Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer, today announced a three-year extension of its support of the American Heart Association (AHA) and the kick off to its 2020 in-store fundraising campaign. From Sept. 1 through Oct. 15, customers at more than 5,900 Advance Auto Parts and independently owned Carquest stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico are invited to donate $1, $5 or $10 at checkout to support AHAs "Life is Why We Give campaign and help in the fight against heart disease and stroke.

According to the AHA, heart disease is the leading cause of death among men and women in the U.S. In fact, someone dies from heart disease, stroke or another cardiovascular disease every 43 seconds. In addition, studies show people with high blood pressure, diabetes or obesity and those who have heart disease or have survived a stroke may be more vulnerable to serious complications from COVID-19. Funds raised through AHAs "Life is Why We Give fundraising campaign help support innovative research and lifesaving tools and information needed to improve cardiovascular health for millions of Americans.

"The difference the American Heart Association makes in the lives of our customers, communities and Team Members is truly lifesaving, and the need to support its mission and research is at an all-time high, especially with the documented connection between COVID-19 and heart health, said Tom Greco, Chief Executive Officer of Advance Auto Parts. "Through our campaign, we can do our part to care for our communities by helping raise funds for important research, as well as CPR training and other programs designed to help all of us live healthier, longer lives.

Advance Auto Parts began its support of AHA in 2018. Last year, the company raised over $1 million dollars for AHA, more than any other participating company in the nation.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Advance Auto Parts team for investing in community health and lifesaving research, especially for people who are managing chronic conditions like heart disease to reduce complications that can occur from COVID-19, said Nancy Brown, Chief Executive Officer of the American Heart Association. "During times of crisis and uncertainty, people and communities are counting on the AHA more than ever as they are focused on prevention and taking care of their overall health and well-being. This partnership with Advances customers and Team Members helps to achieve that.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of July 11, 2020, Advance operated 4,819 stores and 167 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,262 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and British Virgin Islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

