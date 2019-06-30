finanzen.net
28.01.2020 09:00
Bewerten
(0)

ADVA to play key role in OPENQKD project pioneering market-ready quantum-safe communications

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that its FSP 3000 and FSP 150 platforms will play a pivotal role in the OPENQKD project. Leveraging its ConnectGuard technology, ADVA will provide optical and Ethernet encryptors as well as open line systems for multiple testbed locations. Funded by the European Commission, OPENQKD will create and trial a secure communication network across Europe based on quantum key distribution (QKD). The aim of the initiative is to accelerate the commercial adoption of QKD technology and to promote interoperability through an ecosystem of 38 partners, including academic institutions, network operators, and manufacturers of network and QKD equipment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200128005034/en/

ADVA's ConnectGuard technology is at the forefront of the OPENQKD project (Photo: Business Wire)

ADVA's ConnectGuard technology is at the forefront of the OPENQKD project (Photo: Business Wire)

"By bringing our technology and expertise to the OPENQKD project, were helping to address vital security issues in critical communications. Whether in telecoms or government networks, quantum hacking puts the long-term security of sensitive data at risk, said Helmut Grießer, director, advanced technology, ADVA. "Our ConnectGuard encryption technology has earned a strong reputation for protecting service provider and enterprise networks while ensuring highest capacity, lowest latency and maximum scale. In OPENQKD, well demonstrate in practical use cases how our ConnectGuard technology can be augmented with QKD to make encrypted communication resistant against quantum computer attacks.

With partners from 13 countries, OPENQKD will lay the foundation for a European quantum communication infrastructure combining satellite- and fiber-based QKD technology. It will foster cooperation across the industry and move ultra-secure QKD towards real-world deployment. In recent months, the ADVA FSP 3000 platform has been at the heart of several breakthrough trials of quantum-safe and QKD-based security. These include powering the UKs first QKD-based network and the worlds first 100Gbit/s quantum-safe optical communication over a 2,800km long-haul link based on a post-quantum key exchange protocol. ADVA has also been one of the first adaptors of the new ETSI key delivery interface standard, which facilitates the use of QKD-based encryption keys on commercial hardware encryptors.

"With participants from the public and private sector, this ambitious project will help maintain Europes role as a quantum technology leader. Its all about working together to create the next generation of secure networks and protecting those most at risk from cyberattacks, commented Helmut Leopold, head of Center for Digital Safety & Security, AIT Austrian Institute of Technology, which is coordinating OPENQKD. "Distributing encryption keys by transmitting quantum states guarantees the secrecy of data as any attempt to intercept the key exchange causes alterations. These increase detection error rates and can be used to alert network operators, making QKD a key tool in the fight against fiber tapping attacks. Through OPENQKD, standards and security certifications will be established for QKD networks and new use cases for the technology will be developed.

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. Were continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. Its these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to todays society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

Published by:
ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany
www.adva.com

Nachrichten zu ADVA SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
21.01.20
Adva: Bayerischer 5G-Ausrüster bringt mehrere GBit/s in den Zug (Golem.de)
24.10.19
ADVA nach Q3-Zahlen: „Wir hätten viel besser sein können“ (Der Aktionär)
22.10.19
Ausblick: ADVA SE zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
12.10.19
Adva-Chef Protiva: „Wir galten als große Verlierer“ (Der Aktionär)
31.08.19
DGAP-NVR: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
15.08.19
DGAP-DD: ADVA Optical Networking SE deutsch (EQS Group)
15.08.19
DGAP-DD: ADVA Optical Networking SE deutsch (EQS Group)
07.08.19
DGAP-DD: ADVA Optical Networking SE deutsch (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ADVA News
RSS Feed
ADVA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ADVA SE

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
17.01.2020ADVA SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
26.07.2019ADVA SE buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
13.05.2019ADVA SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
23.04.2019ADVA SE HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
04.04.2019ADVA SE HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
26.07.2019ADVA SE buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
22.02.2019ADVA SE buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
21.07.2017ADVA SE buyOddo Seydler Bank AG
17.07.2017ADVA SE buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
06.07.2017ADVA SE buyOddo Seydler Bank AG
17.01.2020ADVA SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
13.05.2019ADVA SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
23.04.2019ADVA SE HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
04.04.2019ADVA SE HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
23.07.2018ADVA SE NeutralOddo Seydler Bank AG
26.10.2017ADVA SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
23.10.2017ADVA SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
29.08.2017ADVA SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
23.08.2017ADVA SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
21.07.2017ADVA SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für ADVA SE nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene ADVA News

21.01.20Adva: Bayerischer 5G-Ausrüster bringt mehrere GBit/s in den Zug
Weitere ADVA News
Werbung

Inside

BNP Paribas: dailyDAX Video | Aktuelle DAX-Chartanalyse mit Rocco Gräfe
Marktüberblick: Anleger flüchten in Anleihen
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Aktienanleihen auf Adidas, SAP, Siemens
Dynamisches Risikomanagement
DZ BANK - Supportzone am unteren Bollinger Band im Fokus
Whirlpool verzeichnet Gewinnsprung
Video: DAX - 13.200 Punkte wichtige Unterstützung
Solidvest: Vermögensaufbau mit Weitblick: Big Data plus persönliche Kompetenz
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur ADVA-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

ADVA Peer Group News

08:17 UhrAusblick: AT&T präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
07:32 UhrWenn ein Starinvestor Konsequenzen zieht: Das ist mit Aktien passiert. die Warren Buffett aus dem Depot geworfen hat
07:00 UhrTelefonica SA : TEF-Pricing of Hybrid Securities
06:29 UhrDeutsche Telekom: Erstmals LTE-Datentarife von Congstar
06:23 UhrVerizon wins RootMetrics overall network performance award for record 13th consecutive time
05:00 UhrJuniper Networks Inc (JNPR) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript
01:15 UhrCisco Appoints AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa T. Su to Board of Directors
27.01.20Juniper Networks (JNPR) Q4 Earnings Match Estimates
27.01.20Cisco names AMD CEO Lisa Su to board
27.01.20Verizon Partners with Dignitas to Leverage 5G in Esports

News von

Jetzt zittert die Welt vor dem Schwarzer Schwan-Effekt
So viel kostet ein klimaneutrales Leben
Holger Zschäpitz  Ich würde als Anleger nicht panisch werden
Das müssen Sie über die beliebteste Sparidee der Deutschen wissen
Darum sollten Sie gerade jetzt in China investieren

News von

Was weiß Goldman Sachs? Anteil an Wirecard deutlich ausgebaut
Varta-Aktie im Crash: Wie tief die Kurse jetzt noch fallen können
DAX rutscht ab: Sorge vor Coronavirus-Auswirkungen belastet Börsen weltweit
Hammer für Wasserstoff-Aktien? Deutschland will voll auf Wasserstoff setzen - Ministerin spricht vom "Öl von morgen"
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Palladium-Preis sackt ab

Heute im Fokus

DAX startet freundlich -- Kursverluste an Tokios Börsen -- SAP schafft Margenüberraschung -- Sartorius übertrifft Erwartungen der Analysten -- WACKER CHEMIE, zooplus, Lenzing im Fokus

Airbus einigt sich mit drei Behörden über Betrugsvorwürfe. Renault ernennt wohl neuen Vorstandschef. Philips steigert Umsatz weniger als gedacht. Behörden genehmigen Fusion von Boeing und Embraer. VW-Chef für europäischen Kohleausstieg und 'Masterplan E-Mobilität'. TLG Immobilien steigert Nettoinventarwert.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 4 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 4 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das sind die reichsten Länder der Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Diese Arbeitgeber zahlen das höchste Gehalt
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q3 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie wird sich der Leitzins in der Eurozone ihrer Meinung nach bis zum Jahresende 2020 entwickeln?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
09:06 Uhr
DAX startet freundlich -- Kursverluste an Tokios Börsen -- SAP schafft Margenüberraschung -- Sartorius übertrifft Erwartungen der Analysten -- WACKER CHEMIE, zooplus, Lenzing im Fokus
Nebenwerte
09:01 Uhr
WACKER CHEMIE mit Verlust - Polysiliziumgeschäft belastet
Ausland
08:51 Uhr
TOTAL teilt Solar-und Windparkportfolio mit Bank
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Daimler AG710000
Lufthansa AG823212
Varta AGA0TGJ5
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
AlibabaA117ME
K+S AGKSAG88
XiaomiA2JNY1
BASFBASF11
EVOTEC SE566480
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6