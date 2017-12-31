10.08.2018 19:00
Bewerten
(0)

Aegon to divest last block of US life reinsurance business

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Aegon has agreed to divest the last substantial block of its life reinsurance business to SCOR Global Life. The transaction is consistent with Aegons stated strategic objective to reduce the amount of capital allocated to its run-off businesses.

Under the terms of the agreement, Aegons Transamerica life subsidiaries will reinsure approximately USD 700 million of liabilities through SCOR Global Life. The transaction covers the last substantial block of life reinsurance business that Transamerica retained after it divested the vast majority of its reinsurance business to SCOR Global Life in 2011 and 2017. It is expected that the transaction has a one-time benefit of approximately USD 50 million on Transamericas capital position and a slightly positive effect on recurring capital generation.

Future underlying earnings are not affected by this transaction as earnings of this block of reinsurance business are part of run-off businesses, which are not included in underlying earnings before tax. The transaction is expected to result in a pre-tax IFRS loss of approximately USD 105 million (EUR 90 million) and will be reported in Other charges in the second half 2018 results.

As a result of the transaction, AEGON will significantly reduce the size of a related captive insurance company and the related letter of credit facility in place to finance redundant reserves, generally referred to as XXX term life insurance reserves.

About Aegon

Aegons roots go back almost 200 years  to the first half of the nineteenth century. Since then, Aegon has grown into an international company, with businesses in more than 20 countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Today, Aegon is one of the worlds leading financial services organizations, providing life insurance, pensions and asset management. Aegons purpose is to help people achieve a lifetime of financial security. More information on aegon.com/about.

For the Editor

 

  • Aegon's brands & markets
  • Company presentation
  • Aegon fact sheets
 

Updates

 

  • Follow Aegon on Twitter
  • Register for Aegons Newsletter
  • Calendar event reminders

Disclaimer

Forward-looking statements

The statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The following are words that identify such forward-looking statements: aim, believe, estimate, target, intend, may, expect, anticipate, predict, project, counting on, plan, continue, want, forecast, goal, should, would, could, is confident, will, and similar expressions as they relate to Aegon. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Aegon undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which merely reflect company expectations at the time of writing. Actual results may differ materially from expectations conveyed in forward-looking statements due to changes caused by various risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the following:

  • Changes in general economic conditions, particularly in the United States, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom;
  • Changes in the performance of financial markets, including emerging markets, such as with regard to:
  • The frequency and severity of defaults by issuers in Aegons fixed income investment portfolios;
  • The effects of corporate bankruptcies and/or accounting restatements on the financial markets and the resulting decline in the value of equity and debt securities Aegon holds; and
  • The effects of declining creditworthiness of certain public sector securities and the resulting decline in the value of government exposure that Aegon holds;
  • Changes in the performance of Aegons investment portfolio and decline in ratings of Aegons counterparties;
  • Consequences of an actual or potential break-up of the European monetary union in whole or in part;
  • Consequences of the anticipated exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union and potential consequences of other European Union countries leaving the European Union;
  • The frequency and severity of insured loss events;
  • Changes affecting longevity, mortality, morbidity, persistence and other factors that may impact the profitability of Aegons insurance products;
  • Reinsurers to whom Aegon has ceded significant underwriting risks may fail to meet their obligations;
  • Changes affecting interest rate levels and continuing low or rapidly changing interest rate levels;
  • Changes affecting currency exchange rates, in particular the EUR/USD and EUR/GBP exchange rates;
  • Changes in the availability of, and costs associated with, liquidity sources such as bank and capital markets funding, as well as conditions in the credit markets in general such as changes in borrower and counterparty creditworthiness;
  • Increasing levels of competition in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and emerging markets;
  • Changes in laws and regulations, particularly those affecting Aegons operations ability to hire and retain key personnel, taxation of Aegon companies, the products Aegon sells, and the attractiveness of certain products to its consumers;
  • Regulatory changes relating to the pensions, investment, and insurance industries in the jurisdictions in which Aegon operates;
  • Standard setting initiatives of supranational standard setting bodies such as the Financial Stability Board and the International Association of Insurance Supervisors or changes to such standards that may have an impact on regional (such as EU), national or US federal or state level financial regulation or the application thereof to Aegon, including the designation of Aegon by the Financial Stability Board as a Global Systemically Important Insurer (G-SII);
  • Changes in customer behavior and public opinion in general related to, among other things, the type of products Aegon sells, including legal, regulatory or commercial necessity to meet changing customer expectations;
  • Acts of God, acts of terrorism, acts of war and pandemics;
  • Changes in the policies of central banks and/or governments;
  • Lowering of one or more of Aegons debt ratings issued by recognized rating organizations and the adverse impact such action may have on Aegons ability to raise capital and on its liquidity and financial condition;
  • Lowering of one or more of insurer financial strength ratings of Aegons insurance subsidiaries and the adverse impact such action may have on the premium writings, policy retention, profitability and liquidity of its insurance subsidiaries;
  • The effect of the European Unions Solvency II requirements and other regulations in other jurisdictions affecting the capital Aegon is required to maintain;
  • Litigation or regulatory action that could require Aegon to pay significant damages or change the way Aegon does business or both;
  • As Aegons operations support complex transactions and are highly dependent on the proper functioning of information technology, operational risks such as system disruptions or failures, security or data privacy breaches, cyberattacks, human error, failure to safeguard personally identifiable information, changes in operational practices or inadequate controls including with respect to third parties with which we do business may disrupt Aegons business, damage its reputation and adversely affect its results of operations, financial condition and cash flows;
  • Customer responsiveness to both new products and distribution channels;
  • Competitive, legal, regulatory, or tax changes that affect profitability, the distribution cost of or demand for Aegons products;
  • Changes in accounting regulations and policies or a change by Aegon in applying such regulations and policies, voluntarily or otherwise, which may affect Aegons reported results, shareholders equity or regulatory capital adequacy levels;
  • Aegons projected results are highly sensitive to complex mathematical models of financial markets, mortality, longevity, and other dynamic systems subject to shocks and unpredictable volatility. Should assumptions to these models later prove incorrect, or should errors in those models escape the controls in place to detect them, future performance will vary from projected results;
  • The impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, product withdrawals and other unusual items, including Aegons ability to integrate acquisitions and to obtain the anticipated results and synergies from acquisitions;
  • Catastrophic events, either manmade or by nature, could result in material losses and significantly interrupt Aegons business; and
  • Aegons failure to achieve anticipated levels of earnings or operational efficiencies as well as other cost saving and excess cash and leverage ratio management initiatives.

This press release contains information that qualifies, or may qualify, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting Aegon are described in its filings with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, Aegon expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Aegons expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu AEGON N.V.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
20.06.18
Aegon kündigt Aktienrückkauf an (MyDividends)
11.06.18
Why Aegon (AEG) Could Be a Top Value Stock Pick (Zacks)
18.04.18
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: SPDR S&P Insurance, National General Holdings, Kinsale Capital Group, Aegon N.V. and Health Insurance Innovations (Zacks)
05.04.18
AEGON N.V. -- Moody's assigns Baa1(hyb) rating to Aegon N.V.'s USD800 million dated subordinated notes (Moodys)
03.04.18
AEGON schließt Verkauf des Irland-Geschäfts ab (Dow Jones)
15.02.18
Aegon erwirtschaftet mehr Gewinn und steigert die Dividende (MyDividends)
15.02.18
AEGON erzielt dank US-Steuerreform höheren Gewinn (Dow Jones)
21.12.17
Transamerica Premier Life Insurance Company -- Moody's changes outlook on AEGON N.V. (A3 senior) back to stable from negative (Moodys)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr AEGON News
RSS Feed
AEGON zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu AEGON N.V.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
05.07.2018AEGON buyHSBC
21.06.2013AEGON kaufenGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.06.2013AEGON kaufenMorgan Stanley
24.05.2013AEGON kaufenMorgan Stanley
28.02.2013AEGON haltenCitigroup Corp.
05.07.2018AEGON buyHSBC
21.06.2013AEGON kaufenGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.06.2013AEGON kaufenMorgan Stanley
24.05.2013AEGON kaufenMorgan Stanley
18.02.2013AEGON kaufenJ.P. Morgan
28.02.2013AEGON haltenCitigroup Corp.
21.02.2013AEGON haltenHamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)
11.01.2013AEGON haltenING
12.12.2012AEGON haltenHamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)
06.12.2012AEGON holdING
09.11.2012AEGON underperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
01.10.2012AEGON underperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
10.12.2009AEGON ErsteinschätzungExane-BNP Paribas SA
06.04.2009AEGON neues KurszielJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.03.2009AEGON DowngradeUBS AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für AEGON N.V. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene AEGON News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere AEGON News
Anzeige

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX  Das sollten Anleger jetzt wissen
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE & ZERTIFIKATE weekly | BNP Paribas
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 11. August bis 17. August 2018
DZ BANK  MorphoSys: dank eigenem Medikament bald in der Gewinnzone?
Wir suchen den besten Trader 2018! Gewinnen Sie einen Jaguar F-TYPE, jede Woche 2.222 Euro & 9x iPhone X!
Viel Gezeter ums Gezwitscher bei Tesla
Goldpreis könnte Erholung starten und welche Rolle der Yuan dabei spielt
HSBC: Quartalsberichte von Adidas, Commerzbank, E.ON und Telekom im Fokus!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur AEGON-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

AEGON Peer Group News

09.08.18ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies senkt Ziel für Munich Re auf 205 Euro - 'Buy'
09.08.18Prudential PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
09.08.18Maydorns Meinung: Adidas. Munich Re. Tesla. BYD. Evotec. Medigene. 3D Systems
09.08.18ROUNDUP: Hannover Rück profitiert von geringen Schäden - Sonderdividende winkt
09.08.18Hannover Rück nimmt für Ausstieg in USA Verluste in Kauf
09.08.18AXA Property Trust : Notice of EGM
09.08.18Geringe Katastrophenschäden beflügeln Hannover-Rück-Gewinn
09.08.18Zurich übertrifft beim operativen Ergebnis die Erwartungen
08.08.18Munich Re-Aktie verliert nach hoher Schadensbelastung im zweiten Quartal
08.08.18Munich Re: 900 Stellen weniger

News von

Ohne den Euro ist unsere Unterwerfung eine Frage der Zeit
Wie sich der Zahlenreigen im DAX weiterdreht
Nur ein Trick kann die Commerzbank-Blamage noch verhindern
Chinas schwierige Lust auf Made in Germany
Hitzewelle macht die ungeliebte Energiewende lukrativ wie nie

News von

Marathon-Aktien: Bechtle und Co. - Diese sechs Papiere laufen dem Feld davon
Evotec-Aktie nach Zahlen: Jetzt haben wir ein starkes Kaufsignal
Schaeffler-Aktie, RTL und Co.: Die fünf verlässlichsten Dividendenaktien aus dem MDAX
Türkische Lira im freien Fall - Trump ordnet höhere Zölle für Stahl und Alu aus Türkei an
Steinhoff-Aktie: Anlegeranwälte drohen mit Milliarden-Sammelklage

News von

Ende des Kabelchaos? EU will Apple zu einem Schritt zwingen, der vor allem Nutzer freuen dürfte
Mit einer neuen Strategie will Aldi in den USA die Supermarkt-Giganten angreifen
Ex-Google-Mitarbeiter baut in vier Jahren ein 23 Milliarden-Dollar-Unternehmen auf: So hat er es geschafft
Das gute alte Bargeld: Bei Amazon kann man ab jetzt mit einer ungewöhnlichen Methode bezahlen
Einer längst vergessenen Alternative zum E-Auto könnte nun doch der Durchbruch gelingen

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht unter 12.500 Punkten ins Wochenende -- K+S mit Gewinnwarnung -- Lira-Krise ruft wohl EZB-Bankenaufseher auf den Plan - Banken-Aktien unter Druck -- innogy, Ryanair, Bechtle im Fokus

US-Krankenversicherer Cigna erhält Rückendeckung für Milliardenübernahme. Bayer stellt in Großbritannien weitere Lagerflächen für Vorräte bereit. Erdogan um Zerstreuung von Angst um Lira bemüht: "Wir haben unseren Gott". Google will in Deutschland anscheinend Außenwerbung machen - Ströer-Aktie rutscht ab.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 32: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 32: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Job verdient man am meisten?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Welcher CEO ist an der Spitze?
Das sind die Gehälter der Top-Unternehmer
So groß ist der Gehaltsunterschied zwischen CEOs und Mitarbeitern
Das verdienen die CEOs der 30 DAX-Unternehmen
Die innovativsten Länder 2018
Welche Länder sind vorne mit dabei?
Das sind die besten Aktien der Welt
Diese Aktien brachten die höchste Rendite
Die lebenswertesten Städte 2018
In welcher Stadt ist die Lebensqualität am höchsten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:56 Uhr
DAX geht unter 12.500 Punkten ins Wochenende -- K+S mit Gewinnwarnung -- Lira-Krise ruft wohl EZB-Bankenaufseher auf den Plan - Banken-Aktien unter Druck -- innogy, Ryanair, Bechtle im Fokus
Sonstiges
18:17 Uhr
Darum setzt ein großer Immobilienfonds nicht mehr nur auf Gewerbeimmobilien
Aktie im Fokus
18:46 Uhr
Snapchat-Mutter Snap mit gravierenden Problemen?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Intel Corp.855681
TwitterA1W6XZ
GoProA1XE7G
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
EVOTEC AG566480
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
E.ON SEENAG99