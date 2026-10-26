AEON Bank Debuts ‘Financial Purr-Sona’, A New AI-Powered Interactive Feature of Neko Sensei



EQS Newswire / 26/10/2026 / 07:15 CET/CEST

Werbung A new interactive feature in the Aeon Bank app offers dynamic financial persona, Neko Sensei's Ringgit savvy coaching and exclusive rewards through Neko Missions

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA -





Enabled by the AI personal financial coach Neko Sensei, the Financial Purr-Sona was developed to meet growing consumers' need for a dynamic banking experience that adds value to customers' lifestyles, while making it easier for individuals and families to manage their finances more effectively.



Personalised Financial Insights Across Four Key Classifications



Neko Sensei analyses the financial activity and data within the AEON Bank app across four core financial habits, namely; saving, spending, planning, and settling financing or payments that are due. Based on this analysis, Neko Sensei will assign a relevant Financial Purr-Sona (persona) to each customer, namely; Tauke Tabung, Planner Pro Max, Boss Anti-Bazir, and Hutang Slayer.



Financial Purr-Sona is an agile and dynamic AI-powered personalisation, in which the assigned persona could change and evolve, based on customers' activities on the AEON Bank app, financial habits and budgeting health. Customers that actively use the AEON Bank app and frequently make the most of the features on the app, such as the Savings Account-i, Savings Pot, Debit Card-i for both online shopping and in-store purchase, DuitNow QR, Personal Financing-i, Term Deposit-i, Zakat and Takaful, as well as JomPay and utility bill payments, would gain a more accurate and comprehensive personalisation. Moreover, through the 'Level-up' feature, customers can access free actionable insights and budgeting tips from Neko Sensei to build smart financial habits.



Gamified Rewards: Activate and Earn



Infusing an element of exciting gamification and rewarding benefits into the Neko Sensei x Financial Purr-Sona customer experience, AEON Bank is offering rewards through simple interactions in the app:



16 – 31 October 2026: Activate Financial Purr-Sona to receive a RM10 Boost Juice voucher, limited to 1 voucher per customer.

1 January 2027 – 31 March 2027: Complete 'Neko Missions' to collect 20 Neko Paws and redeem a RM10 FamilyMart voucher. Customers can earn 1 Neko Paw per qualifying mission (maximum 2 Neko Paws per day) by activating their Financial Purr-Sona, clicking topic chips in Neko Sensei, or transferring funds to Savings Pots.

How to Get Started:



Log in to the AEON Bank app and tap the Neko Sensei icon on the Home screen

Complete a quiz to reveal your Financial Purr-Sona

Tap 'Level-up' to start free personalised coaching with Neko Sensei and start your journey to be a Ringgit savvy hero

Redeem the rewards that you have earned by tapping on the 'Rewards' icon on the Home screen and selecting My Voucher*Terms and conditions apply.

A Better Banking Experience



Since its official launch in May 2024, AEON Bank has continued to expand its suite of Shariah-compliant products and services to complement the banking needs and lifestyles of its customers. It will continue to grow Neko Sensei, Financial Purr-Sona and Neko Missions, alongside various other app functionalities and digital banking capabilities for its Personal Banking customers.



Furthermore, for the SMEs, AEON Bank Biz offers dynamic business banking solutions, anchored on the streamlined integrated cash management capabilities of Business Current Account-i, as well as Biz Term Deposit-i, DuitNow Biz QR, Term Financing-i and Working Capital Financing-i. AEON Bank Biz focuses on streamlined processes for account onboarding, credit assessments and financial services, thus enabling businesses to scale their operations.



For eligible deposit-based products under AEON Bank and AEON Bank Biz, such as the Savings Account-i, Savings Pot, Term Deposit-i, Business Current Account-i and Biz Term Deposit-i; the deposits are protected by Perbadanan Insurans Deposit Malaysia (PIDM) up to RM250,000 per depositor, and the deposit protection is automatic and free. AEON Bank is a member of PIDM and the protection is subject to insurability criteria. For more information, click



Click on the links to find out more about#BetterBanking experience with



Hashtag: #AEONBank

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ABOUT AEON BANK (M) BERHAD AEON Bank (M) Berhad is Malaysia's first digital Islamic bank, licensed and regulated by Bank Negara Malaysia and the Ministry of Finance. Officially launched on 26 May 2024, we currently offer a suite of Shariah-compliant products and services for the Personal Banking and Business Banking (AEON Bank Biz) customers.



Our Personal Banking offerings are 100% accessible online via the AEON Bank app, where customers can activate and access the deposit Savings Account-i, AEON Bank x Visa Debit Card-i, Personal Financing-i, Term Deposit-i, Savings Pot, Google Pay, DuitNow QR, Zakat, Takaful, JomPay, utility bill payments, as well as a range of digital payment services with strategic partners and merchants. Moreover, AEON Bank has developed 'Neko Missions', Malaysia's first gamified digital banking interactive rewards programme, and 'Neko Sensei', the AI-powered personal financial coach, alongside the 'Financial Purr-sona', accessible via AEON Bank app.



On 8 August 2025, AEON Bank (M) Berhad officially introduced AEON Bank Biz with the integrated cash management capabilities anchored by the Business Current Account-i, alongside Shariah compliant business banking products such as, Biz Term Deposit-i, Biz QR, Term Financing-i and Working Capital Financing-i. AEON Bank Biz focuses on streamlined processes for account onboarding, credit assessments and financial services, utilising AI-driven fintech solutions to enable simplified procedures, faster approvals, and an enhanced digital banking experience for businesses in Malaysia.



For eligible deposit-based products under AEON Bank and AEON Bank Biz, such as the Savings Account-i, Savings Pot, Term Deposit-i, Business Current Account-i and Biz Term Deposit-i, the deposits are protected up to RM250,000 per depositor. AEON Bank is a member of Perbadanan Insurans Deposit Malaysia (PIDM) and the deposit protection is automatic and free.



Being part of the AEON Group conglomerate, AEON Bank (M) Berhad is equally held by AEON Financial Service Co. Ltd. (AFS Japan) and AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad (ACSM). AFS Japan is responsible for the AEON Group's financial services businesses, with strong roots in the retail sector which operates in Japan and 10 countries across Asia and it is. AEON Group is Japan's largest retail group and it is a pure holding company that comprises eight core businesses.



AEON Group Malaysia consists of several entities, namely, AEON Co. (M) Bhd, AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad, AEON Bank (M) Berhad, AEON BiG (M) Sdn Bhd, AEON Fantasy (M) Sdn Bhd, AEON Delight (M) Sdn Bhd, AEON Global Supply Chain Sdn Bhd and Malaysian AEON Foundation (MAF). AEON Group has been a recognisable household brand with more than 200 years of history and evolution in Japan since the Edo era, along with 4 decades of growth in Malaysia, providing consumers with daily financial solutions and diversified retail convenience.



Our cloud native agility and AI optimisation, combined with the strength of our Shariah finance DNA, Malaysian tenacity and Japanese roots are our distinguishing factors, while the integration across the AEON ecosystem gives us a competitive advantage of being the only bank in Malaysia with its own nationwide retail network. On top of that, AEON Points loyalty programme offers customers value-added benefits and meaningful rewards for their online shopping and in-store purchases.



AEON Bank (M) Berhad is committed to empower the community in pursuing their financial aspirations and achieve economic independence, while cultivating a more inclusive financial future for all. We will continue to contribute towards positioning Malaysia as the Islamic banking hub in the region and fostering the growth of the nation's digital economy.





News Source: AEON Bank (M) Berhad

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 October 2026 - As digital-first lifestyle takes root across Malaysia, a new era of financial management and personal banking is redefining how consumers save, spend, invest, and manage their finances. AEON Bank, Malaysia's first digital Islamic bank, has introduced the 'Financial Purr-Sona', a fresh new feature accessible for free through its digital banking app.Enabled by the AI personal financial coach Neko Sensei, the Financial Purr-Sona was developed to meet growing consumers' need for a dynamic banking experience that adds value to customers' lifestyles, while making it easier for individuals and families to manage their finances more effectively.Neko Sensei analyses the financial activity and data within the AEON Bank app across four core financial habits, namely; saving, spending, planning, and settling financing or payments that are due. Based on this analysis, Neko Sensei will assign a relevant Financial Purr-Sona (persona) to each customer, namely; Tauke Tabung, Planner Pro Max, Boss Anti-Bazir, and Hutang Slayer.Financial Purr-Sona is an agile and dynamic AI-powered personalisation, in which the assigned persona could change and evolve, based on customers' activities on the AEON Bank app, financial habits and budgeting health. Customers that actively use the AEON Bank app and frequently make the most of the features on the app, such as the Savings Account-i, Savings Pot, Debit Card-i for both online shopping and in-store purchase, DuitNow QR, Personal Financing-i, Term Deposit-i, Zakat and Takaful, as well as JomPay and utility bill payments, would gain a more accurate and comprehensive personalisation. Moreover, through the 'Level-up' feature, customers can access free actionable insights and budgeting tips from Neko Sensei to build smart financial habits.Infusing an element of exciting gamification and rewarding benefits into the Neko Sensei x Financial Purr-Sona customer experience, AEON Bank is offering rewards through simple interactions in the app:Since its official launch in May 2024, AEON Bank has continued to expand its suite of Shariah-compliant products and services to complement the banking needs and lifestyles of its customers. It will continue to grow Neko Sensei, Financial Purr-Sona and Neko Missions, alongside various other app functionalities and digital banking capabilities for its Personal Banking customers.Furthermore, for the SMEs, AEON Bank Biz offers dynamic business banking solutions, anchored on the streamlined integrated cash management capabilities of Business Current Account-i, as well as Biz Term Deposit-i, DuitNow Biz QR, Term Financing-i and Working Capital Financing-i. AEON Bank Biz focuses on streamlined processes for account onboarding, credit assessments and financial services, thus enabling businesses to scale their operations.For eligible deposit-based products under AEON Bank and AEON Bank Biz, such as the Savings Account-i, Savings Pot, Term Deposit-i, Business Current Account-i and Biz Term Deposit-i; the deposits are protected by Perbadanan Insurans Deposit Malaysia (PIDM) up to RM250,000 per depositor, and the deposit protection is automatic and free. AEON Bank is a member of PIDM and the protection is subject to insurability criteria. For more information, click here Click on the links to find out more about Neko Sensei Financial Purr-Sona and watch the step-by-step guide here . Also, discover aexperience with AEON Bank and AEON Bank Biz . For the latest update, follow AEON Bank on social media and scan the QR code to download the AEON Bank app.Hashtag: #AEONBankThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.AEON Bank (M) Berhad is Malaysia's first digital Islamic bank, licensed and regulated by Bank Negara Malaysia and the Ministry of Finance. Officially launched on 26 May 2024, we currently offer a suite of Shariah-compliant products and services for the Personal Banking and Business Banking (AEON Bank Biz) customers.Our Personal Banking offerings are 100% accessible online via the AEON Bank app, where customers can activate and access the deposit Savings Account-i, AEON Bank x Visa Debit Card-i, Personal Financing-i, Term Deposit-i, Savings Pot, Google Pay, DuitNow QR, Zakat, Takaful, JomPay, utility bill payments, as well as a range of digital payment services with strategic partners and merchants. Moreover, AEON Bank has developed 'Neko Missions', Malaysia's first gamified digital banking interactive rewards programme, and 'Neko Sensei', the AI-powered personal financial coach, alongside the 'Financial Purr-sona', accessible via AEON Bank app.On 8 August 2025, AEON Bank (M) Berhad officially introduced AEON Bank Biz with the integrated cash management capabilities anchored by the Business Current Account-i, alongside Shariah compliant business banking products such as, Biz Term Deposit-i, Biz QR, Term Financing-i and Working Capital Financing-i. AEON Bank Biz focuses on streamlined processes for account onboarding, credit assessments and financial services, utilising AI-driven fintech solutions to enable simplified procedures, faster approvals, and an enhanced digital banking experience for businesses in Malaysia.For eligible deposit-based products under AEON Bank and AEON Bank Biz, such as the Savings Account-i, Savings Pot, Term Deposit-i, Business Current Account-i and Biz Term Deposit-i, the deposits are protected up to RM250,000 per depositor. AEON Bank is a member of Perbadanan Insurans Deposit Malaysia (PIDM) and the deposit protection is automatic and free.Being part of the AEON Group conglomerate, AEON Bank (M) Berhad is equally held by AEON Financial Service Co. Ltd. (AFS Japan) and AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad (ACSM). AFS Japan is responsible for the AEON Group's financial services businesses, with strong roots in the retail sector which operates in Japan and 10 countries across Asia and it is. AEON Group is Japan's largest retail group and it is a pure holding company that comprises eight core businesses.AEON Group Malaysia consists of several entities, namely, AEON Co. (M) Bhd, AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad, AEON Bank (M) Berhad, AEON BiG (M) Sdn Bhd, AEON Fantasy (M) Sdn Bhd, AEON Delight (M) Sdn Bhd, AEON Global Supply Chain Sdn Bhd and Malaysian AEON Foundation (MAF). AEON Group has been a recognisable household brand with more than 200 years of history and evolution in Japan since the Edo era, along with 4 decades of growth in Malaysia, providing consumers with daily financial solutions and diversified retail convenience.Our cloud native agility and AI optimisation, combined with the strength of our Shariah finance DNA, Malaysian tenacity and Japanese roots are our distinguishing factors, while the integration across the AEON ecosystem gives us a competitive advantage of being the only bank in Malaysia with its own nationwide retail network. On top of that, AEON Points loyalty programme offers customers value-added benefits and meaningful rewards for their online shopping and in-store purchases.AEON Bank (M) Berhad is committed to empower the community in pursuing their financial aspirations and achieve economic independence, while cultivating a more inclusive financial future for all. We will continue to contribute towards positioning Malaysia as the Islamic banking hub in the region and fostering the growth of the nation's digital economy.News Source: AEON Bank (M) Berhad 26/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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