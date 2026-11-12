

EQS-Media / 12.11.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Aeluma selects AIXTRON G10-AsP to expand photodetector and laser manufacturing capacity



Herzogenrath, November 12, 2026 – AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA) announces that Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALMU), a US-based semiconductor company specializing in high-performance photonic and electronic technologies, has purchased an AIXTRON G10-AsP system. The tool will support advanced development and the expansion of manufacturing capacity for Aeluma's non-indium-phosphide (non-InP) photonics platform.



Founded in 2019, Aeluma, Inc. is a spin-off from the University of California, Santa Barbara. It is a transformative semiconductor company that specializes in scalable, high-performance photonic and electronic technologies. Based in Goleta, California, Aeluma has state-of-the-art research and development and manufacturing capabilities for semiconductor wafer production, quick-turn chip fabrication, rapid prototyping, testing and validation.

Customer demand for photonic components used in AI data communications continues to grow at an unprecedented pace. Aeluma’s technology paves the way for scaling to larger substrates without relying on InP substrates. This is achieved by combining certain compound semiconductor materials with microelectronics-grade gallium arsenide (GaAs) or silicon (Si) in high-volume manufacturing, enabling greater production scale and cost efficiency.



Designed for full automation and high throughput, AIXTRON's G10-AsP system supports 150 mm and 200 mm wafers and has been specifically configured for Aeluma's proprietary processes.



"The AIXTRON G10-AsP platform is aligned with our strategy to scale photonic device manufacturing on 150 mm and larger substrates," said Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Aeluma. "Demand for high-speed photodetectors, quantum dot lasers and other photonic devices for AI scale-up and scale-out architectures continues to grow rapidly. This acquisition strengthens our ability to address an expanding market by leveraging the advantages of our heterogeneous integration platform."



"We are proud to support Aeluma's manufacturing ramp with our G10-AsP system," said Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO of AIXTRON SE. "Demand for photonic devices in AI and related markets is driving the transition towards larger wafer formats and Aeluma's approach offers a promising alternative in this regard."



The agreement builds on several years of collaboration between the two companies and underscores the importance of AIXTRON's MOCVD technology in the expanding photonics market. It demonstrates the company's ability to develop customized, high-throughput deposition solutions for customers pursuing advanced compound semiconductor manufacturing methods.



Contact



Christian Ludwig

Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

fon +49 (2407) 9030-444

e-mail c.ludwig@aixtron.com

About AIXTRON:

AIXTRON SE is a



Our registered trademarks: AIXACT®, AIX-Multi-Ject®, AIXTRON®, Close Coupled Showerhead®, EXP®, EPISON®, Gas Foil Rotation®, HXP®, HYPERION®, Multi-Ject®, Planetary Reactor®, PVPD®, STExS®, TriJet®

For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at: www.aixtron.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the business, results of operations, financial condition, and earnings outlook of AIXTRON. These statements may be identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “contemplate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “continue” and “estimate” and variations of such words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assessments, expectations and assumptions, of which many are beyond the control of AIXTRON, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements of AIXTRON may materially vary from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. This could result from a variety of factors, such as actual customer orders received by AIXTRON, the level of demand for deposition technology in the market, the timing of final acceptance of products by customers, the condition of financial markets and access to financing for AIXTRON, general conditions in the market for deposition plants and macroeconomic conditions, cancellations, rescheduling or delays in product shipments, production capacity constraints, extended sales and qualification cycles, difficulties in the production process, the general development in the semiconductor industry, increased competition, fluctuations in exchange rates, availability of public funding, fluctuations and/or changes in interest rates, delays in developing and marketing new products, a deterioration of the general economic situation and any other factors discussed in any reports or other announcements, in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report, filed by AIXTRON. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on current expectations and projections of the executive board based on information available on the date hereof. AIXTRON undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required to do so by law.



This document is also available in a German language translation version. In case of discrepancies, the English language document shall prevail and shall be the valid version.

Founded in 2019, Aeluma, Inc. is a spin-off from the University of California, Santa Barbara. It is a transformative semiconductor company that specializes in scalable, high-performance photonic and electronic technologies. Based in Goleta, California, Aeluma has state-of-the-art research and development and manufacturing capabilities for semiconductor wafer production, quick-turn chip fabrication, rapid prototyping, testing and validation.Customer demand for photonic components used in AI data communications continues to grow at an unprecedented pace. Aeluma’s technology paves the way for scaling to larger substrates without relying on InP substrates. This is achieved by combining certain compound semiconductor materials with microelectronics-grade gallium arsenide (GaAs) or silicon (Si) in high-volume manufacturing, enabling greater production scale and cost efficiency.Designed for full automation and high throughput, AIXTRON's G10-AsP system supports 150 mm and 200 mm wafers and has been specifically configured for Aeluma's proprietary processes."The AIXTRON G10-AsP platform is aligned with our strategy to scale photonic device manufacturing on 150 mm and larger substrates," said Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Aeluma. "Demand for high-speed photodetectors, quantum dot lasers and other photonic devices for AI scale-up and scale-out architectures continues to grow rapidly. This acquisition strengthens our ability to address an expanding market by leveraging the advantages of our heterogeneous integration platform.""We are proud to support Aeluma's manufacturing ramp with our G10-AsP system," said Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO of AIXTRON SE. "Demand for photonic devices in AI and related markets is driving the transition towards larger wafer formats and Aeluma's approach offers a promising alternative in this regard."The agreement builds on several years of collaboration between the two companies and underscores the importance of AIXTRON's MOCVD technology in the expanding photonics market. It demonstrates the company's ability to develop customized, high-throughput deposition solutions for customers pursuing advanced compound semiconductor manufacturing methods.Christian LudwigVice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communicationsfon +49 (2407) 9030-444e-mail c.ludwig@aixtron.comAbout AIXTRON:AIXTRON SE is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry . The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, the United States, and in Europe. AIXTRON's technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers worldwide to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in a broad range of innovative applications, technologies and industries. These include laser and LED applications, display technologies, data transmission, SiC and GaN power management and conversion, communication, signaling and lighting as well as a range of other leading-edge applications.Our registered trademarks: AIXACT®, AIX-Multi-Ject®, AIXTRON®, Close Coupled Showerhead®, EXP®, EPISON®, Gas Foil Rotation®, HXP®, HYPERION®, Multi-Ject®, Planetary Reactor®, PVPD®, STExS®, TriJet®For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at: www.aixtron.com.Forward-Looking StatementsThis document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the business, results of operations, financial condition, and earnings outlook of AIXTRON. These statements may be identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “contemplate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “continue” and “estimate” and variations of such words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assessments, expectations and assumptions, of which many are beyond the control of AIXTRON, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements of AIXTRON may materially vary from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. This could result from a variety of factors, such as actual customer orders received by AIXTRON, the level of demand for deposition technology in the market, the timing of final acceptance of products by customers, the condition of financial markets and access to financing for AIXTRON, general conditions in the market for deposition plants and macroeconomic conditions, cancellations, rescheduling or delays in product shipments, production capacity constraints, extended sales and qualification cycles, difficulties in the production process, the general development in the semiconductor industry, increased competition, fluctuations in exchange rates, availability of public funding, fluctuations and/or changes in interest rates, delays in developing and marketing new products, a deterioration of the general economic situation and any other factors discussed in any reports or other announcements, in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report, filed by AIXTRON. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on current expectations and projections of the executive board based on information available on the date hereof. AIXTRON undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required to do so by law.This document is also available in a German language translation version. In case of discrepancies, the English language document shall prevail and shall be the valid version.



End of Media Release



Issuer: AIXTRON SE

Key word(s): Enterprise



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