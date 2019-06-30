finanzen.net
17.07.2019 22:52
Advance Auto Parts Names Jason McDonell as Chief Marketing Officer

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers, today announced that Jason McDonell will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, effective July 29. In this role, McDonell will be responsible for all marketing activities across the Advance family of brands, including Advance, Carquest, Worldpac and Autopart International.

McDonell, 45, joins Advance from PepsiCo where he most recently served as Canada President and General Manager for PepsiCo Foods. In this role, he was responsible for all aspects of the companys Canadian Frito-Lay and Quaker businesses. During his more than 20-year PepsiCo career, Jason served in a number of leadership positions, including numerous roles leading marketing teams and functions across North America.

"I am thrilled to have Jason joining the leadership team here at Advance, said Tom Greco, President and CEO. "Jason has tremendous experience and deep functional expertise in digital and brand marketing, and I am confident that he will leverage this experience to increase the awareness and regard of our brands in the marketplace. We want our customers to be even more passionate about our brands than they are today and we are confident that under Jasons leadership we will do just that.

At PepsiCo, McDonell began his career in brand marketing for some of the companys most iconic snack food brands. This included leading the companys "Crash the Super Bowl digital crowdsourcing campaign  a unique and successful effort that evolved into a 10-year global program. As he progressed at PepsiCo, Jason rounded out his expertise in a variety of marketing, sales and customer strategy leadership roles, including serving as Chief Marketing Officer for PepsiCo Foods Canada where he led a number of mainstream and digital marketing campaigns. Earlier in his career, Jason also served in a marketing capacity at Procter & Gamble. He earned his bachelors degree in Business Administration from Wilfrid Laurier University in Canada and has completed a number of Executive Leadership Programs.

"I am honored and extremely excited to be joining the Advance team, said McDonell. "The company already has a strong position in the industry with a knowledgeable and loyal customer base. I look forward to working with the entire team to build upon that strong foundation as we continue to accelerate our marketing and brand building capabilities to drive differentiation in the marketplace.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of April 20, 2019, Advance operated 4,931 stores and 146 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,238 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and British Virgin Islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

