ADTRAN, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Third Quarter 2018 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) reported results for the third quarter 2018. For the quarter, sales were $140.3 million compared to $185.1 million for the third quarter of 2017. Net income was $7.6 million compared to $15.9 million for the third quarter of 2017. Earnings per share, assuming dilution, were $0.16 compared to $0.33 for the third quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.21 compared to $0.37 for the third quarter of 2017. GAAP earnings per share include the expense of stock-based compensation, acquisition related amortizations and other expenses, and restructuring expenses. The reconciliation between GAAP earnings per share, diluted, and non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted, is in the table provided.

ADTRAN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, "Total revenue for the quarter grew 10% sequentially, including the effect of a late start to our G.fast shipments to the Asia-Pacific region. Notwithstanding the G.fast shipment impact, our third quarter results showed strong improvements in gross margins and operating expenses. On a regional basis, sales contributions followed typical seasonal patterns with growth in the Americas, expected seasonal declines in Europe and growth in Asia-Pacific, driven by new customer activity. Looking forward, we are very encouraged by the continued momentum in ultra-broadband shipments to both carriers and MSOs globally as service providers continue to evolve their networks to meet changing customer expectations.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2018. The quarterly cash dividend is $0.09 per common share to be paid to holders of record at the close of business on October 31, 2018. The ex-dividend date is October 30, 2018, and the payment date is November 14, 2018.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 94,173 $ 86,433 Short-term investments 5,912 16,129 Accounts receivable, net 101,865 144,150 Other receivables 30,084 26,578 Inventory, net 106,060 122,542 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,428 17,282 Total Current Assets 348,522 413,114 Property, plant and equipment, net 81,457 85,079 Deferred tax assets, net 39,595 23,428 Goodwill 3,492 3,492 Other assets 31,523 13,725 Long-term investments 144,241 130,256 Total Assets $ 648,830 $ 669,094 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 65,032 $ 60,632 Unearned revenue 17,004 13,070 Accrued expenses 14,548 13,232 Accrued wages and benefits 12,604 15,948 Income tax payable 14,340 3,936 Total Current Liabilities 123,528 106,818 Non-current unearned revenue 3,846 4,556 Other non-current liabilities 32,255 34,209 Bonds payable 25,600 25,600 Total Liabilities 185,229 171,183 Stockholders' Equity 463,601 497,911 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 648,830 $ 669,094

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Sales Products $ 121,043 $ 145,467 $ 341,359 $ 444,607 Services 19,292 39,645 47,830 95,457 Total Sales 140,335 185,112 389,189 540,064 Cost of Sales Products 69,943 73,534 208,184 229,861 Services 11,944 25,087 32,828 65,377 Total Cost of Sales 81,887 98,621 241,012 295,238 Gross Profit 58,448 86,491 148,177 244,826 Selling, general and administrative expenses 30,750 34,676 96,361 104,171 Research and development expenses 29,877 33,588 93,455 99,116 Operating Income (Loss) (2,179 ) 18,227 (41,639 ) 41,539 Interest and dividend income 825 952 2,604 2,857 Interest expense (134 ) (139 ) (398 ) (417 ) Net realized investment gain 4,507 1,009 5,400 2,869 Other income (expense), net 201 (842 ) (73 ) (1,427 ) Gain on bargain purchase of a business   11,322  Income (Loss) Before Provision for Income Taxes 3,220 19,207 (22,784 ) 45,421 (Provision) benefit for income taxes 4,369 (3,309 ) 11,889 (10,471 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 7,589 $ 15,898 $ (10,895 ) $ 34,950 Weighted average shares outstanding  basic 47,710 47,870 47,927 48,110 Weighted average shares outstanding  diluted(1) 47,834 48,531 47,994 48,618 Earnings (loss) per common share  basic $ 0.16 $ 0.33 $ (0.23 ) $ 0.73 Earnings (loss) per common share  diluted(1) $ 0.16 $ 0.33 $ (0.23 ) $ 0.72 (1) Assumes exercise of dilutive stock options calculated under the treasury stock method.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net Income (Loss) $ 7,589 $ 15,898 $ (10,895 ) $ 34,950 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), net of tax Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities (32 ) 804 (3,340 ) 2,512 Net unrealized gains (losses) on cash flow hedges  142  (196 ) Defined benefit plan adjustments 37 73 104 214 Foreign currency translation (451 ) 1,541 (3,033 ) 5,402 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), net of tax (446 ) 2,560 (6,269 ) 7,932 Comprehensive Income (Loss), net of tax $ 7,143 $ 18,458 $ (17,164 ) $ 42,882

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (10,895 ) $ 34,950 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,952 12,034 Amortization of net premium on available-for-sale investments (14 ) 352 Net realized gain on long-term investments (5,400 ) (2,869 ) Net (gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 68 (10 ) Gain on bargain purchase of a business (11,322 )  Stock-based compensation expense 5,243 5,573 Deferred income taxes (20,368 )  Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 41,166 (6,975 ) Other receivables (1,842 ) (2,924 ) Inventory 16,543 (9,483 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,722 (9,647 ) Accounts payable 5,223 (4,727 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 156 (2,820 ) Income tax payable 9,461 8,571 Net cash provided by operating activities 48,693 22,025 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (5,695 ) (12,304 ) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment  16 Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments 116,757 137,272 Purchases of available-for-sale investments (115,271 ) (79,713 ) Acquisition of business (7,806 )  Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (12,015 ) 45,271 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from stock option exercises 1,321 6,606 Purchases of treasury stock (14,185 ) (17,348 ) Dividend payments (12,976 ) (13,031 ) Net cash (used in) financing activities (25,840 ) (23,773 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 10,838 43,523 Effect of exchange rate changes (3,098 ) 4,835 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 86,433 79,895 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 94,173 $ 128,253 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable $ 355 $ 272

Supplemental Information

Restructuring Expenses

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Restructuring expense was recorded in the following Consolidated Statements of Income categories for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Restructuring expense included in cost of sales $  $  $ 2,761 $  Selling, general and administrative expense 261 93 2,661 93 Research and development expense  122 1,814 122 Restructuring expense included in operating expenses 261 215 4,475 215 Total restructuring expense 261 215 7,236 215 Provision for income taxes (68 ) (84 ) (1,882 ) (84 ) Total restructuring expense, net of tax $ 193 $ 131 $ 5,354 $ 131

Supplemental Information

Acquisition Related Expenses, Amortizations and Adjustments

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) On August 4, 2011, we closed on the acquisition of Bluesocket, Inc., on May 4, 2012, we closed on the acquisition of the Nokia Siemens Networks Broadband Access business (NSN BBA), on September 13, 2016, we closed on the acquisition of CommScopes active fiber business (CommScope), and on March 19, 2018, we closed on the acquisition of Sumitomo Electric Lightwave Corp.s North American EPON business (Sumitomo). Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 for all four transactions are as follows: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Bluesocket, Inc. acquisition Amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 53 $ 158 $ 369 $ 474 NSN BBA acquisition Amortization of acquired intangible assets 88 95 270 432 Amortization of other purchase accounting adjustments  1 1 39 Subtotal - NSN BBA acquisition 88 96 271 471 CommScope acquisition Amortization of acquired intangible assets 123 219 373 1,513 Amortization of other purchase accounting adjustments  4 1 85 Acquisition related professional fees, travel and other expenses    8 Subtotal - CommScope acquisition 123 223 374 1,606 Sumitomo acquisition Amortization of acquired intangible assets 662  1,434  Amortization of other purchase accounting adjustments   79  Acquisition related professional fees, travel and other expenses   124  Subtotal - Sumitomo acquisition 662  1,637  Total acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments 926 477 2,651 2,551 Provision for income taxes (245 ) (178 ) (702 ) (957 ) Total acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments, net of tax $ 681 $ 299 $ 1,949 $ 1,594

The acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments above were recorded in the following Consolidated Statements of Income categories for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Cost of goods sold $ 350 $ 5 $ 839 $ 86 Selling, general and administrative expenses 289 50 874 164 Research and development expenses 287 422 938 2,301 Total acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments included in operating expenses 576 472 1,812 2,465 Total acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments 926 477 2,651 2,551 Provision for income taxes (245 ) (178 ) (702 ) (957 ) Total acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments, net of tax $ 681 $ 299 $ 1,949 $ 1,594

Supplemental Information

Stock-based Compensation Expense

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Stock-based compensation expense included in cost of sales $ 101 $ 97 $ 298 $ 281 Selling, general and administrative expense 894 994 2,924 3,018 Research and development expense 645 743 2,021 2,274 Stock-based compensation expense included in operating expenses 1,539 1,737 4,945 5,292 Total stock-based compensation expense 1,640 1,834 5,243 5,573 Tax benefit for expense associated with non-qualified options, PSUs, RSUs and restricted stock (292 ) (402 ) (1,016 ) (1,215 ) Total stock-based compensation expense, net of tax $ 1,348 $ 1,432 $ 4,227 $ 4,358

Reconciliation of GAAP net income per share, diluted, to

Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 GAAP earnings (loss) per common share - diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.33 $ (0.23 ) $ 0.72 Restructuring expense   0.11  Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.03 Stock-based compensation expense 0.03 0.03 0.09 0.09 Gain on bargain purchase of a business   (0.24 )  Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per common share - diluted(1) $ 0.21 $ 0.37 $ (0.22 ) $ 0.84 (1) Table may not foot due to rounding

