Aerohive® Expands Cloud-Managed SD-WAN Portfolio with New XR600P Branch Router

Aerohive
Networks® (NYSE: HIVE), a Cloud Networking leader, today announced
its XR600P SD-WAN branch router is now shipping. The XR600P is the
latest addition to Aerohives growing SD-WAN portfolio, designed to
radically simplify the management, performance, and support of remote
access networks.
Combing Aerohives Cloud Networking technologies, virtualized network
services, and a self-optimizing, software-defined architecture,
Aerohives simple-to-manage and flexible SD-WAN solution complements its
SD-LAN offering to provide a secure and reliable HQ-like network
experience for every user and device, regardless of location.
The XR600P, Aerohives highest capacity SD-WAN router, capable of
operating as both VPN client and server, offers larger branches
increased throughput, secure application-aware traffic shaping and
monitoring, end-to-end QoS, and dynamic link prioritization. Managed by
HiveManager®, Aerohive's industry-leading cloud-management platform,
Aerohives XR routers can be deployed with ease and at scale alongside
Aerohive's unified switches and access points for a full-stack
distributed access network solution.
As a leader in distributed network access, Aerohive is investing heavily
in its branch routing solutions to help multi-site organizations benefit
from reduced network cost and complexity, faster deployments,
identity-driven secure access, and automated fault remediation.
Pricing and Availability
Aerohives XR600P is available now through your local Aerohive reseller.
To learn more, visit https://www.aerohive.com/products/routers.
About Aerohive Networks
Aerohive (NYSE: HIVE) has a proven history
of innovation helping IT radically simplify wireless and wired
access using Cloud Networking. Aerohives Public Cloud, Private Cloud,
or Portable Cloud Architecture is based on the latest Cloud technology
and offers unrivalled customer choice and flexibility in choosing a
deployment option that meets their current and future needs. Aerohive
was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA. For more
information, please visit www.aerohive.com,
call us at 408-510-6100, follow us on Twitter @Aerohive,
subscribe to our blog,
or become a fan on our Facebook
page.
