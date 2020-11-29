  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
29.11.2020 10:00

Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.12. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Aegon has agreed to sell its insurance, pension and asset management business in Hungary, Poland, Romania and Turkey for EUR 830 million to Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (VIG).

"This transaction will simplify Aegons footprint and strengthen our balance sheet, said Lard Friese, CEO of Aegon. "We are sharpening our strategic focus and are concentrating on those countries and business lines where AEGON can create most value. I would like to thank our employees in Hungary, Poland, Romania and Turkey for their significant contribution to Aegon over the years. We believe that our businesses will benefit greatly from the vast experience of VIG, a leading insurance group in the region.

The proceeds amount to EUR 830 million and represent a multiple of 2.6 times the book value on June 30, 2020. This will result in an increase in IFRS equity of EUR 505 million of which EUR 362 million will be recognized as book gain based on the balance sheet position on June 30, 2020. The total net underlying earnings of Aegons businesses in Central and Eastern Europe amounted to EUR 54 million for 2019, implying a transaction multiple of 15 times net underlying earnings. As a result of the transaction, the Group Solvency II ratio is estimated to improve by approximately 8 percentage points.

The proceeds will be upstreamed to the Group and increase Aegon's financial flexibility to execute on its strategic priorities, including deleveraging. On December 10, 2020, Aegon will provide an update on its strategy and financial targets at its virtual Capital Markets Day.

The transaction is subject to regulatory and antitrust approvals customary for transactions of this nature and is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

About Aegon

Aegons roots go back more than 175 years  to the first half of the nineteenth century. Since then, Aegon has grown into an international company, with businesses in more than 20 countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Today, Aegon is one of the worlds leading financial services organizations, providing life insurance, pensions and asset management. Aegons purpose is to help people achieve a lifetime of financial security. More information on aegon.com.

Forward-looking statements

The statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The following are words that identify such forward-looking statements: aim, believe, estimate, target, intend, may, expect, anticipate, predict, project, counting on, plan, continue, want, forecast, goal, should, would, could, is confident, will, and similar expressions as they relate to Aegon. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Aegon undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which merely reflect company expectations at the time of writing. Actual results may differ materially from expectations conveyed in forward-looking statements due to changes caused by various risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the following:

  • Changes in general economic and/or governmental conditions, particularly in the United States, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom;
  • Changes in the performance of financial markets, including emerging markets, such as with regard to:
    • The frequency and severity of defaults by issuers in Aegons fixed income investment portfolios;
    • The effects of corporate bankruptcies and/or accounting restatements on the financial markets and the resulting decline in the value of equity and debt securities Aegon holds; and
    • The effects of declining creditworthiness of certain public sector securities and the resulting decline in the value of government exposure that Aegon holds;
  • Changes in the performance of Aegons investment portfolio and decline in ratings of Aegons counterparties;
  • Lowering of one or more of Aegons debt ratings issued by recognized rating organizations and the adverse impact such action may have on Aegons ability to raise capital and on its liquidity and financial condition;
  • Lowering of one or more of insurer financial strength ratings of Aegons insurance subsidiaries and the adverse impact such action may have on the written premium, policy retention, profitability and liquidity of its insurance subsidiaries;
  • The effect of the European Unions Solvency II requirements and other regulations in other jurisdictions affecting the capital Aegon is required to maintain;
  • Changes affecting interest rate levels and continuing low or rapidly changing interest rate levels;
  • Changes affecting currency exchange rates, in particular the EUR/USD and EUR/GBP exchange rates;
  • Changes in the availability of, and costs associated with, liquidity sources such as bank and capital markets funding, as well as conditions in the credit markets in general such as changes in borrower and counterparty creditworthiness;
  • Increasing levels of competition in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and emerging markets;
  • Catastrophic events, either manmade or by nature, including by way of example acts of God, acts of terrorism, acts of war and pandemics, could result in material losses and significantly interrupt Aegons business;
  • The frequency and severity of insured loss events;
  • Changes affecting longevity, mortality, morbidity, persistence and other factors that may impact the profitability of Aegons insurance products;
  • Aegons projected results are highly sensitive to complex mathematical models of financial markets, mortality, longevity, and other dynamic systems subject to shocks and unpredictable volatility. Should assumptions to these models later prove incorrect, or should errors in those models escape the controls in place to detect them, future performance will vary from projected results;
  • Reinsurers to whom Aegon has ceded significant underwriting risks may fail to meet their obligations;
  • Changes in customer behavior and public opinion in general related to, among other things, the type of products Aegon sells, including legal, regulatory or commercial necessity to meet changing customer expectations;
  • Customer responsiveness to both new products and distribution channels;
  • As Aegons operations support complex transactions and are highly dependent on the proper functioning of information technology, operational risks such as system disruptions or failures, security or data privacy breaches, cyberattacks, human error, failure to safeguard personally identifiable information, changes in operational practices or inadequate controls including with respect to third parties with which we do business may disrupt Aegons business, damage its reputation and adversely affect its results of operations, financial condition and cash flows;
  • The impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, product withdrawals and other unusual items, including Aegons ability to integrate acquisitions and to obtain the anticipated results and synergies from acquisitions;
  • Aegons failure to achieve anticipated levels of earnings or operational efficiencies as well as other cost saving and excess cash and leverage ratio management initiatives;
  • Changes in the policies of central banks and/or governments;
  • Litigation or regulatory action that could require Aegon to pay significant damages or change the way Aegon does business;
  • Competitive, legal, regulatory, or tax changes that affect profitability, the distribution cost of or demand for Aegons products;
  • Consequences of an actual or potential break-up of the European monetary union in whole or in part, or the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union and potential consequences if other European Union countries leave the European Union;
  • Changes in laws and regulations, particularly those affecting Aegons operations ability to hire and retain key personnel, taxation of Aegon companies, the products Aegon sells, and the attractiveness of certain products to its consumers;
  • Regulatory changes relating to the pensions, investment, and insurance industries in the jurisdictions in which Aegon operates;
  • Standard setting initiatives of supranational standard setting bodies such as the Financial Stability Board and the International Association of Insurance Supervisors or changes to such standards that may have an impact on regional (such as EU), national or US federal or state level financial regulation or the application thereof to Aegon, including the designation of Aegon by the Financial Stability Board as a Global Systemically Important Insurer (G-SII); and
  • Changes in accounting regulations and policies or a change by Aegon in applying such regulations and policies, voluntarily or otherwise, which may affect Aegons reported results, shareholders equity or regulatory capital adequacy levels.

This document contains information that qualifies, or may qualify, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting Aegon are described in its filings with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, Aegon expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Aegons expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Nachrichten zu AEGON N.V.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr AEGON News
RSS Feed
AEGON zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu AEGON N.V.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
05.07.2018AEGON buyHSBC
21.06.2013AEGON kaufenGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.06.2013AEGON kaufenMorgan Stanley
24.05.2013AEGON kaufenMorgan Stanley
28.02.2013AEGON haltenCitigroup Corp.
05.07.2018AEGON buyHSBC
21.06.2013AEGON kaufenGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.06.2013AEGON kaufenMorgan Stanley
24.05.2013AEGON kaufenMorgan Stanley
18.02.2013AEGON kaufenJ.P. Morgan
28.02.2013AEGON haltenCitigroup Corp.
21.02.2013AEGON haltenHamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)
11.01.2013AEGON haltenING
12.12.2012AEGON haltenHamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)
06.12.2012AEGON holdING
09.11.2012AEGON underperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
01.10.2012AEGON underperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
10.12.2009AEGON ErsteinschätzungExane-BNP Paribas SA
06.04.2009AEGON neues KurszielJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.03.2009AEGON DowngradeUBS AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für AEGON N.V. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene AEGON News

28.10.20Aegon beendet Aktienrückkaufprogramm
Weitere AEGON News
Werbung

Trading-News

Podcast mit Robert Halver von der Baader Bank: Was bringt das Börsenjahr 2021?
DAX, Dow Jones & Co.  Historisch gut!
DZ BANK - Wirtschaft und Börse 2021: Corona-Krise beendet oder kommt das dicke Ende erst noch?
Continental: Aktie trotzt der operativen Entwicklung
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit guten Aussichten
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Wie Profis für das Alter vorsorgen
Ausgezeichneter Vermögensaufbau - Erneut Bestnote von 'Elite Report'
Welche Folgen der geplatzte Ant-Group-IPO hat
Der Zins ist verschwunden, die Anleihen bleiben
Webinar: Wie Sie intelligent alternative Anlagen mit ETFs & Investmentfonds kombinieren
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur AEGON-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

AEGON Peer Group News

27.11.20Results of the AXA Group employee share offering in 2020
27.11.20Allianz sieht keine volle Entschädigung von Gaststätten
26.11.20OUE C-Reit confirms talks with Allianz entity for OUE Bayfront deal
26.11.20NACHBÖRSE/XDAX -0.1% auf 13.273 Pkt - Keine auffälligen Aktien
26.11.20Aviva: Blanc expression
26.11.20MÄRKTE EUROPA/Mini-Aufschläge an Thanksgiving bei ruhigem Handel
26.11.20Aviva PLC : Form 8.3 - GOCO GROUP PLC
26.11.20Aviva PLC : Form 8.3 - FUTURE PLC
26.11.20AXA Investment Managers SA : Form 8.3 - AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS: opening and dealings
26.11.20AXA Investment Managers SA : Form 8.3 - AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS: opening

News von

Diese Black Friday-Angebote lohnen sich am Sonntag
Nach diesen Angeboten sollten Sie am Black Friday Ausschau halten
Günstige Fernseher am Black Friday kaufen? Darauf sollten Sie achten
Handy am Black Friday  das sind die besten Angebote
Günstige Laptops am Black Friday kaufen? Was es zu beachten gilt

News von

Nel Asa-Beteiligung: Everfuel-Aktie mehr als verdoppelt - was dahinter steckt
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Institutionelle Investoren kaufen Aktien von SFC Energy
CDU-Politiker Rupert Scholz: Kanzlerin und Ministerpräsidenten handeln "schlicht verfassungswidrig"
GK Software-Aktie: Das Wachstum dürfte 2021 zulegen - das sind die Chancen
ESG-Fonds: In Nachhaltigkeit investieren - diese Anbieter überzeugen im Test

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Goldpreis unter 1.800 Dollar -- VW will Marktanteile gewinnen -- Disney streicht noch mehr Stellen -- Medios, K+S im Fokus

Milliardenschwerer OneCoin-Anlagebetrug: Anklage eingereicht. Wirecard-Untersuchungsausschuss: Bussgelder gegen EY-Zeugen - BaFin ohne Hinweise auf Mitarbeiter-Insiderhandel. Lufthansa Cargo und DB Schenker starten CO2-neutrale Frachtflüge. adidas will Reebok verkaufen. Commerzbank: Starke deutsche Konjunkturerholung ab Frühjahr. Allianz sieht keine volle Entschädigung von Gaststätten.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Länder sind die größten Goldproduzenten
Wo wird das meiste Gold produziert?
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Gesundheitsminister Jens Spahn rechnet mit ersten Corona-Impfungen noch im Dezember. Teilen Sie diesen Optimismus?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen