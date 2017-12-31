Investitionschancen in Schwellenländern entdecken - informieren Sie sich hier                -w-
13.08.2018 22:30
Aerohive Networks 802.11ax AP630 Capable Access Point Receives Certification in Australia and New Zealand

Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE), a Cloud Networking leader, today announced that its 802.11ax-capable AP630 access point has received certification of compliance with the requirements of the relevant Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) Standards in Australia and New Zealand. The AP630 is 802.11ax-capable and is also fully compatible with all previous 802.11 operating modes. Please visit www.aerohive.com/80211ax for more information and to arrange for ordering and delivery.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding new Aerohive product and service offerings and statements regarding their expected performance, market receptiveness and competitive advantage. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult or impossible to predict. The actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of these uncertainties, risk and changes in circumstances, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: general demand for wireless networking in the industry verticals targeted or demand for Aerohive products in particular, unpredictable and changing market conditions, risks associated with the deployment, performance and adoption of new products and services, risks associated with our growth, competitive pressures from existing and new companies, technological change, product development delays, our inability to protect Aerohive intellectual property or to predict or limit exposure to third party claims relating to its or Aerohive's intellectual property, and general market, political, regulatory, economic and business conditions in the United States and internationally.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Aerohives financial and operating results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the Companys recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Aerohives SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of the Companys website at http://ir.aerohive.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Aerohive Networks disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive (NYSE: HIVE) has a proven history of innovation helping IT radically simplify wireless and wired access using Cloud Networking. Aerohives Public Cloud, Private Cloud, or Portable Cloud Architecture is based on the latest Cloud technology and offers unrivaled customer choice and flexibility in choosing a deployment option that meets their current and future needs. Aerohive was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA. For more information, please visit www.aerohive.com, call us at 408-510-6100, follow us on Twitter @Aerohive, subscribe to our blog, or become a fan on our Facebook page.

"Aerohive is a registered trademark and "Aerohive Networks is a trademark of Aerohive Networks, Inc. All product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Nachrichten zu Aerohive Networks Inc

02.08.18
Aerohive Networks (HIVE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates (Zacks)
30.07.18
Ausblick: Aerohive Networks informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
30.04.18
Ausblick: Aerohive Networks zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
06.02.18
Ausblick: Aerohive Networks stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
17.01.18
Why Aerohive Networks Inc. Stock Plunged Today (MotleyFool)
17.01.18
Why Aerohive Networks Inc. Stock Plunged Today (FOX Business)
16.01.18
Aerohive Networks warns on fourth-quarter revenue, shares down 18% (Market Watch)
30.10.17
Ausblick: Aerohive Networks präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)

