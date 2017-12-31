Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket
parts provider in North America that serves both professional installer
and do-it-yourself customers, today announced that Executive Vice
President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Tom Okray has decided to
leave the organization, effective April 15, 2018. Okray is leaving the
company to accept an executive role with a global, publicly traded
company outside of the aftermarket parts industry.
While Advance conducts a search for a successor CFO, Senior Vice
President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer Jeff Shepherd will
serve as interim CFO in addition to his current responsibilities.
Shepherd joined Advance during the first quarter of 2017 from General
Motors where he held various accounting and finance leadership roles,
including his most recent role as Controller, General Motors Europe. A
certified public accountant, Shepherd also worked at Ernst & Young for
more than 15 years and was a partner with the firm.
"On behalf of the entire Advance organization, I want to thank Tom for
his contributions and leadership, said Tom Greco, President and Chief
Executive Officer, Advance Auto Parts. "I also want to recognize the
world-class Finance organization that we have built during the past two
years. By adding high-caliber, external talent and empowering existing
leaders within the Finance organization, this team is well-positioned to
continue to support our transformation and ensure a seamless transition
under Jeffs leadership.
"This was a difficult decision for me as I have enjoyed my time at
Advance, and I am confident in the companys transformation plan, said
Okray. "My decision was based solely on personal and professional
objectives and does not reflect any disagreement with Advances
operational or financial practices. I believe the company has the right
strategy to deliver on its long-term opportunities, and I wish them
nothing but continued success.
Advance also reaffirmed its full-year 2018 guidance provided earlier
this year. "We started 2018 with positive momentum, and were excited
about the opportunities in front of us as we continue our five-year
transformation journey, said Greco. "I have the utmost confidence in
our entire Advance team, and I am pleased with the solid execution we
are seeing across our organization this year. I look forward to sharing
more on our progress during our first quarter earnings report next
month.
About Advance Auto Parts
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts
provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself
customers. As of December 30, 2017, Advance operated 5,054 stores and
129 Worldpac branches and employed approximately 71,000 Team Members in
the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The
company also serves approximately 1,218 independently owned Carquest
branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and the
Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, British Virgin Islands and Pacific Islands.
Additional information about the company, including employment
opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts,
accessories and other offerings can be found at www.advanceautoparts.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking
statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements address future events or developments,
and typically use words such as "believe, "anticipate, "expect,
"intend, "plan, "forecast, "guidance, "outlook or "estimate. These
forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, key
assumptions for future financial performance including net sales, store
growth, comparable store sales, gross profit rate, SG&A, adjusted
operating income, income tax rate, integration and transformation costs,
adjusted operating income rate targets, capital expenditures, inventory
levels and free cash flow; statements regarding expected growth and
future performance of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (the "Company);
statements regarding enhancements to shareholder value, strategic plans
or initiatives, growth or profitability, productivity targets and all
other statements that are not statements of historical facts. These
statements are based upon assessments and assumptions of management in
light of historical results and trends, current conditions and potential
future developments that often involve judgment, estimates, assumptions
and projections. Forward-looking statements reflect current views about
our plans, strategies and prospects, which are based on information
currently available as of the date of this report. Except as required by
law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements
to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.
Please refer to the "Risk Factors section of the annual report on Form
10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2017, and other filings made
by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission for
additional risk factors that could materially affect the Companys
actual results. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and
uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, which could cause
actual results to differ materially from these statements. Therefore,
you should not place undue reliance on those statements. We intend for
any forward-looking statements to be covered by, and we claim the
protection under, the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking
statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995.
