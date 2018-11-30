Advance Auto Parts Names Andrew Page Controller and Chief Accounting Officer

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket
parts provider in North America that serves both professional installer
and do-it-yourself customers, today announced that Andrew Page will be
appointed Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting
Officer, effective May 13, 2019. In this role, Page will be responsible
for enterprise-wide accounting operations, tax, external financial
reporting and all related compliance.
Page, 49, brings more than 25 years of broad-based accounting and
finance experience to Advance. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice
President and Chief Accounting Officer for Under Armour. Andrew joined
Under Armour, Inc. in 2011 as Assistant Controller. Earlier in his
career, Page served as Assistant Controller for FTI Consulting, Inc., an
independent global business advisory firm. Pages experience also
includes senior finance positions at AES Corporation, Inc., General
Electric, Discovery Communications, Inc. and PricewaterhouseCoopers,
among others.
"I am extremely pleased to have Andrew join the Advance team, said Jeff
Shepherd, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
"Andrews extensive and diverse finance-related experience combined with
his business acumen will be a tremendous addition to our already strong
Finance organization. I look forward to working closely with Andrew as
we continue our efforts to transform Advance and solidify our position
as a true industry leader.
Page takes on the Controller and Chief Accounting Officer role that has
been held by Shepherd since March 2017. Page earned his bachelors
degree in Accounting from Eastern Kentucky University, his MBA from
Georgetown University and is a Certified Public Accountant.
About Advance Auto Parts
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts
provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself
customers. As of December 29, 2018, Advance operated 4,966 stores and
143 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the
U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,231 independently owned
Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico,
the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, British Virgin Islands and Pacific
Islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment
opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts,
accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.
