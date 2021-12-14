  • Suche
14.12.2021 09:00

ADVA wins major German innovation award with its quantum-safe encryption technology

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that it has won one of Germanys most renowned innovation prizes for its quantum-safe encryption technology. The accolade recognizes the value of ADVAs highly secure crypto module, which integrates all essential security functions and provides comprehensive protection for sensitive data on the move. It offers the best available network protection even against the threat of quantum computer attacks. By simplifying the certification and regulatory approval of ADVAs encryption technology, it also accelerates time to market for customers offering highly secure services. The Innovation Award Thuringia is one of Germanys most respected awards for technology development.

"Encryption solutions commonly used in sectors like utilities, government and financial networks are not sufficient to withstand attacks that leverage the unique capabilities of emerging quantum computers. Any critical infrastructure still using legacy encryption will become vulnerable, and this is a serious issue for the global economy and society, said Uli Schlegel, senior director of product management at Network Security, ADVA. "To counter the quantum threat, weve developed our highly secure crypto module. It makes it easy for customers to access the industrys most robust network protection technology. Integrating all essential security functions, our crypto module offers protection even from criminals intent on harvesting data today in order to use it when quantum computers become available.

The continued advancement of quantum computer technology means transport solutions must be ready for a rapidly changing security landscape. ADVAs high-security crypto module uses cryptographic algorithms that cannot be broken by even the most powerful quantum computers. It also simplifies certification and approval processes, which can be a time-consuming and expensive bottleneck. Researched and developed at ADVAs secure facilities in Meiningen, Germany, the new module creates full transparency for customers and regulatory authorities while avoiding any interference.

"The emergence of quantum computers will bring many benefits to society, but they will also present us with a major challenge. Soon, attackers using quantum algorithms will be able to successfully compromise established encryption solutions with very serious consequences. In fact, hackers are stealing encrypted data today intending to leverage quantum technology to crack it at a future date, said Michael Roth, GM at Network Security, ADVA. "The quantum threat is real and its urgent. Thats why weve spent the last few years developing our high-security crypto module, a quantum-safe technology thats both easy to integrate and capable of safeguarding sensitive data now and well into the future.

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. Were continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. Its these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to todays society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, were building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

Published by:
ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany
www.adva.com

