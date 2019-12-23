finanzen.net
23.12.2019 17:40
Bewerten
(0)

Advance Auto Parts Announces Purchase of the DieHard Brand from Transformco

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) has acquired the DieHard brand from Transform Holdco LLC ("Transformco), for $200 million utilizing cash on hand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191223005397/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

This asset acquisition will give Advance the right to sell DieHard batteries, the most trusted brand in the automotive battery category, and enables Advance to extend the DieHard brand into other automotive and vehicular categories. In addition, the deal allows Transformco to sell DieHard brand batteries through its existing channels pursuant to a supply agreement with Advance. Advance is also granting Transformco an exclusive royalty-free, perpetual license to develop, market, and sell DieHard branded products in non-automotive categories.

"We are excited to acquire global ownership of an iconic American brand. DieHard will help differentiate Advance, drive increased DIY customer traffic and build a unique value proposition for our Professional customers and Independent Carquest partners. DieHard has the highest brand awareness and regard of any automotive battery brand in North America and will enable Advance to build a leadership position within the critical battery category, said Tom Greco, president and CEO, Advance Auto Parts. "DieHard stands for durability and reliability and we will strengthen and leverage the brand in other battery categories, such as marine and recreational vehicles. We also see opportunities to extend DieHard in other automotive categories. We remain committed to providing our customers with high-quality products and excellent service. The addition of DieHard to our industry leading assortment of national brands, OE parts and owned brands will enable us to differentiate Advance and drive significant long-term shareholder value.

"DieHard is among the most successful and one of the most widely trusted brands in the auto industry, and we have long believed that the brand has even more potential, said Peter Boutros, President of Transformcos Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard business unit. "DieHard revolutionized the automotive battery category when it launched in 1967, and has continued to be a leader in the category. Advance Auto Parts acquisition of this iconic American brand will complement our plans to introduce new DieHard products in non-automotive categories such as sporting goods, lawn and garden, authentic work wear and other exciting new categories.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of October 5, 2019, Advance operated 4,891 stores and 152 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,260 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and British Virgin Islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

About Transformco

Transform Holdco LLC is a leading integrated retailer focused on seamlessly connecting the digital and physical shopping experiences to serve its members  wherever, whenever and however they want to shop. Transformco is home to Shop Your Way®, a social shopping platform offering members rewards for shopping at Sears, Kmart and other retail partners. Transformco operates through its subsidiaries with full-line and specialty retail stores across the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this report are "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events or developments, and typically use words such as "believe, "anticipate, "expect, "intend, "plan, "forecast, "guidance, "outlook or "estimate or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the benefits or other effects of the acquisition, statements regarding expected growth and future performance of the Company, and all other statements that are not statements of historical facts. These statements are based upon assessments and assumptions of management in light of historical results and trends, current conditions and potential future developments that often involve judgment, estimates, assumptions and projections. Forward-looking statements reflect current views about the Company's plans, strategies and prospects, which are based on information currently available as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. Please refer to the risk factors discussed in "Item 1a. Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, for additional factors that could materially affect the Companys actual results. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside its control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on those statements.

Nachrichten zu Advance Auto Parts Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Advance Auto Parts News
RSS Feed
Advance Auto Parts zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Advance Auto Parts Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
07.01.2019Advance Auto Parts OverweightBarclays Capital
26.10.2018Advance Auto Parts OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
22.02.2018Advance Auto Parts Equal WeightBarclays Capital
15.11.2017Advance Auto Parts OutperformRBC Capital Markets
25.10.2017Advance Auto Parts SellBTIG Research
07.01.2019Advance Auto Parts OverweightBarclays Capital
26.10.2018Advance Auto Parts OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
15.11.2017Advance Auto Parts OutperformRBC Capital Markets
16.08.2017Advance Auto Parts BuyGabelli & Co
25.05.2017Advance Auto Parts OutperformRBC Capital Markets
22.02.2018Advance Auto Parts Equal WeightBarclays Capital
21.08.2017Advance Auto Parts Equal WeightBarclays Capital
16.08.2017Advance Auto Parts Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
06.07.2017Advance Auto Parts Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
15.04.2016Advance Auto Parts HoldGabelli & Co
25.10.2017Advance Auto Parts SellBTIG Research
22.06.2017Advance Auto Parts SellBTIG Research
22.02.2017Advance Auto Parts UnderweightBarclays Capital
31.03.2016Advance Auto Parts UnderweightBarclays Capital
12.08.2011Advance Auto Parts reduceNomura

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Advance Auto Parts Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Advance Auto Parts News

12.12.19Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Down 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
Weitere Advance Auto Parts News
Werbung

Inside

Scalabel Capital im n-tv-Interview
Dieser Autobauer könnte bald wieder Vollgas geben!
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Heute um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
Vontobel: Palladium hängt Gold ab
Evotec drückt auf die Tube
Facebook  Einmal kurz angetäuscht
HSBC: Lesen Sie heute einen Auszug aus dem großen Jahresausblick 2020 zum Thema Aktienmärkte 2020 von Jörg Scherer, Leiter Technische Analyse HSBC Deutschland
ING Markets: DAX - Signalmarke 13.175 Punkte
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Advance Auto Parts-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Advance Auto Parts Peer Group News

19.08.19Wall Street-Analysten: Diese Aktien sind besonders vom verschärften Handelskrieg betroffen
27.07.19O Reilly Automotive legte die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
23.07.19Ausblick: O Reilly Automotive legt Quartalsergebnis vor

News von

IT-Störung verhindert Kartenzahlungen im Weihnachtsgeschäft
Bundesweiter Ausfall bei der Kartenzahlung
Das sind die größten Kapitalvernichter an der Börse
Auch im hohen Alter noch zu Hause wohnen? Das geht
Unterschätzte Schätze

News von

Die sechs deutschen Top-Nebenwerte für 2020. Und welche drei Aktien Anleger meiden sollten
Max Otte im Interview: Das traut der Experte den Börsen für 2020 zu
Jetzt fährt auch Hyundai auf Nel Asa ab - aber ist das erst der Anfang?
Nichts wie raus? Spekulant hält bei Plug Power-Aktie Totalverlust für möglich
Jungheinrich-Aktie: Ein Papier für Antizykliker

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht etwas tiefer in Feiertagspause -- Boeing mit CEO-Wechsel -- adidas 2019 wohl mit neuem Rekord -- Bayer: Rückenwind im Glyphosat-Streit -- Uber, VW, Koenig & Bauer, Tesla im Fokus

Lufthansa: Streikaufruf laut Gewerkschaft Ufo jederzeit möglich. United und Rocket Internet gelingt Auflösung der Überkreuzbeteiligung. TLG-Gremien empfehlen Annahme des Aroundtown-Angebots. Delivery Hero: Übernahme von Honest Food Company. GlaxoSmithKline erleidet Rückschlag im HIV-Geschäft.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 51 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 51 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 51 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im November 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Hohe Gehälter:
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Boris Johnson hat einen überwältigenden Sieg bei der britischen Parlamentswahl erzielt. Glauben Sie, dass es nun am 31. Januar 2020 tatsächlich zum Brexit kommt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:00 Uhr
DAX geht etwas tiefer in Feiertagspause -- Boeing mit CEO-Wechsel -- adidas 2019 wohl mit neuem Rekord -- Bayer: Rückenwind im Glyphosat-Streit -- Uber, VW, Koenig & Bauer, Tesla im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
18:01 Uhr
Anlagestrategie für stark schwankende Märkte
Aktie im Fokus
17:55 Uhr
adidas schafft 2019 wohl neuen Rekord - Aktie dreht ins Minus
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
BayerBAY001
Microsoft Corp.870747
Daimler AG710000
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC SE566480
GAZPROM903276
Amazon906866
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB