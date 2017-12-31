finanzen.net
27.09.2018 00:16
Aerohive® Expands Cloud-Managed SD-WAN Portfolio with New XR600P Branch Router

Aerohive Networks® (NYSE: HIVE), a Cloud Networking leader, today announced its XR600P SD-WAN branch router is now shipping. The XR600P is the latest addition to Aerohives growing SD-WAN portfolio, designed to radically simplify the management, performance, and support of remote access networks.

Combing Aerohives Cloud Networking technologies, virtualized network services, and a self-optimizing, software-defined architecture, Aerohives simple-to-manage and flexible SD-WAN solution complements its SD-LAN offering to provide a secure and reliable HQ-like network experience for every user and device, regardless of location.

The XR600P, Aerohives highest capacity SD-WAN router, capable of operating as both VPN client and server, offers larger branches increased throughput, secure application-aware traffic shaping and monitoring, end-to-end QoS, and dynamic link prioritization. Managed by HiveManager®, Aerohive's industry-leading cloud-management platform, Aerohives XR routers can be deployed with ease and at scale alongside Aerohive's unified switches and access points for a full-stack distributed access network solution.

As a leader in distributed network access, Aerohive is investing heavily in its branch routing solutions to help multi-site organizations benefit from reduced network cost and complexity, faster deployments, identity-driven secure access, and automated fault remediation.

Pricing and Availability

Aerohives XR600P is available now through your local Aerohive reseller. To learn more, visit https://www.aerohive.com/products/routers.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding new Aerohive product and service offerings and statements regarding their expected performance, market receptiveness and competitive advantage. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult or impossible to predict. The actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of these uncertainties, risk and changes in circumstances, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: general demand for wireless networking in the industry verticals targeted or demand for Aerohive products in particular, unpredictable and changing market conditions, risks associated with the deployment, performance and adoption of new products and services, risks associated with our growth, competitive pressures from existing and new companies, technological change, product development delays, our inability to protect Aerohive intellectual property or to predict or limit exposure to third party claims relating to its or Aerohives intellectual property, and general market, political, regulatory, economic and business conditions in the United States and internationally.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Aerohives financial and operating results are included under the captions "Risk Factors and "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, in the Companys recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Aerohives SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of the Companys website at http://ir.aerohive.com and on the SECs website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Aerohive Networks disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive (NYSE: HIVE) has a proven history of innovation helping IT radically simplify wireless and wired access using Cloud Networking. Aerohives Public Cloud, Private Cloud, or Portable Cloud Architecture is based on the latest Cloud technology and offers unrivalled customer choice and flexibility in choosing a deployment option that meets their current and future needs. Aerohive was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA. For more information, please visit www.aerohive.com, call us at 408-510-6100, follow us on Twitter @Aerohive, subscribe to our blog, or become a fan on our Facebook page.

"Aerohive and "HiveManager are registered trademarks and "Aerohive Networks is a trademark of Aerohive Networks, Inc. All product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

