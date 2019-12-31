finanzen.net
Neu: Sicherheit und Rendite in einem, das geht. Allianz startet Allvest. Erfahren Sie mehr.-w-
28.09.2020 21:16

Advance Auto Parts Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of Its Outstanding 4.50% Senior Unsecured Notes Due December 1, 2023

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. ("Advance) (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America, announced today that it has priced the previously announced cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 4.50% senior unsecured notes due December 1, 2023 (CUSIP No. 00751Y AC0) (the "Notes), on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated September 22, 2020 (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Offer to Purchase), and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery attached to the Offer to Purchase (the "Notice of Guaranteed Delivery). The tender offer is referred to herein as the "Offer. The Offer to Purchase and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are referred to herein collectively as the "Offer Documents.

Certain information regarding the Notes and the pricing for the Offer is set forth in the table below.

Title of
Securities

Principal
Amount
Outstanding

U.S. Treasury
Reference
Security

Bloomberg
Reference
Page

Reference
Yield

Fixed
Spread

Tender Offer
Consideration (1) (2)

4.50% Notes
due 2023
(CUSIP No.:
00751Y AC0)

$450,000,000

0.125% UST
due September
15, 2023

FIT1

0.154%

25 bps

$1,118.87

(1)

Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes tendered and accepted for purchase.

(2)

Excludes accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date up to, but not including, the Settlement Date, which will be paid in addition to the Tender Offer Consideration.

The Offer will expire today at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, unless extended or earlier terminated, as described in the Offer Documents (such time and date, as may be extended, the "Expiration Date).

The "Tender Offer Consideration listed in the table above for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer to Purchase was determined in the manner described in the Offer Documents by reference to the fixed spread for the Notes specified in the table above plus the yield based on the bid-side price of the U.S. Treasury Reference Security specified in the table above at 2:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 28, 2020.

Holders must validly tender (and not validly withdraw) or deliver a properly completed and duly executed Notice of Guaranteed Delivery for their Notes at or before the Expiration Date in order to be eligible to receive the Tender Offer Consideration. In addition, holders whose Notes are purchased in the Offer will receive accrued and unpaid interest on the purchased Notes from the last interest payment date to, but not including, the Settlement Date (as defined in the Offer to Purchase). Advance expects the Settlement Date to occur on September 29, 2020. Notes tendered by Notice of Guaranteed Delivery and accepted for purchase will be purchased on the third business day after the Expiration Date, but payment of accrued interest on such Notes will only be made to, but not including, the Settlement Date.

The consummation of the Offer is not conditioned upon any minimum amount of Notes being tendered, but is subject to, and conditioned upon, the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions described in the Offer to Purchase.

Advance has retained D.F. King & Co., Inc. ("D.F. King) as the tender agent and information agent for the Offer. Advance has retained J.P. Morgan Securities LLC as the dealer manager for the Offer.

Holders who would like additional copies of the Offer Documents may call or email the information agent, D.F. King toll-free at (800) 848-3405, collect at (212) 269-5550 or aap@dfking.com. Copies of the Offer to Purchase and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are also available at the following website: http:www/dfking.com/aap. Questions regarding the terms of the Offer should be directed to J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at (866) 834-4666 (toll-free) or (212) 834-8553 (collect).

None of Advance, its subsidiary guarantors, its board of directors, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, D.F. King or the trustee for the Notes, or any of their respective affiliates, is making any recommendation as to whether holders of the Notes should tender their Notes pursuant to the Offer.

This press release does not constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell any Notes. The Offer is being made solely pursuant to the Offer Documents. The Offer is not being made to holders of Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the securities laws or blue sky laws require the Offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Offer will be deemed to be made on behalf of Advance by J.P. Morgan Securities LLC or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of July 11, 2020, Advance operated 4,819 stores and 167 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Advance also serves 1,262 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and British Virgin Islands.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein are "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are usually identifiable by words such as "anticipate, "believe, "could, "estimate, "expect, "forecast, "intend, "likely, "may, "plan, "position, "possible, "potential, "probable, "project, "should, "strategy, "will, or similar language. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about Advances strategic initiatives, operational plans and objectives, and future business and financial performance, as well as statements regarding underlying assumptions related thereto. Forward-looking statements reflect Advances views based on historical results, current information and assumptions related to future developments. Except as may be required by law, Advance undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. They include, among others, factors related to the timing and implementation of strategic initiatives, the highly competitive nature of Advances industry, demand for Advance's products and services, complexities in its inventory and supply chain, challenges with transforming and growing its business and factors related to the current global pandemic. Please refer to "Item 1A. Risk Factors of Advance's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings made by Advance with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a description of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Nachrichten zu Advance Auto Parts Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Advance Auto Parts News
RSS Feed
Advance Auto Parts zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Advance Auto Parts Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
07.01.2019Advance Auto Parts OverweightBarclays Capital
26.10.2018Advance Auto Parts OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
22.02.2018Advance Auto Parts Equal WeightBarclays Capital
15.11.2017Advance Auto Parts OutperformRBC Capital Markets
25.10.2017Advance Auto Parts SellBTIG Research
07.01.2019Advance Auto Parts OverweightBarclays Capital
26.10.2018Advance Auto Parts OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
15.11.2017Advance Auto Parts OutperformRBC Capital Markets
16.08.2017Advance Auto Parts BuyGabelli & Co
25.05.2017Advance Auto Parts OutperformRBC Capital Markets
22.02.2018Advance Auto Parts Equal WeightBarclays Capital
21.08.2017Advance Auto Parts Equal WeightBarclays Capital
16.08.2017Advance Auto Parts Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
06.07.2017Advance Auto Parts Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
15.04.2016Advance Auto Parts HoldGabelli & Co
25.10.2017Advance Auto Parts SellBTIG Research
22.06.2017Advance Auto Parts SellBTIG Research
22.02.2017Advance Auto Parts UnderweightBarclays Capital
31.03.2016Advance Auto Parts UnderweightBarclays Capital
12.08.2011Advance Auto Parts reduceNomura

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Advance Auto Parts Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Advance Auto Parts News

10.09.20Is Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stock a Solid Choice Right Now?
17.09.20Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Down 3.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
25.09.20Zacks Value Trader Highlights: NortonLifeLock. Advance Auto Parts. Aecom. Green Dot and Merit Medical
Weitere Advance Auto Parts News
Werbung

Trading-News

ETF-Infoabend in Hamburg am 07.10.
DZ BANK - Stürmischer Herbstbeginn an den Börsen - wie geht´s weiter mit DAX und Co.?
Johnson & Johnson: Fortschritte beim Coronaimpfstoff
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Kursfeuerwerk
Vontobel: Interessante Chancen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Deutsche Börse, Deutsche Telekom, Henkel
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

ETF-Sparplan OSKAR jetzt gebührenfrei testen
Achtung, Hype: 5 Dinge, die Sie über den Aktienmarkt wissen sollten
Die 10 Top-Aktien der Woche
Ginmon: Die Mehrheit der Selbstständigen sorgt falsch fürs Alter vor
Die Rente mit 63 - Können Sie ohne Abzüge in den Ruhestand gehen?
Sicherheit und Rendite in einem, das geht. Allianz startet Allvest!
Deutschland - der Minuszins-Hotspot
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Advance Auto Parts-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Advance Auto Parts Peer Group News

16.09.20Is OReilly Automotive (ORLY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
31.08.20Has OReilly Automotive (ORLY) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
14.08.20Is OReilly Automotive (ORLY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
31.07.20Die Expertenmeinungen zur O Reilly Automotive-Aktie im Juli 2020
31.07.20O Reilly Automotive präsentierte das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
28.07.20Ausblick: O Reilly Automotive gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
14.07.20Erste Schätzungen: O Reilly Automotive stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
30.04.20O Reilly Automotive-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats
24.04.20O Reilly Automotive: Was beim Unternehmen in den jüngsten Büchern steht
21.04.20Ausblick: O Reilly Automotive stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor

News von

Vier von zehn Haushalten erleiden finanzielle Einbußen
Handy am Amazon Prime Day kaufen? Das müssen Sie wissen
Laptop am Amazon Prime Day kaufen? Darauf sollten Sie achten
Alles, was Sie über den Prime Day 2020 wissen müssen
Bei der Deutschen Bank nur zweite Reihe  bei der Commerzbank plötzlich Chef

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Am Börsenhimmel ziehen dunkle Wolken auf
Curevac-Technologie-Chefin Fotin-Mleczek zum Stand der Suche nach dem Corona-Impfstoff: "Enorme Erwartungshaltung"
Siemens Energy: Börsengang von Energietechnik zahlt sich für Siemens aus
Siemens-Aktie: Abspaltung der Energiesparte - was Aktionäre erwartet
DAX drei Prozent im Plus: Schnäppchenjäger bescheren Europas Börsen besten Tag seit Wochen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street im Plus -- Siemens Energy startet an der Börse -- Ex-Daimler-Vorstandschef Zetsche wird doch nicht Aufsichtsrat -- TikTok, VW, TUI, Commerzbank, LPKF im Fokus

Wirecard-Insolvenzverwalter verkauft Rumänien-Tochter. Schleppende Ticketerstattung: Verbraucherzentrale verklagt Lufthansa. Microsoft baut Geschäft mit Mobilfunk-Providern erheblich aus. GRENKE sichert Bafin umfassende Kooperation bei Sonderprüfung zu - Sonderprüfung gestartet. TUI: Aufsichtsratschef warnt vor Pleitewelle in Tourismusbranche - Tours & Activities-Umbau vorangetrieben. Ford beantragt in Deutschland anscheinend Staatshilfe.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 39 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 39 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 39 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
19:57 Uhr
DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street im Plus -- Siemens Energy startet an der Börse -- Ex-Daimler-Vorstandschef Zetsche wird doch nicht Aufsichtsrat -- TikTok, VW, TUI, Commerzbank, LPKF im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
21:07 Uhr
So einfach eröffnen Sie ein Wertpapierdepot
Kryptowährungen
21:23 Uhr
Will KISS-Star Gene Simmons Bitcoin einen Schub verpassen?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens EnergyENER1T
BioNTechA2PSR2
TeslaA1CX3T
NEL ASAA0B733
Apple Inc.865985
Siemens AG723610
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Microsoft Corp.870747