  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
13.04.2021 09:00

ADVA showcases 400ZR DCI solution with Acacia and Inphi

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that it has successfully demonstrated interoperability between its next-generation FSP 3000 DCI open line system (OLS) and QSFP-DD 400ZR modules from Acacia Communications and Inphi Corporation. Conducted over a 120km amplified link, the tests show a clear path to commercial deployments of a complete solution with all the benefits of open, programmable networking. The trial featured 400Gbit/s WDM transport using low-power 400ZR pluggable QSFP-DD transceivers from Acacia and Inphi with ADVAs FSP 3000 DCI OLS. It was carried out under real-world conditions with 400Gbit/s channels placed next to the test channels as well as a fully loaded spectrum. To validate three-way line-side interoperability, 400ZR was transmitted from Acacia to Inphi and vice versa. Test results showed that this multi-vendor ecosystem exceeds all OIF 400ZR Implementation Agreement performance metrics. Large-scale DCI network operators now have an easy and cost-effective route to a dynamic, future-proof and open environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005107/en/

ADVAs demo with Acacia and Inphi shows a clear route to open DCI networking with 400ZR technologies (Photo: Business Wire)

ADVAs demo with Acacia and Inphi shows a clear route to open DCI networking with 400ZR technologies (Photo: Business Wire)

"Today, were showing a direct route to open DCI networking using 400ZR. By proving the next-level interoperability of our platform with Acacia and Inphis optical interconnect technology, were empowering network operators to effortlessly harness the benefits of both 400ZR and open infrastructure. This will be key to reducing cost and complexity in the new breed of high-bandwidth DCI networks, said Steve Penticost, VP, global business development, ADVA. "Others may talk about openness, but our track record with multi-vendor innovation speaks for itself. With thousands of our DCI OLS deployed, were already giving huge numbers of networks across the planet the freedom to select any components and leverage different innovation cycles.

The ADVA FSP 3000 DCI OLS is the markets most comprehensive OLS platform. Its open and modular design removes all restrictions of traditional closed systems and puts DCI network operators in complete control. With ADVAs unrivalled experience of managing APIs in DCI architectures, the platform extends SDN to the transport layer. Designed to interoperate with all standards-based DWDM pluggable optics, the ADVA DCI OLS now features components specifically engineered to meet 400ZR DCI demands. The latest trials using a 120km single-mode fiber show that it exceeds 400ZR performance requirements under fully loaded conditions including 75GHz channel spacing, enabling an aggregate capacity of 26Tbit/s per fiber. ADVAs DCI OLS and Acacia and Inphis QSFP-DD 400ZR modules offer operators a complete and validated solution built on best-of-breed components.

"Acacia has a long, proven history of pluggable silicon photonics innovation and has continually driven down the level of power consumption, size and cost of coherent interconnects, said Tom Williams, VP, marketing, Acacia Communications. "400Gbit/s coherent pluggables enable network operators to support their growing bandwidth demands using power-efficient solutions that offer operational flexibility. By showcasing the interoperability of our high-performance coherent platform in a QSFP form factor with ADVAs new DCI OLS, were giving DCI networks a clear path to a compact and cost-efficient optical layer assembled with best-in-class innovation.

"With the introduction of COLORZ® 100G in 2016, Inphis silicon photonics-based QSFP transceivers along with ADVAs line systems created a simpler and more cost-efficient way to connect data centers. Inphis COLORZ® II 400ZR QSFP-DD transceiver, with its low-power coherent DSP and silicon photonics engine, takes IP over DWDM to the next level. COLORZ® II 400ZR enables large cloud operators to connect metro data centers at a fraction of the cost of traditional coherent transport systems and allows switch and router companies to offer the same density for both coherent DWDM and client optics in the same chassis. Interoperable 400ZR solutions allow customers to deploy a validated ecosystem with our innovative low-power, high-performing pluggable solutions and ADVAs next-generation DCI OLS, said Josef Berger, AVP, optical interconnect, Inphi. "400ZR empowers DCI operators to select best-in-class components that reduce the total cost of ownership of their cloud networks.

More information on the demo is available in these slides: https://adva.li/acacia-inphi-demo-slides.

Watch this video for further details on the new ADVA DCI OLS: https://youtu.be/8zI3E46oMBo.

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. Were continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. Its these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to todays society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, were building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

Published by:
ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany
www.adva.com

All trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

Nachrichten zu ADVA SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Hot Bets, der Podcast zu den heißesten Aktien von finanzen.net - Jetzt anhören (Anzeige)
07.04.21
Erste Schätzungen: ADVA SE vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
01.03.21
ADVA nach der 50%-Rallye: Aktie vor dem nächsten Kaufsignal - Commerzbank hebt Kursziel (Der Aktionär)
26.02.21
ADVA SE: Was beim Unternehmen in den jüngsten Büchern steht (finanzen.net)
24.02.21
Ausblick: ADVA SE stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
10.02.21
Erste Schätzungen: ADVA SE gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
21.01.21
ADVA-Aktie auf Hoch seit April 2019 (dpa-afx)
21.01.21
ADVA Optical: Analyst sieht “Zeit für Käufe” - Aktie im Rallyemodus (Der Aktionär)
14.01.21
ADVA Optical: Rallyealarm - Hintergründe und Ziele! (Der Aktionär)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ADVA News
RSS Feed
ADVA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ADVA SE

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
24.03.2021ADVA SE buyKepler Cheuvreux
21.01.2021ADVA SE buyKepler Cheuvreux
26.10.2020ADVA SE HoldKepler Cheuvreux
10.03.2020ADVA SE HoldCommerzbank AG
17.01.2020ADVA SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
24.03.2021ADVA SE buyKepler Cheuvreux
21.01.2021ADVA SE buyKepler Cheuvreux
26.07.2019ADVA SE buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
22.02.2019ADVA SE buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
21.07.2017ADVA SE buyOddo Seydler Bank AG
26.10.2020ADVA SE HoldKepler Cheuvreux
10.03.2020ADVA SE HoldCommerzbank AG
17.01.2020ADVA SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
13.05.2019ADVA SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
23.04.2019ADVA SE HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
26.10.2017ADVA SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
23.10.2017ADVA SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
29.08.2017ADVA SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
23.08.2017ADVA SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
21.07.2017ADVA SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für ADVA SE nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene ADVA News

07.04.21Erste Schätzungen: ADVA SE vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Weitere ADVA News
Werbung

Trading-News

BNP Paribas: dailyDAX Video | Aktuelle DAX-Chartanalyse mit Rocco Gräfe
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Aktienanleihen auf Daimler, Volkswagen, Covestro AG
DAX: in der Range
DZ BANK - Oszillator triggert bestätigendes Kaufsignal
Valneva ist ein neuer Impfstoffkandidat - Aktie bricht aus
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Erweitern Sie Ihr Portfolio um einen renditestarken Sicherheitsbaustein
Warum Risiken am Aktienmarkt keine Rolle spielen
Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Einheitssteuer - für alle?!
my-si: Sicher, nachhaltig, renditestark UND gesellschaftlich nützlich
Tech-Aktien: Auch künftig führt kaum ein Weg an ihnen vorbei
Fliegt uns das ins Gesicht?
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur ADVA-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

ADVA Peer Group News

06:22 UhrErste Schätzungen: QUALCOMM legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
12.04.21Nokia (NOK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
12.04.21Verizon Communications (VZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
12.04.21NVIDIA-Aktie profitiert von Server-Chip-Plänen
12.04.21Mast-Kur: Fehlersuche in lichter Höhe
12.04.21South Korean Regulators To Probe Alleged Insider Trading At Hyundai Amid Apple. Qualcomm 5G Lawsuit
12.04.21Vodafone stellt erste Netzbereiche auf 5G Standalone um​
12.04.21ROUNDUP: Bund steckt Hunderte Millionen in kommenden Mobilfunkstandard 6G
12.04.21Föderalismus: Beschleuniger oder Bremsklotz der Digitalisierung?
12.04.21Telefonica (TEF) Arm to Spur Cloud Service With Quantum Technology

News von

Grandiose deutsche Aktien und die Krönung von Nvidia
So finden Sie den richtigen Fernseher für Ihr Zuhause
Mit der AIF-Idee kehrt ein Liebling der deutschen Sparer zurück
Jetzt zeigt sich, wie die EZB-Politik unseren Wohlstand gefährdet
Angst vor einer Nachzahlung? In 3 Fällen ist sie besonders berechtigt

News von

Commerzbank-Aktie, Lufthansa und TUI: Bei diesem deutschen Trio rät die UBS vor den Quartalszahlen zum Verkauf
DAX-Chartanalyse: Die Nachfrage bleibt gewaltig
Wozu Morgan Stanley bei der Aktie von Nel ASA rät
Newsticker Corona: Hessen ermöglicht Ausgangssperren ab Inzidenz von 100
Kursexplosion bei Ripple: Der Nachholbedarf ist groß

Heute im Fokus

DAX mit kleinem Plus erwartet -- Asiens Börsen freundlich -- Bundesregierung will bundesweite Corona-Notbremse ziehen -- Durchbruch bei VW-Tarifverhandlungen? -- LEONI, Siemens Healthineers im Fokus

Givaudan gewinnt zum Jahresauftakt an Schwung. Dermapharm will 2021 kräftig wachsen. China erlebt robustes Exportwachstum. Schöllhorn löst Hoke als Chef der Airbus-Rüstungssparte ab. Haaland-Berater zu möglichem Abschied: Nicht automatisch der gleichen Auffassung wie BVB. Auch Kraken spielt mit dem Gedanken an einen Börsengang.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die besten Wall Street Filme
Diese Streifen präsentieren die Welt des großen Geldes
Die Gehälter der Top-Politiker
Das verdienen die wichtigsten Staats- und Regierungschefs
World Happiness Report 2021
In diesen Ländern sind die Menschen am glücklichsten.
Top 10: Die zehn teuersten Unternehmen in Deutschland
Das sind die zehn teuersten Unternehmen Deutschlands
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen