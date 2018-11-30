Aerohive® Drives Enterprise Networking Innovation at Cloud-Speed

Aerohive
Networks® (NYSE: HIVE), a leader in cloud-managed networking, today
unveiled two new innovations that further strengthen Aerohives cloud
managed networking vision. Through extensive interviews with customers,
partners and industry analysts, Aerohive has identified that the
enterprise demands not just a fast network, but a F.A.S.T. future:
-
Flexibility in deployment, hardware, licensing, expansion, and
upgrade options;
-
Actionable Insights driven by ML/AI to better understand and
automatically characterize and optimize infrastructure and clients;
-
Security across the network, to protect against the rising tide
of cyberattacks;
-
Technology Innovations that provide new features,
functionality, comparative insights, and hardware developed and
delivered at Cloud-speed to meet ever increasing demands placed on the
infrastructure by an ever-increasing amount and diversity of clients
connecting to the infrastructure.
Aerohive has always pioneered new technologies that enable IT to rethink
whats possible. Aerohives high velocity innovation engine and its
F.A.S.T. direction are intrinsically linked to the highly flexible, ISO
27001 certified, modern microservices based Cloud Architecture with
native Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to deliver
continuous learning, continuous operation, and continuous optimization.
Today Aerohive launches two new technologies that use AI and Machine
Learning to provide behavioral insights that empower Wi-Fi management
and implementation decisions at scale:
-
Traffic
Insights uses presence and proximity based on Wi-Fi
connectivity and Bluetooth LE (BLE) to provide deep insights into
client behavior.
-
Maximum
Client Capabilities automatically detects and verifies
Wi-Fi features and capabilities on all connected clients across all
Wi-Fi bands, thereby empowering informed Wi-Fi management at scale.
"The enterprise is facing a myriad of new challenges both in how they
can deploy and manage their networks, and in the demands for client
devices and applications, said David Flynn, CEO, Aerohive. "Our vision
for the future of enterprise networking, and these new technologies
were launching, tackle those challenges head-on. Aerohive is giving the
enterprise the flexibility, insights, security and advanced technology
they need for their networks to successfully support their growing
businesses today, and tomorrow.
Traffic Insights gives administrators graphical visibility and
analysis of sets of associated and passive Wi-Fi and BLE clients for
their connections and movement patterns across customer-defined zones.
Customers can also track an individual client or asset for their current
location and their movement over a period of time. Businesses can use
Traffic Insights to analyze their asset usage patterns to optimize their
business for layout, placement of their services and merchandise, and
demand planning.
Maximum Client Capabilities enhances Aerohives already existing,
industry-leading AI and ML-driven management capabilities, such as Network
360 and Client
360. The technology alleviates the high OPEX and time tied to
network specialists' dependency on manual, complex, and expensive
equipment in order to capture, parse, and understand specific client
device capabilities, one capture at a time. These new insights give
administrators a clear view of how to unlock the full potential of their
networks and clients with minimal effort.
"Traffic Insights and Maximum Client Capabilities are pivotal updates to
our networking infrastructure, said Chris Gapske, principal network
administrator, Apricity Resources. "Not only will they put our company
in a position for better business, theyll make sure we are primed for
success as enterprise networking of the future becomes more of a present
reality.
"Aerohive helps our business stay ahead of the curve when it comes to
network technologies, such as being the first to open up options with
the next generation of Wi-Fi, said Elton Lima, information technology
manager, JCDecaux. "Aerohive enables us to stay future-proofed with new
network management functionality, insights, and security features within
the HiveManager cloud platform. Its strength of vision has helped
JCDecaux realize ever increasing value from our enterprise network.
"As businesses have become more connected, the Wi-Fi network has grown
in importance, said Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst, ZK Research.
"Today, high quality Wi-Fi is mandatory for success with digital
transformation initiatives. The challenge for most companies is that
Wi-Fi has historically been difficult to troubleshoot. The 2018 ZK
Research Wi-Fi Troubleshooting survey found that 58 percent of network
professionals spend more than 25 percent of their time problem-solving
Wi-Fi issues as people can no longer analyze data fast enough to stay on
top of issues in highly dynamic environments. The use of machine
learning and artificial intelligence to manage Wi-Fi is the only
scalable way to deliver high quality Wi-Fi today. By delivering this as
a cloud service, Aerohive is making this capability available to
companies of all sizes.
About Aerohive Networks
Aerohive uses Cloud Management, Machine Learning, and Artificial
Intelligence to radically simplify and secure the Access Network. Our
Cloud-Managed Wireless, Switching, Routing, and Security technologies
provide unrivalled flexibility in deployment, management, and licensing.
Credited with pioneering Controller-less Wi-Fi and Cloud Management,
Aerohive delivers continuous innovation at Cloud-speed that constantly
challenges the industry norm, allowing customers to rethink whats
possible. Our innovations and global cloud footprint radically simplify
Access Network operation for 30,000+ customers and 10+ million daily
users. See how at www.aerohive.com/customers.
Aerohive was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA. For
more information, please visit www.aerohive.com,
call us at 408-510-6100, follow us on Twitter @Aerohive,
subscribe to our blog,
or become a fan on our Facebook
page.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements regarding new Aerohive product and service offerings and
statements regarding their expected performance, market receptiveness
and competitive advantage. These forward-looking statements are based on
current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks
and changes in circumstances that are difficult or impossible to
predict. The actual outcomes and results may differ materially from
those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of
these uncertainties, risk and changes in circumstances, including, but
not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: general demand for
wireless networking in the industry verticals targeted or demand for
Aerohive products in particular, unpredictable and changing market
conditions, risks associated with the deployment, performance and
adoption of new products and services, risks associated with our growth,
competitive pressures from existing and new companies, technological
change, product development delays, our inability to protect Aerohive
intellectual property or to predict or limit exposure to third party
claims relating to its or Aerohive's intellectual property, and general
market, political, regulatory, economic and business conditions in the
United States and internationally.
Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Aerohives
financial and operating results are included under the captions "Risk
Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial
Condition and Results of Operations," in the Companys recent annual
report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Aerohives SEC
filings are available on the Investor Relations section of the Companys
website at http://ir.aerohive.com
and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on
information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Aerohive
Networks disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking
statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that
exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.
"Aerohive, "Aerohive Networks and "HiveManager are registered
trademarks and "A3 is a trademark of Aerohive Networks, Inc. All
product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered
trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005232/en/