10.06.2019 13:15
Aerohive® Drives Enterprise Networking Innovation at Cloud-Speed

Aerohive Networks® (NYSE: HIVE), a leader in cloud-managed networking, today unveiled two new innovations that further strengthen Aerohives cloud managed networking vision. Through extensive interviews with customers, partners and industry analysts, Aerohive has identified that the enterprise demands not just a fast network, but a F.A.S.T. future:

  • Flexibility in deployment, hardware, licensing, expansion, and upgrade options;
  • Actionable Insights driven by ML/AI to better understand and automatically characterize and optimize infrastructure and clients;
  • Security across the network, to protect against the rising tide of cyberattacks;
  • Technology Innovations that provide new features, functionality, comparative insights, and hardware developed and delivered at Cloud-speed to meet ever increasing demands placed on the infrastructure by an ever-increasing amount and diversity of clients connecting to the infrastructure.

Aerohive has always pioneered new technologies that enable IT to rethink whats possible. Aerohives high velocity innovation engine and its F.A.S.T. direction are intrinsically linked to the highly flexible, ISO 27001 certified, modern microservices based Cloud Architecture with native Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to deliver continuous learning, continuous operation, and continuous optimization.

Today Aerohive launches two new technologies that use AI and Machine Learning to provide behavioral insights that empower Wi-Fi management and implementation decisions at scale:

  • Traffic Insights uses presence and proximity based on Wi-Fi connectivity and Bluetooth LE (BLE) to provide deep insights into client behavior.
  • Maximum Client Capabilities automatically detects and verifies Wi-Fi features and capabilities on all connected clients across all Wi-Fi bands, thereby empowering informed Wi-Fi management at scale.

"The enterprise is facing a myriad of new challenges both in how they can deploy and manage their networks, and in the demands for client devices and applications, said David Flynn, CEO, Aerohive. "Our vision for the future of enterprise networking, and these new technologies were launching, tackle those challenges head-on. Aerohive is giving the enterprise the flexibility, insights, security and advanced technology they need for their networks to successfully support their growing businesses today, and tomorrow.

Traffic Insights gives administrators graphical visibility and analysis of sets of associated and passive Wi-Fi and BLE clients for their connections and movement patterns across customer-defined zones. Customers can also track an individual client or asset for their current location and their movement over a period of time. Businesses can use Traffic Insights to analyze their asset usage patterns to optimize their business for layout, placement of their services and merchandise, and demand planning.

Maximum Client Capabilities enhances Aerohives already existing, industry-leading AI and ML-driven management capabilities, such as Network 360 and Client 360. The technology alleviates the high OPEX and time tied to network specialists' dependency on manual, complex, and expensive equipment in order to capture, parse, and understand specific client device capabilities, one capture at a time. These new insights give administrators a clear view of how to unlock the full potential of their networks and clients with minimal effort.

"Traffic Insights and Maximum Client Capabilities are pivotal updates to our networking infrastructure, said Chris Gapske, principal network administrator, Apricity Resources. "Not only will they put our company in a position for better business, theyll make sure we are primed for success as enterprise networking of the future becomes more of a present reality.

"Aerohive helps our business stay ahead of the curve when it comes to network technologies, such as being the first to open up options with the next generation of Wi-Fi, said Elton Lima, information technology manager, JCDecaux. "Aerohive enables us to stay future-proofed with new network management functionality, insights, and security features within the HiveManager cloud platform. Its strength of vision has helped JCDecaux realize ever increasing value from our enterprise network.

"As businesses have become more connected, the Wi-Fi network has grown in importance, said Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst, ZK Research. "Today, high quality Wi-Fi is mandatory for success with digital transformation initiatives. The challenge for most companies is that Wi-Fi has historically been difficult to troubleshoot. The 2018 ZK Research Wi-Fi Troubleshooting survey found that 58 percent of network professionals spend more than 25 percent of their time problem-solving Wi-Fi issues as people can no longer analyze data fast enough to stay on top of issues in highly dynamic environments. The use of machine learning and artificial intelligence to manage Wi-Fi is the only scalable way to deliver high quality Wi-Fi today. By delivering this as a cloud service, Aerohive is making this capability available to companies of all sizes.

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive uses Cloud Management, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence to radically simplify and secure the Access Network. Our Cloud-Managed Wireless, Switching, Routing, and Security technologies provide unrivalled flexibility in deployment, management, and licensing. Credited with pioneering Controller-less Wi-Fi and Cloud Management, Aerohive delivers continuous innovation at Cloud-speed that constantly challenges the industry norm, allowing customers to rethink whats possible. Our innovations and global cloud footprint radically simplify Access Network operation for 30,000+ customers and 10+ million daily users. See how at www.aerohive.com/customers.

Aerohive was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA. For more information, please visit www.aerohive.com, call us at 408-510-6100, follow us on Twitter @Aerohive, subscribe to our blog, or become a fan on our Facebook page.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding new Aerohive product and service offerings and statements regarding their expected performance, market receptiveness and competitive advantage. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult or impossible to predict. The actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of these uncertainties, risk and changes in circumstances, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: general demand for wireless networking in the industry verticals targeted or demand for Aerohive products in particular, unpredictable and changing market conditions, risks associated with the deployment, performance and adoption of new products and services, risks associated with our growth, competitive pressures from existing and new companies, technological change, product development delays, our inability to protect Aerohive intellectual property or to predict or limit exposure to third party claims relating to its or Aerohive's intellectual property, and general market, political, regulatory, economic and business conditions in the United States and internationally.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Aerohives financial and operating results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the Companys recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Aerohives SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of the Companys website at http://ir.aerohive.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Aerohive Networks disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

"Aerohive, "Aerohive Networks and "HiveManager are registered trademarks and "A3 is a trademark of Aerohive Networks, Inc. All product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

