Advisory: Chevron Corporations 2Q 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), one of the world’s leading energy companies, will hold its quarterly earnings conference call on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT).

Conference Call Information:

Date: Friday, July 31, 2020

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT

Dial-in # (Listen-only mode): 929-477-0449 / 800-378-6902

Conference ID #: 6520561

Speakers:

Jay Johnson – Executive Vice President, Upstream

Pierre Breber – Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Wayne Borduin – General Manager, Investor Relations

To access the live webcast, visit www.chevron.com.

The meeting replay will also be available on the company website under the "Investors” section.

Chevron Corporation is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. Through its subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide, the company is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry. Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power; and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in every aspect of the company’s operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon, Calif. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

