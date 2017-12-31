Aegon prices USD 800 million of Tier 2 subordinated debt

Aegon has successfully priced USD 800 million Tier 2 subordinated
debt securities, first callable on April 11, 2028, and maturing on April
11, 2048. The coupon is fixed at 5.5% until the first call date and
floating thereafter with a margin including a 100 basis points step-up.
Net proceeds from this issuance will be used for general corporate
purposes, including redemption of grandfathered subordinated debt.
The new securities are expected to be rated BBB, Baa1 and BBB- by S&P
Global, Moody's and Fitch, respectively and are designed to be Tier 2
compliant under Solvency II. The securities that AEGON may call are
currently included in available Own Funds as grandfathered Tier 2 or
grandfathered Restricted Tier 1. More than EUR 1 billion of
grandfathered Restricted Tier 1 is currently reclassified as Tier 2 as a
result of tiering limits.
The securities will be issued under Aegon's
US Shelf, and an application will be made to list the notes on the
New York Stock Exchange. The offering is expected to be settled on April
11, 2018, with the notes admitted for trading on the New York Stock
Exchange following the settlement. Thereafter, a copy of the applicable
Prospectus Supplement will be made available on aegon.com.
About Aegon
Aegons roots go back more than 170 years to the first half of the
nineteenth century. Since then, Aegon has grown into an international
company, with businesses in more than 20 countries in the Americas,
Europe and Asia. Today, Aegon is one of the worlds leading financial
services organizations, providing life insurance, pensions and asset
management. Aegons purpose is to help people achieve a lifetime of
financial security. More information on aegon.com/about.
|
For the Editor
-
Aegon's
brands & markets
-
Company
presentation
-
Aegon
fact sheets
|
|
Updates
-
Follow
Aegon on Twitter
-
Register
for Aegons Newsletter
-
Calendar
event reminders
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Forward-looking statements
The statements contained in this document that are not historical facts
are forward-looking statements as defined in the US Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The following are words that identify
such forward-looking statements: aim, believe, estimate, target, intend,
may, expect, anticipate, predict, project, counting on, plan, continue,
want, forecast, goal, should, would, is confident, will, and similar
expressions as they relate to Aegon. These statements are not guarantees
of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions
that are difficult to predict. Aegon undertakes no obligation to
publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements, which merely reflect company expectations at the time of
writing. Actual results may differ materially from expectations conveyed
in forward-looking statements due to changes caused by various risks and
uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited
to the following:
-
Changes in general economic conditions, particularly in the United
States, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom;
-
Changes in the performance of financial markets, including emerging
markets, such as with regard to:
-
The frequency and severity of defaults by issuers in Aegons fixed
income investment portfolios;
-
The effects of corporate bankruptcies and/or accounting
restatements on the financial markets and the resulting decline in
the value of equity and debt securities Aegon holds; and
-
The effects of declining creditworthiness of certain public sector
securities and the resulting decline in the value of government
exposure that Aegon holds;
-
Changes in the performance of Aegons investment portfolio and decline
in ratings of Aegons counterparties;
-
Consequences of a potential (partial) break-up of the euro;
-
Consequences of the anticipated exit of the United Kingdom from the
European Union;
-
The frequency and severity of insured loss events;
-
Changes affecting longevity, mortality, morbidity, persistence and
other factors that may impact the profitability of Aegons insurance
products;
-
Reinsurers to whom Aegon has ceded significant underwriting risks may
fail to meet their obligations;
-
Changes affecting interest rate levels and continuing low or rapidly
changing interest rate levels;
-
Changes affecting currency exchange rates, in particular the EUR/USD
and EUR/GBP exchange rates;
-
Changes in the availability of, and costs associated with, liquidity
sources such as bank and capital markets funding, as well as
conditions in the credit markets in general such as changes in
borrower and counterparty creditworthiness;
-
Increasing levels of competition in the United States, the
Netherlands, the United Kingdom and emerging markets;
-
Changes in laws and regulations, particularly those affecting Aegons
operations ability to hire and retain key personnel, taxation of
Aegon companies, the products Aegon sells, and the attractiveness of
certain products to its consumers;
-
Regulatory changes relating to the pensions, investment, and insurance
industries in the jurisdictions in which Aegon operates;
-
Standard setting initiatives of supranational standard setting bodies
such as the Financial Stability Board and the International
Association of Insurance Supervisors or changes to such standards that
may have an impact on regional (such as EU), national or US federal or
state level financial regulation or the application thereof to Aegon,
including the designation of Aegon by the Financial Stability Board as
a Global Systemically Important Insurer (G-SII);
-
Changes in customer behavior and public opinion in general related to,
among other things, the type of products Aegon sells, including legal,
regulatory or commercial necessity to meet changing customer
expectations;
-
Acts of God, acts of terrorism, acts of war and pandemics;
-
Changes in the policies of central banks and/or governments;
-
Lowering of one or more of Aegons debt ratings issued by recognized
rating organizations and the adverse impact such action may have on
Aegons ability to raise capital and on its liquidity and financial
condition;
-
Lowering of one or more of insurer financial strength ratings of
Aegons insurance subsidiaries and the adverse impact such action may
have on the premium writings, policy retention, profitability and
liquidity of its insurance subsidiaries;
-
The effect of the European Unions Solvency II requirements and other
regulations in other jurisdictions affecting the capital Aegon is
required to maintain;
-
Litigation or regulatory action that could require Aegon to pay
significant damages or change the way Aegon does business;
-
As Aegons operations support complex transactions and are highly
dependent on the proper functioning of information technology, a
computer system failure or security breach may disrupt Aegons
business, damage its reputation and adversely affect its results of
operations, financial condition and cash flows;
-
Customer responsiveness to both new products and distribution channels;
-
Competitive, legal, regulatory, or tax changes that affect
profitability, the distribution cost of or demand for Aegons products;
-
Changes in accounting regulations and policies or a change by Aegon in
applying such regulations and policies, voluntarily or otherwise,
which may affect Aegons reported results and shareholders equity;
-
Aegons projected results are highly sensitive to complex mathematical
models of financial markets, mortality, longevity, and other dynamic
systems subject to shocks and unpredictable volatility. Should
assumptions to these models later prove incorrect, or should errors in
those models escape the controls in place to detect them, future
performance will vary from projected results;
-
The impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, product
withdrawals and other unusual items, including Aegons ability to
integrate acquisitions and to obtain the anticipated results and
synergies from acquisitions;
-
Catastrophic events, either manmade or by nature, could result in
material losses and significantly interrupt Aegons business;
-
Aegons failure to achieve anticipated levels of earnings or
operational efficiencies as well as other cost saving and excess cash
and leverage ratio management initiatives; and
Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting Aegon are
described in its filings with the Netherlands Authority for the
Financial Markets and the US Securities and Exchange Commission,
including the Annual Report. These forward-looking statements speak only
as of the date of this document. Except as required by any applicable
law or regulation, Aegon expressly disclaims any obligation or
undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any
forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in
Aegons expectations with regard thereto or any change in events,
conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
This press release contains information that qualifies, or may qualify,
as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU
Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180404006243/en/