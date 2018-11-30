Aerohive Networks® Achieves 55% Year-Over-Year Increase in E-rate Funding Requests

Aerohive
Networks® (NYSE: HIVE), a leader in cloud-managed networking, today
announced the conclusion of a successful 2019 E-rate filing cycle. The
value of 2019 E-rate Form 471 funding requests filed for Aerohive
products and services increased by approximately 55 percent
year-over-year to more than $37 million, as reported by E-rate Profit
Works. This strong growth was the result of a return to significant
growth in the 2019 E-rate cycle, combined with an increase in Aerohives
market share to over 10% of all "wireless data distribution funding
requests. Aerohive also saw a 12% increase in the number of schools
requesting funding to deploy Aerohive solutions. Aerohive expects these
funding requests to result in orders beginning in the second quarter,
but primarily over the second half of the year. The final value of the
orders for Aerohive products and services will exclude channel margins,
which are included in the value of the 471 funding requests.
"We are seeing clear signs that the US Education market is returning to
growth as it looks for better ways to fold technology into curriculum,
and as it starts the upgrade to Wi-Fi 6, said David Flynn, president
and chief executive officer, Aerohive Networks. "With the increased
proliferation of digital learning technologies in the classroom,
administrators have quickly realized the immediate need for better and
simpler choices to keep their students safe while collaborating online.
Our Cloud-managed AI- and ML-driven network architecture makes
deploying, securing, and managing student devices simple and secure for
schools and libraries.
"After reviewing the Aerohive E-rate results, it is clear that their
market share in E-rate is increasing, their focus is sharpening, and we
are looking forward to closing out a strong season with them, said Zack
Hubeck, vice president of sales & marketing at WAV Inc.
About E-rate -- The FCC's E-rate program makes telecommunications
and information services more affordable for schools and libraries. In
recent years, the FCC refocused E-rate from legacy telecommunications
services to broadband, with a goal to significantly expand Wi-Fi access.
These steps to modernize the program are helping E-rate keep pace with
the need for increased Internet access. (Learn more at https://www.aerohive.com/e-rate
and https://www.fcc.gov/e-rate-update.)
About Aerohive Networks
Aerohive uses Cloud Management, Machine Learning, and Artificial
Intelligence to radically simplify and secure the Access Network. Our
Cloud-Managed Wireless, Switching, Routing, and Security technologies
provide unrivalled flexibility in deployment, management, and licensing.
Credited with pioneering Controller-less Wi-Fi and Cloud Management,
Aerohive delivers continuous innovation at Cloud-speed that constantly
challenges the industry norm, allowing customers to rethink whats
possible. Our innovations and global cloud footprint radically simplify
Access Network operation for 30,000+ customers and 10+ million daily
users. See how at www.aerohive.com/customers.
Aerohive was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA. For
