OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Advancing Early Detection: Omron Healthcare Supports May Measurement Month 2026



27-Apr-2026 / 19:07 CET/CEST

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Global donation of 3,000 blood pressure monitors strengthens hypertension screening and AFib awareness worldwide



KYOTO, Japan, Apr 27, 2026 - OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd., a global leader in clinically proven medical devices for home health monitoring and treatment, today announced its support for May Measurement Month 2026, the annual blood pressure screening and awareness campaign held in conjunction with World Hypertension Day (May 17). This year, OMRON Healthcare will support screening and awareness activities across participating countries through the donation of approximately 3,000 blood pressure monitors worldwide, including models capable of detecting the possibility of atrial fibrillation (AFib).



Hypertension is the leading risk factor for cardiovascular disease worldwide, contributing to more than 10 million deaths each year. However, while early detection and effective management can significantly reduce the risk of complications such as stroke and heart disease, in many regions awareness and treatment rates remain suboptimal. Launched in 2017, May Measurement Month aims to highlight the risks associated with hypertension and the importance of regular blood pressure monitoring. To date, the campaign has screened more than 7 million people globally, identifying over 1 million individuals with previously untreated hypertension.



OMRON Healthcare has supported May Measurement Month since the campaign's inception, contributing to screening activities in around 120 countries and regions through the donation of approximately 33,000 blood pressure monitors to date. This year will see the company provide a further 3,000 devices, including models capable of screening for AFib, a common but underrecognized arrhythmia that often goes undiagnosed despite being a major risk factor for stroke and heart failure. The May–July campaign will raise awareness through screening events and educational activities worldwide, including blood pressure measurement sessions and guidance on dietary and other lifestyle changes for the management of hypertension.



Professor Neil R. Poulter, Chief Investigator and Chair of Trustees of May Measurement Month, commented, "Hypertension (high blood pressure) is the leading risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, including stroke, heart attacks, heart failure, and the potentially life-threatening arrhythmia atrial fibrillation. Furthermore, it is increasingly clear that regular home blood pressure monitoring improves hypertension management, which in turn reduces these major adverse cardiovascular events and the risk of atrial fibrillation. By donating blood pressure monitors that are also capable of detecting probable atrial fibrillation, this initiative can enhance early detection and treatment of hypertension and atrial fibrillation, ultimately helping to save more lives around the world from cardiovascular diseases."



"Since the launch of our first home blood pressure monitor in 1973, we have worked alongside healthcare professionals to promote the importance of blood pressure monitoring and improve access to home measurement," said Ayumu Okada, President and CEO of OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd. "The goals of May Measurement Month align closely with our own Going for ZERO vision, which aims to eliminate cerebro-cardiovascular events worldwide, and we will continue to collaborate with May Measurement Month to improve global cardiovascular health outcomes through the further expansion of this important initiative."



For more information about May Measurement Month, please visit:

https://maymeasure.org



About OMRON Healthcare

Committed to advancing health and empowering people worldwide to live life to the fullest, OMRON Healthcare is a global leader in the field of clinically proven, innovative medical equipment for home health monitoring and treatment. Aiming to realize its vision, "Going for ZERO, Preventive Care for the Health of Society," the company develops products for cardiovascular condition management, respiratory care, and pain therapy. Building on this, it has introduced a new digital health ecosystem that bridges patients and healthcare professionals, helping to reduce cerebro-cardiovascular events, the worsening of respiratory diseases, and limitations caused by chronic pain.



With over 400 million units sold globally, OMRON provides the world's most recommended blood pressure monitors by healthcare professionals. Throughout its history, OMRON Healthcare has striven to improve lives and contribute to a better society by developing innovations that help people prevent, treat, and manage their medical conditions, providing products and services in over 130 countries.



For more information, please visit:

Website: https://healthcare.omron.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/omron-healthcare-co-ltd-/



Media Enquiries

This press release is disseminated by Kyodo PR on behalf of OMRON Healthcare. For more information or for interview opportunities, please contact:

OMRON Healthcare Press Desk: omronhealthcare-pr@kyodo-pr.co.jp

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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