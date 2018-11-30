finanzen.net
12.06.2019
AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces New Share Repurchase Program of $200 Million

AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap") (NYSE: AER) today announced that the Board of Directors of AerCap Holdings N.V. (the "Company) approved a share repurchase program authorizing total repurchases of up to $200 million of AerCap ordinary shares through December 31, 2019.

Repurchases under the program may be made through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions in accordance with applicable U.S. federal securities laws. The timing of purchases and the exact number of ordinary shares to be purchased will be determined by the Company's management, in its discretion, and will depend upon market conditions and other factors.

The program will be funded using the Company's cash on hand and cash generated from operations. The program may be suspended or discontinued at any time. AerCap's Form 6-K can be accessed on the "Investors section of the Company's website at www.aercap.com, as well as on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with, as of March 31, 2019, 1,400 owned, managed or on order aircraft in its portfolio. AerCap has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Los Angeles, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information regarding AerCap and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.aercap.com and follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/aercapnv.

