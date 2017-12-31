Advance Auto Parts Announces Key Additions to Executive Leadership Team and Board of Directors

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket
parts provider in North America that serves both professional installer
and do-it-yourself customers, today announced the appointments of
Jeffrey W. Shepherd to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
(CFO) and Reuben E. Slone to Executive Vice President, Supply Chain.
Additionally, Nigel Travis, Executive Chairman of Dunkin Brands, was
appointed to the Board of Directors.
Since April, Shepherd served as Advances interim CFO in addition to his
responsibilities as Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. He joined
Advance during the first quarter of 2017 from General Motors where he
served most recently as Controller for General Motors Europe. Prior to
that role, Shepherd served in various accounting and finance leadership
roles at General Motors. A certified public accountant, Shepherd also
worked at Ernst & Young for more than 15 years and was a partner with
the firm. Shepherds CFO appointment was effective August 12, 2018.
"After conducting an extensive search for a CFO, I am thrilled to have
Jeff taking on this important role, said Tom Greco, President and CEO,
Advance Auto Parts. "During his time at Advance, Jeff has been a
tremendous thought partner and trusted advisor to me and the entire
leadership team. In addition to Jeffs impressive global finance
background, he is a highly respected leader throughout our organization
and has played an integral role in building a talented and highly
cohesive Finance organization. I am confident Jeff is the right leader
for this critical position, and the entire team and I look forward to
continuing to work closely with him.
Slone, who will join Advance on October 3, 2018, will be responsible for
the companys Supply Chain and Procurement functions. He will assume the
supply chain responsibilities as Leslie Starr Keating, Executive Vice
President, Supply Chain Strategy and Transformation, will be retiring at
the end of the year. In the coming months, Keating and Slone will work
together to ensure a seamless transition.
Slone joins Advance from Walgreens, where he most recently served as
Senior Vice President, Supply Chain, and was responsible for inventory
management and replenishment, imports, transportation, distribution
center operations and logistics. Prior to Walgreens, Slone served in a
number of senior supply chain and operational leadership roles at
OfficeMax, General Motors and Federal-Mogul, among others. He also has
served as a member of Advances Board of Directors since 2016. With his
new appointment, Slone will resign from his role on Advances Board of
Directors effective October 3, 2018.
"We are extremely excited to have Reuben join our executive leadership
team at this point in our transformation, said Greco. "After serving
for more than two years on our Board of Directors, Reuben has a deep
understanding of our business and our strategic vision for the future.
This knowledge, coupled with his proven track record in leadership roles
as well as his extensive omnichannel fulfillment experience, will be a
great addition to our already strong Supply Chain team.
"After serving on Advances Board of Directors, I am even more confident
in the opportunities that lie ahead, said Slone. "I am delighted to
join this experienced management team and look forward to working with
Advances talented Team Members as we continue on our transformation
journey. In addition, I am grateful to have worked with Leslie as she
developed the supply chain strategy and I look forward to working even
more closely with her during the next few months until her retirement.
Greco added, "Leslie came out of retirement early in 2017 to join
Advance at my request to help build our end-to-end supply chain
strategy, strengthen our Supply Chain leadership team and ultimately,
help us find her successor. She has delivered flawlessly against all of
these objectives and positioned us well for continued success. We thank
her for her numerous contributions and wish her nothing but the best in
her retirement.
Nigel Travis, who currently serves as Dunkin Brands Executive Chairman,
recently retired from his CEO position at the company after serving as
Chairman and CEO. Previously, Travis also served in executive leadership
roles at several global companies within the retail and restaurant
industries.
"Adding Nigel to the Board is wonderful for Advance, our shareholders
and our customers, said Jeffrey C. Smith, Chair of the Board of
Directors. "He is a highly respected global executive who will
complement what is already an extremely talented Board. While at Dunkin
Brands, Nigel architected what is viewed as one of the more successful
turnaround stories in recent history and we look forward to leveraging
his wealth of experience as we continue our own transformation at
Advance.
About Advance Auto Parts
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts
provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself
customers. As of April 21, 2018, Advance operated 5,044 stores and 131
Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S.
Virgin Islands. Advance also serves 1,225 independently owned Carquest
branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and the
Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, British Virgin Islands and Pacific Islands.
Additional information about the Advance, including employment
opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts,
accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking
statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements address future events or developments,
and typically use words such as "believe, "anticipate, "expect,
"intend, "plan, "forecast, "guidance, "outlook or "estimate. These
forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, key
assumptions for future financial performance including statements
regarding expected growth and future performance of Advance Auto Parts,
Inc. (the "Company); statements regarding enhancements to shareholder
value, strategic plans or initiatives, growth or profitability and all
other statements that are not statements of historical facts. These
statements are based upon assessments and assumptions of management in
light of historical results and trends, current conditions and potential
future developments that often involve judgment, estimates, assumptions
and projections. Forward-looking statements reflect current views about
our plans, strategies and prospects, which are based on information
currently available as of the date of this report. Except as required by
law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements
to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.
Please refer to the "Risk Factors section of the annual report on Form
10-K for the year ended December 30, 2017, and other filings made by the
Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional risk
factors that could materially affect the Companys actual results.
Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many
of which are outside our control, which could cause actual results to
differ materially from these statements. Therefore, you should not place
undue reliance on those statements. We intend for any forward-looking
statements to be covered by, and we claim the protection under, the safe
harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005570/en/