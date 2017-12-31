AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Pricing of $600 million Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes

AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap or the "Company) (NYSE:AER) has
announced today that AerCap Ireland Capital Designated Activity Company
and AerCap Global Aviation Trust (together, the "Issuers), each a
wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, priced their offering of senior
notes, consisting of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 4.450%
Senior Notes due 2025 (the "Notes). The Notes will be fully and
unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Company
and certain other subsidiaries of the Company. The Issuers intend to use
the net proceeds from the Notes for general corporate purposes.
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc., RBC
Capital Markets, LLC, TD Securities (USA) LLC and Wells Fargo
Securities, LLC are serving as joint book running managers for the
underwritten public offering.
The Company has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus)
on Form F-3 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC)
for the underwritten offering to which this communication relates. The
registration statement automatically became effective upon filing on
April 6, 2018. Investors should read the accompanying prospectus dated
April 6, 2018, the preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the
offering dated August 14, 2018 and other documents the Company has filed
with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this
offering. These documents may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on
the SECs website at www.sec.gov.
The prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the
offering may be obtained from: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC,
Eleven Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10010-3629, Attention:
IBCM-Legal, or by calling toll-free at 1-800-221-1037; MUFG Securities
Americas Inc., 1221 Avenue of the Americas 6th Floor, New York, New
York 10020, Attention: Capital Markets Group, or by calling toll-free at
1-877-649-6848; RBC Capital Markets, LLC, 200 Vesey Street, New York,
New York 10281, Attention: USDCM Transaction Management, or by calling
toll-free at 1-866-375-6829; TD Securities (USA) LLC, 31 W. 52nd Street
2nd Floor, New York, New York 10019, Attention: Debt Capital Markets
Syndicate, or by calling toll-free at 1-855-495-9846; and Wells Fargo
Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
Attention: WFS Customer Service, or by calling toll-free at
1-800-645-3751.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities, nor
shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of these securities in
any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale
would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the
securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About AerCap
AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with, as of June 30,
2018, 1,471 owned, managed or on order aircraft in its portfolio. AerCap
has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap
serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with
comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock
Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in
Shannon, Los Angeles, Singapore, Amsterdam, Fort Lauderdale, Shanghai,
Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts
with respect to future performance and events. These statements,
estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases,
forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of
forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect,"
"plan," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict,"
"potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon
or similar terminology.
All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this
press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various
underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include
projections of our future financial performance based on our growth
strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are
only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about
future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual
results, level of activity performance or achievements to differ
materially from the results, level of activity, performance or
achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As
a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements
included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. In
light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future
performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in
this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely
upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we
do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any
of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable
law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005740/en/