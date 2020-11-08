  • Suche
12.04.2021 23:25

Advance Auto Parts Invites You to Join a Strategic Update Webcast on April 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider, announces a presentation on its updated strategic business plan to be held on April 20, 2021 beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Tom Greco, president and chief executive officer, Jeff Shepherd, executive vice president and chief financial officer together with other members of the executive leadership team will discuss the companys progress on its transformation initiatives and provide updates on long-term strategic objectives. Immediately following the presentation, the company will host a virtual Q&A session.

Registration is required for this event and is now open. Participants can register online at ir.advanceautoparts.com and submit questions to be answered during the webcast. Following the event, a replay will be available on the companys investor relations website.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of January 2, 2021, Advance operated 4,806 stores and 170 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,277 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico, Grand Cayman, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and British Virgin Islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein are "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are usually identifiable by words such as "anticipate, "believe, "could, "estimate, "expect, "forecast, "guidance," "intend, "likely, "may, "plan, "position, "possible, "potential, "probable, "project, "should, "strategy, "will, or similar language. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about the Company's strategic initiatives, operational plans and objectives, store expansions and future business and financial performance, as well as statements regarding underlying assumptions related thereto. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's views based on historical results, current information and assumptions related to future developments. Except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. They include, among others, factors related to the timing and implementation of strategic initiatives, the highly competitive nature of the Company's industry, demand for the Company's products and services, complexities in its inventory and supply chain, challenges with transforming and growing its business and factors related to the current global pandemic. Please refer to "Item 1A. Risk Factors. of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for a description of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by the forward-looking statements.

31.03.21
Advance Auto Parts-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats März (finanzen.net)
17.02.21
Advance Auto Parts erzielt mehr Umsatz und hält die Dividende stabil (MyDividends)
17.02.21
Advance Auto Parts vermeldete Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
14.02.21
Ausblick: Advance Auto Parts verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
04.01.21
Aktionäre von Advance Auto Parts erhalten Dividende (MyDividends)
11.11.20
Advance Auto Parts wird eine unveränderte Dividende ausschütten (MyDividends)
11.11.20
Advance Auto Parts: Bilanzzahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
08.11.20
Ausblick: Advance Auto Parts stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)

07.01.2019Advance Auto Parts OverweightBarclays Capital
26.10.2018Advance Auto Parts OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
22.02.2018Advance Auto Parts Equal WeightBarclays Capital
15.11.2017Advance Auto Parts OutperformRBC Capital Markets
25.10.2017Advance Auto Parts SellBTIG Research
07.01.2019Advance Auto Parts OverweightBarclays Capital
26.10.2018Advance Auto Parts OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
15.11.2017Advance Auto Parts OutperformRBC Capital Markets
16.08.2017Advance Auto Parts BuyGabelli & Co
25.05.2017Advance Auto Parts OutperformRBC Capital Markets
22.02.2018Advance Auto Parts Equal WeightBarclays Capital
21.08.2017Advance Auto Parts Equal WeightBarclays Capital
16.08.2017Advance Auto Parts Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
06.07.2017Advance Auto Parts Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
15.04.2016Advance Auto Parts HoldGabelli & Co
25.10.2017Advance Auto Parts SellBTIG Research
22.06.2017Advance Auto Parts SellBTIG Research
22.02.2017Advance Auto Parts UnderweightBarclays Capital
31.03.2016Advance Auto Parts UnderweightBarclays Capital
12.08.2011Advance Auto Parts reduceNomura

