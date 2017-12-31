02.04.2018 22:15
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers, today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Tom Okray has decided to leave the organization, effective April 15, 2018. Okray is leaving the company to accept an executive role with a global, publicly traded company outside of the aftermarket parts industry.

While Advance conducts a search for a successor CFO, Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer Jeff Shepherd will serve as interim CFO in addition to his current responsibilities. Shepherd joined Advance during the first quarter of 2017 from General Motors where he held various accounting and finance leadership roles, including his most recent role as Controller, General Motors Europe. A certified public accountant, Shepherd also worked at Ernst & Young for more than 15 years and was a partner with the firm.

"On behalf of the entire Advance organization, I want to thank Tom for his contributions and leadership, said Tom Greco, President and Chief Executive Officer, Advance Auto Parts. "I also want to recognize the world-class Finance organization that we have built during the past two years. By adding high-caliber, external talent and empowering existing leaders within the Finance organization, this team is well-positioned to continue to support our transformation and ensure a seamless transition under Jeffs leadership.

"This was a difficult decision for me as I have enjoyed my time at Advance, and I am confident in the companys transformation plan, said Okray. "My decision was based solely on personal and professional objectives and does not reflect any disagreement with Advances operational or financial practices. I believe the company has the right strategy to deliver on its long-term opportunities, and I wish them nothing but continued success.

Advance also reaffirmed its full-year 2018 guidance provided earlier this year. "We started 2018 with positive momentum, and were excited about the opportunities in front of us as we continue our five-year transformation journey, said Greco. "I have the utmost confidence in our entire Advance team, and I am pleased with the solid execution we are seeing across our organization this year. I look forward to sharing more on our progress during our first quarter earnings report next month.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of December 30, 2017, Advance operated 5,054 stores and 129 Worldpac branches and employed approximately 71,000 Team Members in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company also serves approximately 1,218 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, British Virgin Islands and Pacific Islands. Additional information about the company, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.advanceautoparts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements address future events or developments, and typically use words such as "believe, "anticipate, "expect, "intend, "plan, "forecast, "guidance, "outlook or "estimate. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, key assumptions for future financial performance including net sales, store growth, comparable store sales, gross profit rate, SG&A, adjusted operating income, income tax rate, integration and transformation costs, adjusted operating income rate targets, capital expenditures, inventory levels and free cash flow; statements regarding expected growth and future performance of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (the "Company); statements regarding enhancements to shareholder value, strategic plans or initiatives, growth or profitability, productivity targets and all other statements that are not statements of historical facts. These statements are based upon assessments and assumptions of management in light of historical results and trends, current conditions and potential future developments that often involve judgment, estimates, assumptions and projections. Forward-looking statements reflect current views about our plans, strategies and prospects, which are based on information currently available as of the date of this report. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. Please refer to the "Risk Factors section of the annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2017, and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional risk factors that could materially affect the Companys actual results. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on those statements. We intend for any forward-looking statements to be covered by, and we claim the protection under, the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Advance Auto Parts Inc.

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
22:47 Uhr
BRIEF-Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition (Reuters Business)
28.02.18
Amazon triggers Advance Auto Parts call for outside help (FOX Business)
21.02.18
Advance Auto Parts and Alphabet rise; Devon Energy drops (FOX Business)
21.02.18
Advance Auto Parts gets a little help from the cold weather (MarketWatch)
21.02.18
Why Shares of Advance Auto Parts Are Down 11% Wednesday (MotleyFool)
21.02.18
Advance Auto Parts shares steer higher after quarterly earnings beat forecasts (Proactiveinvestors)
21.02.18
Advance Auto Parts, United Therapeutics, Pandora Media Inc and more - PRE-MARKET (Proactiveinvestors)
19.02.18
Ausblick: Advance Auto Parts vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Advance Auto Parts News
RSS Feed
Advance Auto Parts zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Advance Auto Parts Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
22.02.2018Advance Auto Parts Equal WeightBarclays Capital
15.11.2017Advance Auto Parts OutperformRBC Capital Markets
25.10.2017Advance Auto Parts SellBTIG Research
21.08.2017Advance Auto Parts Equal WeightBarclays Capital
16.08.2017Advance Auto Parts BuyGabelli & Co
15.11.2017Advance Auto Parts OutperformRBC Capital Markets
16.08.2017Advance Auto Parts BuyGabelli & Co
25.05.2017Advance Auto Parts OutperformRBC Capital Markets
02.05.2017Advance Auto Parts OutperformRBC Capital Markets
22.02.2017Advance Auto Parts OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
22.02.2018Advance Auto Parts Equal WeightBarclays Capital
21.08.2017Advance Auto Parts Equal WeightBarclays Capital
16.08.2017Advance Auto Parts Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
06.07.2017Advance Auto Parts Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
15.04.2016Advance Auto Parts HoldGabelli & Co
25.10.2017Advance Auto Parts SellBTIG Research
22.06.2017Advance Auto Parts SellBTIG Research
22.02.2017Advance Auto Parts UnderweightBarclays Capital
31.03.2016Advance Auto Parts UnderweightBarclays Capital
12.08.2011Advance Auto Parts reduceNomura

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Advance Auto Parts Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Advance Auto Parts News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Advance Auto Parts News
Anzeige

Inside

Warum private Altersvorsorge? - Jetzt gratis Ratgeber herunterladen
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
Ab in die Defensive!
DAX, Gold, Öl und Aktien: Die wichtigsten News & Analysen per WhatsApp!
HSBC: DAX®-Tafel-Interview: WTI weiterhin mit Potential?
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 30. März bis 06. April 2018
UBS: Deutsche Bank AG - Einstelliger Kursbereich möglich
ING Markets: DAX - Effektive Gegenwehr oder letztes Aufgebot?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Advance Auto Parts-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Advance Auto Parts Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wohnungsbesichtigung auf dem Holodeck
Das ändert sich im April für die Verbraucher
Deutschlands Pendler-Problem verschärft sich
Das sollten Sie wissen, bevor Sie die Sommerreifen aufziehen
Tausende Leihfahrräder fluten deutsche Städte

News von

Max Otte: Jede Hausse hat ein Ende
Holper-Börse: Bei diesen sechs Aktien winken jetzt Einstiegskurse
Der große Check: Die besten Aktien aus dem TecDax
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Tech-Aktien unter Druck: Warum Amazon, Google und Co. jetzt ins Depot gehören

News von

Darum könnte der Datenskandal Facebook schon bald wirtschaftlich ruinieren
adidas hat eine App auf den deutschen Markt gebracht, die über die Zukunft des Unternehmens entscheiden kann
Darum sollten Sie Ihr iPhone nicht im Auto aufladen
Skandale und schlechte Nachrichten in der Wirtschaftswelt: Ein Experte verrät, was wirklich Sorgen machen sollte
Grafik zeigt: Die aggressive Werbestrategie von Facebook geht auf - zumindest derzeit

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht deutlich fester ins Osterwochenende -- So könnte Trump Amazon schwächen -- Nissan und Renault sprechen offenbar über Komplett-Fusion -- Tesla und Facebook im Fokus

Microsoft spaltet sich anscheinend auf. Barclays zahlt 2 Milliarden Dollar zur Beilegung von Rechtsstreit. Fusionspartner Linde und Praxair anscheinend wegen EU-Kartellprüfung in Sorge. Glencore sichert sich für Refinanzierung 9,09 Milliarden Dollar. S&T peilt Milliardenumsatz und Ergebnisplus an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 13: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 13: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
KW 12: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt
Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
Sechsstelliges Einkommen
So viel Geld lässt sich in Deutschland mit YouTube verdienen
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Der katalanische Separatistenführer Puigdemont ist in Deutschland festgenommen worden. Sollte er an Spanien ausgeliefert werden?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
30.03.18
DAX geht deutlich fester ins Osterwochenende -- So könnte Trump Amazon schwächen -- Nissan und Renault sprechen offenbar über Komplett-Fusion -- Tesla und Facebook im Fokus
Sonstiges
21:05 Uhr
Nur für kurze Zeit: Abo im Wert von 159 € geschenkt
Aktie im Fokus
20:43 Uhr
Bericht über Apples Chip-Pläne lässt Intel-Aktie abstürzen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
AlibabaA117ME
Allianz840400
BMW AG519000
E.ON SEENAG99
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
adidas AGA1EWWW