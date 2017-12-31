Bitcoin wieder über 8.000 Dollar. Geht die Rallye in die nächste Runde? Bitcoin kaufen - So geht's
26.07.2018 03:04
Bewerten
(0)

ADVAM and USA Technologies Launch EMV Payment Solution for Australian Vending Market

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT), a premier digital payment, logistics, and back office service provider in the self-service retail market, and ADVAM, a global leader in the supply of gateway payment solutions to the vending and self-service markets, today announced a partnership which has resulted in the development and launch of a fully automated, EMV certified, cashless payment gateway and vending management solution to the Australian unattended retail market.

USAT and ADVAM anticipate expanding USATs more than 969,000 connections worldwide, to offer a turn-key, end-to-end cashless payment and vending management solution in Australia. USAT and ADVAM have selected the Ingenico iUC285 card readers to not only equip Australian vending operators with an EMV solution to accept both chip and magstripe, but also enable the use of digital payments such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and NFC contactless capabilities.

Following the sale of the Smiths PepsiCo business to the independent bottlers who are members of the consortium, iVend Group (IVG), USAT has been delivering cashless payment and vending management solutions to several members of the group. USAT is eager to leverage the exclusive partnership with ADVAM to support businesses within IVG to expand their unattended retail services, by allowing them to accept more forms of payment, and enabling EMV payments in order to reduce the consumers burdens of handling cash. USAT and ADVAM will work towards expanding their partnership beyond the IVG members, to allow operators all across Australia to make the move to an automated cashless solution incorporating the USAT telemetry device and supporting services, and the ADVAM UnattendedPayments solution.

"We are excited to be partnering with ADVAM as they have lead the way in secure gateway payment processing within the Australia market, and we look forward to leveraging their expertise to offer our existing Australian customers at IVG an EMV-certified payment solution, said Mike Marett, SVP Business Development, USA Technologies. "At USAT we strive to provide our customers with solutions that help them increase revenues and reduce operational costs. This partnership would enable us to deliver on that promise.

The solution would deliver a reliable and secure payment processing service, while also allowing unattended retail operators to benefit from expanded services such as logistics and route management, merchandising and pre-kitting, as well as providing them with overall vend management software tools  all while providing consumers with a more convenient way to pay.

Paul Sidwell, Regional Managing Director for ADVAM comments, "ADVAM and USAT have been working together for some time to ensure we can deliver an integrated solution that delivers innovation to our vending customers. The combined solutions would not only enable our vending customers to reduce operating costs, but to deliver an enhanced service to their customers, ultimately leading to an increase in sales.

ADVAM and USAT will be showcasing their combined solutions at the Australian Vending Associations 2018 Vending Expo in Melbourne from 26th  27th July.

Useful Links:

ADVAM: https://www.advam.com
USA Technologies: https://usatech.com/
USAT Resource Center: https://usatech.com/resource-center/the-benefits

About ADVAM (www.advam.com)

ADVAM delivers world leading payment solutions, providing the expertise to make processing payments easier for its clients. ADVAMs solutions incorporate fully integrated UnattendedPayments for the vending and self-service markets as well as a range of solutions designed for the parking, airport, shopping centre and eCommerce markets.

ADVAM's industry leading reservation platform, parking solutions, unattended hardware and integrated online payment solutions enable clients to engage with their customers online, via mobile or at self-service terminals, enabling the merchant to reduce costs and increase sales by providing a more convenient way to pay.

With teams and offices in Australia, New Zealand and the UK, ADVAM provides a unique global perspective while maintaining local presence, advice and support to its customers.

Each client benefits from ADVAMs depth of experience and industry knowledge. By working with its clients and alongside industry partners, ADVAMs solutions integrate with clients existing infrastructure and business processes.

ADVAM is the trusted business partner for payment solutions. Managing the complete end to end integration and enabling clients to focus on improving their customers experience.

About USA Technologies:

USA Technologies, Inc. is a premier payment technology service provider of integrated cashless and mobile transactions in the self-service retail market. The company also provides a broad line of cashless acceptance technologies including its NFC-ready ePort® G-series, ePort Mobile for customers on the go, ePort® Interactive, and QuickConnect, an API Web service for developers. Through its recent acquisition of Cantaloupe Systems, Inc., the company also offers logistics, dynamic route scheduling, automated pre-kitting, responsive merchandising, inventory management, warehouse and accounting management solutions. Cantaloupe Systems is a premier provider of cloud and mobile solutions for vending, micro markets, and office coffee services. Usa Technologies and Cantaloupe Systems have 86 United States and foreign patents in force; and has agreements with Verizon, Visa, Chase Paymentech and customers such as Compass, AMI Entertainment and others. For more information, please visit the website at www.usatech.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including without limitation the business strategy and the plans and objectives of USAT's management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this release, words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", and similar expressions, as they relate to USAT or its management, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of USAT's management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to USAT's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including but not limited to, the ability of USAT to predict future market conditions and consumer behavior; whether USAT and ADVAM enter into a definitive agreement to provide their joint solution to IVG members and other customers in Australia; and the possibility that all of the expected benefits and efficiencies from cashless payment and vending management services, including increases in revenue and reductions in costs, will not be realized by all vending operators and on all vending machines or within the expected time period. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Unless required by law, USAT does not undertake to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

--- G-USAT

WhatsApp Newsletter
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Usa Technologies IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
23.05.18
Small-Cap Snapshot: Cara Therapeutics, USA Technologies, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Revlon (Proactiveinvestors)
23.05.18
Why USA Technologies Shares Jumped (MotleyFool)
09.05.18
BRIEF-USA Technologies Says Selling Shareholders Are Offering 553,187 Shares Of Co (Reuters Business)
08.05.18
Why USA Technologies Inc. Stock Jumped Tuesday (MotleyFool)
08.05.18
Why USA Technologies Inc. Stock Jumped Tuesday (FOX Business)
08.05.18
BRIEF-USA Technologies Reports Q3 Earnings Per Share $0.02 (Reuters Business)
07.02.18
Ausblick: Usa Technologies legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
19.12.17
USA Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAT) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell (Globe Newswire)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Usa Technologies News
RSS Feed
Usa Technologies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Usa Technologies IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
03.04.2018Usa Technologies BuyLake Street
16.11.2015Usa Technologies OutperformNorthland Capital
14.09.2015Usa Technologies OutperformBarrington Research
03.04.2018Usa Technologies BuyLake Street
16.11.2015Usa Technologies OutperformNorthland Capital
14.09.2015Usa Technologies OutperformBarrington Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Usa Technologies IncShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Usa Technologies News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Usa Technologies News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Jobs - Alle Stellenangebote auf einen Blick
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE, 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT DER TRADINGGRUPPE
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Ziel verfehlt.
DZ BANK  Software AG: Cloud-/IoT-Wachstum führt zu EBIT-Anstieg
UBS: EuroStoxx 50  Anschlusskäufe sind jetzt wichtig
Vontobel: Rohöl: Experten sehen Aufwärtsrisiken
EURO Stoxx 50-Future: Resistance um 3500 im Fokus
HSBC: Technische Analyse zum DAX® und Lufthansa: Dieser Weg  wird steinig und schwer
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Wachstumsaktien!

Wo bieten sich Anlegern weltweit die besten Wachstumschancen? Wir stellen Ihnen im neuen Anlegermagazin vier Titel mit viel Potenzial vor.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Usa Technologies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Usa Technologies Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Deutschlands Risiken für eine neue Immobilienblase
Generation Z bettelt um Schulfach Wirtschaft
Damit schmeckt Ihr Filterkaffee wie zu Omas Zeiten
Milliardenexodus bei der Fondstochter der Deutschen Bank
Deutsche Mieter können neidisch in die Schweiz schauen

News von

Hot Stocks: Acht heiße Aktien aus Deutschland
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie: Schöner Bonus für konservative Anleger
Megatrends: Wie Anleger clever auf die Zukunft setzen
Deutsche Bank-Aktie: DWS-Chef schiesst gegen Konzern-Mutter - Geldhaus droht Abstieg aus EuroStoxx50
Goldpreis auf Talfahrt: Warum jetzt eine Bodenbildung in Sicht ist

News von

Münchner Studenten konnten Elon Musk mit ihrem Hyperloop-Konzept beeindrucken
Duesmann als neuer Chef? Experten erklären Audis ungewöhnliche Wahl
Kostenfallen trotz Roaming-Verordnung: Telefonieren im Urlaub kann euch eine hohe Handyrechnung bescheren
Früher Model, heute Investorin: Wie sich eine 30-Jährige in der Finanzwelt durchsetzte
Darum stehen Tausende Tesla Model 3 auf einem Parkplatz in Kalifornien rum

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Dow schließt fester -- Facebook enttäuscht beim Umsatz -- Deutsche Bank verdient weniger -- Wirecard wächst kräftig -- Fiat, AT&T, DWS, GM im Fokus

PayPal kündigt Aktienrückkauf an. Trump und Juncker im Handelsstreit öffentlich um Entspannung bemüht. Linde steigert Gewinn und Umsatz. GlaxoSmithKline erhöht Jahresprognose. ifo-Geschäftsklima im Juli leicht eingetrübt. Creditshelf geht mit 80 Euro je Aktie an die Börse.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Das sind die besten Aktien der Welt
Diese Aktien brachten die höchste Rendite
KW 29: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 29 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

So groß ist der Gehaltsunterschied zwischen CEOs und Mitarbeitern
Das verdienen die CEOs der 30 DAX-Unternehmen
Sparweltmeiste
Welche Länder die meisten Währungsreserven haben
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q2 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Hier macht Arbeiten Spaß
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber weltweit
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in Q2 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie sind ihre Erwartungen an die Verhandlungen der EU mit den USA hinsichtlich des Handelskonflikts?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
25.07.18
DAX geht mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Dow schließt fester -- Facebook enttäuscht beim Umsatz -- Deutsche Bank verdient weniger -- Wirecard wächst kräftig -- Fiat, AT&T, DWS, GM im Fokus
Sonstiges
01:00 Uhr
Deutschlands Fondselite: Fünf geniale Pärchen für Ihr Depot
Sonstiges
03:08 Uhr
Kritik an Zinserhöhung - Inwieweit kann sich Trump in die Fed-Politik einmischen?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681
GoProA1XE7G
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
EVOTEC AG566480
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Wirecard AG747206