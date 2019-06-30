ADVA to play key role in OPENQKD project pioneering market-ready quantum-safe communications

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that its FSP 3000 and FSP 150 platforms will play a pivotal role in the OPENQKD project. Leveraging its ConnectGuard technology, ADVA will provide optical and Ethernet encryptors as well as open line systems for multiple testbed locations. Funded by the European Commission, OPENQKD will create and trial a secure communication network across Europe based on quantum key distribution (QKD). The aim of the initiative is to accelerate the commercial adoption of QKD technology and to promote interoperability through an ecosystem of 38 partners, including academic institutions, network operators, and manufacturers of network and QKD equipment.

"By bringing our technology and expertise to the OPENQKD project, were helping to address vital security issues in critical communications. Whether in telecoms or government networks, quantum hacking puts the long-term security of sensitive data at risk, said Helmut Grießer, director, advanced technology, ADVA. "Our ConnectGuard encryption technology has earned a strong reputation for protecting service provider and enterprise networks while ensuring highest capacity, lowest latency and maximum scale. In OPENQKD, well demonstrate in practical use cases how our ConnectGuard technology can be augmented with QKD to make encrypted communication resistant against quantum computer attacks.

With partners from 13 countries, OPENQKD will lay the foundation for a European quantum communication infrastructure combining satellite- and fiber-based QKD technology. It will foster cooperation across the industry and move ultra-secure QKD towards real-world deployment. In recent months, the ADVA FSP 3000 platform has been at the heart of several breakthrough trials of quantum-safe and QKD-based security. These include powering the UKs first QKD-based network and the worlds first 100Gbit/s quantum-safe optical communication over a 2,800km long-haul link based on a post-quantum key exchange protocol. ADVA has also been one of the first adaptors of the new ETSI key delivery interface standard, which facilitates the use of QKD-based encryption keys on commercial hardware encryptors.

"With participants from the public and private sector, this ambitious project will help maintain Europes role as a quantum technology leader. Its all about working together to create the next generation of secure networks and protecting those most at risk from cyberattacks, commented Helmut Leopold, head of Center for Digital Safety & Security, AIT Austrian Institute of Technology, which is coordinating OPENQKD. "Distributing encryption keys by transmitting quantum states guarantees the secrecy of data as any attempt to intercept the key exchange causes alterations. These increase detection error rates and can be used to alert network operators, making QKD a key tool in the fight against fiber tapping attacks. Through OPENQKD, standards and security certifications will be established for QKD networks and new use cases for the technology will be developed.

