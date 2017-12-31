AdvanSource Biomaterials Announces Multi-Year Extension of License and Royalty Agreement with Access Scientific

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corporation (OTCQB: ASNB), a leading
developer of advanced polymer materials for a broad range of medical
devices, today announced that the Company has entered into a
multi-million dollar amendment of the current supply, royalty and
license agreement with Access Scientific, a San Diego-based healthcare
company engaged in the business of developing vascular access devices
that simplify and improve minimally invasive and infusion therapy
procedures. The Amendment provides for a term extension through the year
2030, with an additional multi-year extension allowance under certain
conditions. It also has been extended to incorporate several Access
Scientific product line extensions. This Amendment is the result of the
efforts conducted by both organizations in the development of a
specialized polymer and associated technique yielding significant
results in unique anti-infective and anti-thrombogenic properties, which
significantly reduce infection rates and deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and
improve patient outcomes.
Khristine Carroll, AdvanSources EVP, stated "Our agreement with Access
Scientific continues to grow and thrive through a clearly aligned
mission, open information sharing and a tailored business approach.
These efforts and our innovative partnership have provided the catalyst
to jointly bring our transformational technology to the medical
industry. It is with great pride that we continue to work with the
Access Scientific team to deliver what we believe to be unparalleled
results in the vascular access and material technology space. This is a
premier example of AdvanSources partnership approach from startup
initiation to full product commercialization.
Speaking for Access Scientific, Dr. Steve Bierman, the companys Founder
& Chief Medical Officer, said "Our partnership with AdvanSource has been
both personally gratifying to me and enormously valuablenot only for
the company but also for the broader healthcare world. Chronoflex® C
with BioGUARD is allowing patients with intravenous catheters of
various kinds to experience a level of complication-free care that was
previously impossible. This is a direct result of our engineers and
scientists working together with the superb talents at AdvanSource to
devise the finest catheter material and process ever made. We are
thrilled with our extended agreement and look forward to a future of
shared success with our AdvanSource partners.
About AdvanSource Biomaterials Corporation
AdvanSource Biomaterials Corporation manufactures customizable
engineered polymer materials which provide critical characteristics in
the design and development of medical devices. The Companys
biomaterials are used in devices that are designed for treating a broad
range of anatomical sites and disease states, ranging from disposable to
permanently implanted products. AdvanSources business model leverages
its proprietary materials science technology and manufacturing expertise
in order to expand product sales, royalties and license fees. More
information about AdvanSource is available at: www.advbiomaterials.com.
About Access Scientific, LLC
Access Scientific, LLC, based in San Diego, CA, is an evidence-based,
infection prevention company. Access offers innovative vascular access
devices designed to reduce healthcare costs and patients' risk of
vascular device related complications, including bloodstream infections.
See www.accessscientific.com
for full product offering and clinical studies.
Forward-Looking Statements
AdvanSource Biomaterials Corporation believes that this press release
contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking
statements are based on managements current expectations and are
subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ
materially from the forward-looking statements. For further information
on such risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review the
Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including
its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018
and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30,
2018. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking
statements as a result of new information or future events or
developments, except as required by law.
