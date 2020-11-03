  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Login
✩ ✩ ✩ NEU: 7 % Fixzins mit Bayern Plus Aktienanleihe auf 📈 Allianz 📈 BMW 📈 Infineon - 2 Jahre - Plus Barriere bei 60 % ✩ ✩ ✩-w-
03.11.2020 02:05

ADTRAN, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2020 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) ("ADTRAN or the "Company) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2020. For the quarter, revenue was $133.1 million. Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $5.5 million and earnings per share, assuming dilution, was $0.11 per share. Non-GAAP net income was $7.9 million and non-GAAP earnings per share, assuming dilution, was $0.16 per share. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share exclude stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses, amortizations and adjustments, restructuring expenses, amortization of pension actuarial losses, valuation allowance related to our deferred tax assets, non-cash deferred compensation, and other one-time adjustments. The reconciliations between GAAP net income and earnings per share to non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share are set forth in the table provided below.

ADTRAN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, "We had a solid quarter with outstanding customer traction, securing 38 new service provider customers, ranging from global Tier-1 operators to electric co-operatives and utilities, municipalities, cable MSOs and regional broadband providers. We are also making great progress with the Tier 1 fiber access projects we announced earlier this year and we continue to have very strong momentum on new customer acquisition across a broad base of market segments. We continue to introduce new fiber access and software innovations that have been well timed as we enter the early stages of a generational communications infrastructure network upgrade cycle driven by confluence of favorable government, regulatory, technology and competitive factors.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2020. The quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share is to be paid to the Companys stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 17, 2020. The payment date will be December 1, 2020.

The Company confirmed that it will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter results on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. Central Time. ADTRAN will webcast this conference call. To listen, simply visit ADTRANs Investor Relations site at www.adtran.com/investor approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, click on the event "ADTRAN releases 3rd Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call, and click on the Webcast link.

An online replay of the Companys conference call, as well as the text of the Company's conference call, will be available on the Investor Relations site approximately 24 hours following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months. For more information, visit www.investors.adtran.com or email at investor.relations@adtran.com.

At ADTRAN, we believe amazing things happen when people connect. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, we help communications service providers around the world manage and scale services that connect people, places and things to advance human progress. Whether rural or urban, domestic or international, telco or cable, enterprise or residentialADTRAN solutions optimize existing technology infrastructures and create new, multi-gigabit platforms that leverage cloud economics, data analytics, machine learning and open ecosystemsthe future of global networking. Find more at ADTRAN.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, generally identified by the use of words such as "believe, "expect, "intend, "estimate, "anticipate, "will, "may, "could and similar expressions, which forward-looking statements reflect managements best judgment based on factors currently known. However, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, including: (i) those risks and uncertainties related to the continued spread and extent of the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, including the speed, depth, geographic reach and duration of the spread, which could lead to a decrease in demand for the Companys products and services, and which has disrupted, and could lead to further disruptions in, the Companys supply chain, adversely impacting the operations and financial condition of the Company and its customers; actions that have been taken and that may be taken by the Company, its customers, suppliers and counterparties in response to the pandemic, including the implementation of alternative work arrangements for employees, which may delay the timing of some orders and expected deliveries and which may impact the Companys ability to mitigate inefficiencies, delays and additional costs in the Companys product development, sales, marketing and customer service efforts; the legal, regulatory and administrative developments that occur at the federal, state and local levels and in foreign jurisdictions in response to the pandemic, including travel bans and restrictions, quarantines, shelter-in-place orders, and business limitations and shutdowns; potential disruptions, breaches, or other incidents affecting the proper operation, availability or security of the Companys or its partners information systems; declines in revenues due to declining customer demand and deteriorating macroeconomic conditions; potential increased expenses related to labor, raw materials, freight or other expenditures; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Companys liquidity, as well as risks associated with disruptions in the financial markets and the business of financial institutions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which could impact the Company from a financial perspective; (ii) those risks and uncertainties related to evolving U.S. and foreign laws and regulations regarding privacy, data protection and other matters, including uncertainty and potential additional compliance obligations arising from the Court of Justice of the European Unions recent issuance of a decision that invalidated the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield framework as a basis for transfers of personal data from the EU to the U.S.; and (iii) the other risks detailed in the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in the Companys Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements included in this press release.

To provide additional transparency, we have disclosed in the table below non-GAAP operating income (loss), which has been reconciled to operating income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted, which have been reconciled to net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted, in each case as reported based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items which management believes are not reflective of the ongoing operating performance of the business. We believe this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of our ongoing operations. Additionally, these measures are used by management in our ongoing planning and annual budgeting processes. The presentation of non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted, when combined with the U.S. GAAP presentation of operating income (loss), net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted, is beneficial to the overall understanding of ongoing operating performance of the Company.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with, or an alternative for, U.S. GAAP and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Additionally, our calculation of non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted, may not be comparable to similar measures calculated by other companies.

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

 

September 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

71,081

 

 

$

73,773

 

Restricted cash

 

322

 

 

 



 

Short-term investments

 

6,180

 

 

 

33,243

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

100,223

 

 

 

90,531

 

Other receivables

 

22,899

 

 

 

16,566

 

Inventory

 

120,260

 

 

 

98,305

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

8,374

 

 

 

7,892

 

Total Current Assets

 

329,339

 

 

 

320,310

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

64,353

 

 

 

68,086

 

Deferred tax assets, net

 

7,865

 

 

 

7,561

 

Goodwill

 

6,968

 

 

 

6,968

 

Intangibles, net

 

24,465

 

 

 

27,821

 

Other assets

 

20,409

 

 

 

19,883

 

Long-term investments

 

78,016

 

 

 

94,489

 

Total Assets

$

531,415

 

 

$

545,118

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

59,886

 

 

$

44,870

 

Bonds payable

 



 

 

 

24,600

 

Unearned revenue

 

13,379

 

 

 

11,963

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

13,173

 

 

 

13,876

 

Accrued wages and benefits

 

17,228

 

 

 

13,890

 

Income tax payable, net

 

3,346

 

 

 

3,512

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

107,012

 

 

 

112,711

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current unearned revenue

 

6,694

 

 

 

6,012

 

Pension liability

 

16,282

 

 

 

15,886

 

Deferred compensation liability

 

22,957

 

 

 

21,698

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

8,877

 

 

 

8,385

 

Total Liabilities

 

161,822

 

 

 

164,692

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' Equity

 

369,593

 

 

 

380,426

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

531,415

 

 

$

545,118

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Network Solutions

 

$

115,229

 

 

$

94,018

 

 

$

323,924

 

 

$

359,007

 

Services & Support

 

 

17,914

 

 

 

20,074

 

 

 

52,457

 

 

 

55,267

 

Total Sales

 

 

133,143

 

 

 

114,092

 

 

 

376,381

 

 

 

414,274

 

Cost of Sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Network Solutions

 

 

62,795

 

 

 

56,444

 

 

 

178,492

 

 

 

207,353

 

Services & Support

 

 

11,386

 

 

 

11,317

 

 

 

33,855

 

 

 

34,963

 

Total Cost of Sales

 

 

74,181

 

 

 

67,761

 

 

 

212,347

 

 

 

242,316

 

Gross Profit

 

 

58,962

 

 

 

46,331

 

 

 

164,034

 

 

 

171,958

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

27,205

 

 

 

30,912

 

 

 

84,624

 

 

 

99,663

 

Research and development expenses

 

 

27,223

 

 

 

31,835

 

 

 

85,794

 

 

 

95,546

 

Asset impairments

 

 



 

 

 

3,872

 

 

 

65

 

 

 

3,872

 

Gain on contingency

 

 



 

 

 



 

 

 



 

 

 

(1,230

)

Operating Income (Loss)

 

 

4,534

 

 

 

(20,288

)

 

 

(6,449

)

 

 

(25,893

)

Interest and dividend income

 

 

344

 

 

 

610

 

 

 

1,031

 

 

 

1,893

 

Interest expense

 

 



 

 

 

(128

)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(382

)

Net investment gain (loss)

 

 

2,844

 

 

 

(216

)

 

 

1,819

 

 

 

8,195

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

(1,679

)

 

 

1,616

 

 

 

(2,307

)

 

 

2,266

 

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

 

 

6,043

 

 

 

(18,406

)

 

 

(5,907

)

 

 

(13,921

)

Income tax (expense) benefit

 

 

(562

)

 

 

(27,717

)

 

 

2,171

 

 

 

(27,437

)

Net Income (Loss)

 

$

5,481

 

 

$

(46,123

)

 

$

(3,736

)

 

$

(41,358

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding  basic

 

 

47,957

 

 

 

47,824

 

 

 

47,957

 

 

 

47,803

 

Weighted average shares outstanding  diluted

 

 

48,424

 

(1)

 

47,824

 

 

 

47,957

 

 

 

47,803

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) per common share  basic

 

$

0.11

 

 

$

(0.96

)

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.87

)

Earnings (loss) per common share  diluted

 

$

0.11

 

(1)

$

(0.96

)

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.87

)

(1) Assumes exercise of dilutive stock options calculated under the treasury stock method.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(3,736

)

 

$

(41,358

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

12,525

 

 

 

13,315

 

Asset impairments

 

 

65

 

 

 

3,872

 

Amortization of net premium on available-for-sale investments

 

 

90

 

 

 

(86

)

Net gain on long-term investments

 

 

(1,819

)

 

 

(8,195

)

Net loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

 

 

105

 

 

 

58

 

Gain on contingency

 

 



 

 

 

(1,230

)

Gain on life insurance proceeds

 

 



 

 

 

(1,000

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

5,056

 

 

 

5,184

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

(1

)

 

 

30,421

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

(9,131

)

 

 

7,603

 

Other receivables

 

 

(6,224

)

 

 

17,645

 

Inventory

 

 

(21,170

)

 

 

(5,998

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

(672

)

 

 

(10,071

)

Accounts payable, net

 

 

14,204

 

 

 

(5,569

)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

5,618

 

 

 

10,564

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

(227

)

 

 

(5,073

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

 

(5,317

)

 

 

10,082

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(5,082

)

 

 

(6,008

)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments

 

 

86,145

 

 

 

38,561

 

Purchases of available-for-sale investments

 

 

(42,641

)

 

 

(37,223

)

Acquisition of note receivable

 

 

(523

)

 

 



 

Life insurance proceeds received

 

 



 

 

 

1,000

 

Acquisition of business

 

 



 

 

 

13

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

 

37,899

 

 

 

(3,657

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividend payments

 

 

(12,993

)

 

 

(12,908

)

Repayment of bonds payable

 

 

(24,600

)

 

 



 

Proceeds from stock option exercises

 

 



 

 

 

526

 

Purchases of treasury stock

 

 



 

 

 

(184

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(37,593

)

 

 

(12,566

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(5,011

)

 

 

(6,141

)

Effect of exchange rate changes

 

 

2,641

 

 

 

(2,956

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

 

73,773

 

 

 

105,504

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

 

$

71,403

 

 

$

96,407

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable

 

$

442

 

 

$

135

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

 

Nine Months ended

September 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

Operating Income (Loss)

$

4,534

 

 

$

(20,288

)

 

 

$

(6,449

)

 

$

(25,893

)

 

Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments

 

1,042

 

(1)

 

1,343

 

(6)

 

 

3,499

 

(10)

 

4,346

 

(13)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

1,610

 

(2)

 

1,871

 

(7)

 

 

5,056

 

(11)

 

5,184

 

(14)

Restructuring expenses

 

1,903

 

(3)

 

1,195

 

(8)

 

 

3,648

 

(12)

 

4,658

 

(15)

Deferred compensation adjustments

 

791

 

(4)

 

(576

)

(4)

 

 

765

 

(4)

 

2,231

 

(4)

Asset impairments

 



 

 

 

3,872

 

(9)

 

 

65

 

(9)

 

3,872

 

(9)

Gain on contingency

 



 

 

 



 

 

 

 



 

 

 

(1,230

)

(16)

Settlement income

 

(28

)

(5)

 



 

 

 

 

(28

)

(5)

 

(746

)

(5)

Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

$

9,852

 

 

$

(12,583

)

 

 

$

6,556

 

 

$

(7,578

)

 

(1) $0.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income.

(2) $0.1 million is included in total cost of sales, $0.9 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.6 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income.

(3) $0.2 million is included in total cost of sales, $1.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.6 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income.

(4) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees per ASU 2016-01, all of which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statement of income.

(5) Includes income related to certain freight forwarder claim settlements, all of which is included in total cost of sales on the condensed consolidated statements of income.

(6) $0.3 million is included in total cost of sales, $0.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income.

(7) $0.1 million is included in total cost of sales, $1.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.7 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income.

(8) $0.1 million is included in total cost of sales, $0.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.6 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income.

(9) Includes abandonment of certain information technology projects.

(10) $0.3 million is included in total cost of sales, $1.7 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income.

(11) $0.3 million is included in total cost of sales, $3.0 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.8 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income.

(12) $0.3 million is included in total cost of sales, $1.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.7 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income.

(13) $1.3 million is included in total cost of sales, $1.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.4 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income.

(14) $0.3 million is included in total cost of sales, $2.9 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $2.0 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income.

(15) $0.8 million is included in total cost of sales, $2.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.8 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income.

(16) Includes gain related to unearned contingent liabilities recognized upon the acquisition of a business in November 2018.

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Earnings (Loss) per Common Share  Basic and Diluted to Non-GAAP

Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) per Common Share  Basic and Diluted

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

 

Nine Months ended

September 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Net Income (Loss)

 

$

5,481

 

 

$

(46,123

)

 

 

$

(3,736

)

 

$

(41,358

)

Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments

 

 

1,042

 

 

 

1,343

 

 

 

 

3,499

 

 

 

4,346

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

1,610

 

 

 

1,871

 

 

 

 

5,056

 

 

 

5,184

 

Restructuring expenses

 

 

1,903

 

 

 

1,195

 

 

 

 

3,648

 

 

 

4,658

 

Pension expense (1)

 

 

248

 

 

 

198

 

 

 

 

720

 

 

 

600

 

Deferred compensation adjustments (2)

 

 

(90

)

 

 



 

 

 

 

(1,432

)

(3)

 



 

Valuation allowance

 

 

(956

)

 

 

37,055

 

 

 

 

2,622

 

 

 

37,055

 

Asset impairments

 

 



 

 

 

3,872

 

 

 

 

65

 

 

 

3,872

 

Gain on contingency

 

 



 

 

 



 

 

 

 



 

 

 

(1,230

)

Settlement income

 

 

(28

)

 

 



 

 

 

 

(28

)

 

 

(746

)

Tax effect of adjustments to net income (loss)

 

 

(1,279

)

 

 

(2,186

)

 

 

 

(3,089

)

 

 

(4,424

)

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

 

$

7,931

 

 

$

(2,775

)

 

 

$

7,325

 

 

$

7,957

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding  basic

 

 

47,957

 

 

 

47,824

 

 

 

 

47,957

 

 

 

47,803

 

Weighted average shares outstanding  diluted

 

 

48,424

 

 

 

47,824

 

 

 

 

47,957

 

 

 

47,803

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) per common share - basic

 

$

0.11

 

 

$

(0.96

)

 

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.87

)

Earnings (loss) per common share - diluted

 

$

0.11

 

 

$

(0.96

)

 

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.87

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per common share - basic

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

(0.06

)

 

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.17

 

Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per common share - diluted

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

(0.06

)

 

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.17

 

(1) Includes amortization of actuarial losses related to the Company's pension plan for employees in certain foreign countries.

(2) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in deferred compensation plans offered to certain employees.

(3) Includes net investment gain of $1.5 million related to the out of period remeasurement to historical cost basis of certain long-term investments held in the Company's stock as part of one of these deferred compensation plans.

 

Nachrichten zu ADTRAN Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Vermögenswirksame Leistungen mit ETFs, kostenlose Altersvorsorge vom Chef (Anzeige)
01.11.20
Ausblick: ADTRAN stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
18.10.20
Erste Schätzungen: ADTRAN legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
07.08.20
ADTRAN mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
04.08.20
Ausblick: ADTRAN öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
21.07.20
Erste Schätzungen: ADTRAN präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
03.06.20
Adtran: Das geheimnisvoll langwierige Projekt Access 4.0 der Telekom (Golem.de)
09.05.20
ADTRAN informierte über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
07.05.20
FTTB: M-net verbaut G.fast-Technik von Adtran für 1,5 GBit/s (Golem.de)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ADTRAN News
RSS Feed
ADTRAN zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ADTRAN Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
29.01.2019ADTRAN HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
18.10.2018ADTRAN BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
19.04.2018ADTRAN BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
12.01.2018ADTRAN BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
10.08.2017ADTRAN BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
18.10.2018ADTRAN BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
19.04.2018ADTRAN BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
12.01.2018ADTRAN BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
10.08.2017ADTRAN BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
20.07.2017ADTRAN BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
29.01.2019ADTRAN HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
15.10.2015ADTRAN NeutralMKM Partners
23.04.2015ADTRAN HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
22.04.2015ADTRAN NeutralMKM Partners
13.04.2015ADTRAN NeutralMKM Partners
06.12.2012ADTRAN sellCitigroup Corp.
16.04.2009ADTRAN underperformCredit Suisse Group
17.07.2008ADTRAN underperformCredit Suisse Group
23.04.2007ADTRAN sellBrean Murray

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für ADTRAN Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene ADTRAN News

18.10.20Erste Schätzungen: ADTRAN legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
01.11.20Ausblick: ADTRAN stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
05.10.20ADTRAN Solution to Power OptiComm's Network in Australia
Weitere ADTRAN News
Werbung

Trading-News

Jetzt verantwortungsbewusst investieren mit Scalable Capital
DZ BANK - Corona-Crash Teil 2 und US-Wahl: Jetzt schon kaufen?
Intel und AMD: Zwei Chip-Giganten aus den USA im Chart-Check
Corona-Krise setzt Mastercard zu
Vontobel: Corona-Gewinner "Big Four": Amazon, Apple, Facebook und Alphabet - mit Discount-Zertifikaten bekommt man sie günstiger
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: Corona könnte defensive Aktien wieder stärken.
Die Top-Trades der letzten Woche
Webinar: Wie Sie renditestark und trotzdem sicher anlegen - Allvest powered by Allianz
Das beste Portfolio für die Altersvorsorge - wie Sie richtig Vermögen fürs Alter aufbauen
Der Geldschrumpftag
Auto anmelden - So geht's!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur ADTRAN-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

ADTRAN Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Angebote am Black Friday - so finden Sie echte Schnäppchen
Jetzt kann Amazons Alexa sogar flüstern
So vermeiden Sie Gedrängel
Es gibt einige, die sagen, da geht es nur um Bestechung und alles Mögliche
VW, SAP oder Telekom? Mit diesen Aktien werden Sie zum Gewinner in der Krise

News von

Biontech-Finanzchef Pötting über den Corona-Impfstoffkandidaten: "Wir sind hohe Risiken eingegangen"
DAX-Ausblick: Corona-Welle und US-Wahlen werden für Börsen zur Zitterpartie
Börsen auf Erholungskurs - Konjunkturdaten helfen
Newsticker Corona: Großbritannien verzeichnet fast 19.000 Neuinfektionen
Wer reich werden will, sollte beim Anlegen diese acht Fehler vermeiden

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit kräftigem Gewinn -- US-Börsen schließen grün -- Siemens Healthineers mit Gewinnrückgang -- Hypoport bestätigt Ausblick -- JENOPTIK, Volvo, Daimler, CureVac, Sanofi, Kiadis im Fokus

Linde produziert in Kalifornien grünen Wasserstoff. Ex-Wirecard-Vorstandsmitglied kommt frei. 2021 soll über Integration von VW Sachsen in die Volkswagen AG verhandelt werden. FUCHS kauft US-Hersteller von Silikonschmierstoffen. ams erhöht Barabfindung für OSRAM-Aktionäre. SNP-Konzernchef Schneider-Neureither verstorben. Commerzbank schließt Übernahme der Online-Tochter comdirect ab.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Länder sind die größten Goldproduzenten
Wo wird das meiste Gold produziert?
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot (Q2 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

US-Wahl 2020 Trump vs. Biden - Wer macht das Rennen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
02.11.20
DAX schließt mit kräftigem Gewinn -- US-Börsen schließen grün -- Siemens Healthineers mit Gewinnrückgang -- Hypoport bestätigt Ausblick -- JENOPTIK, Volvo, Daimler, CureVac, Sanofi, Kiadis im Fokus
Ausland
03:26 Uhr
Über diese Updates können sich Tesla-Fans 2021 freuen
Ausland
03:27 Uhr
Peloton hat mit Lieferschwierigkeiten zu kämpfen - Goldman Sachs befürchtet enttäuschendes Quartal
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SAP SE716460
BioNTechA2PSR2
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Amazon906866
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
CureVacA2P71U
BayerBAY001
NIOA2N4PB
XiaomiA2JNY1
Daimler AG710000
AlibabaA117ME
Allianz840400
Lufthansa AG823212