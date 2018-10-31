Aerohive Networks Extends Its Cloud-Management Leadership by Soon Introducing HiveManager Skill for Amazon Alexa

Aerohive
Networks (NYSE: HIVE), a cloud-management innovator and leader,
today announced that it will soon be adding an Amazon Alexa skill,
called Aerohive HiveManager Shortcuts, to its HiveManager®
network management. Aerohive uses cloud management, machine learning,
and artificial intelligence to radically simplify and secure 30,000+
access networks around the globe. Adding this new Amazon Alexa skill to
its HiveManager application has been a top request of lean IT
departments eager to further simplify network management and boost
efficiencies.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181031005811/en/
"Nobody believes that IT departments, even lean IT departments, will
shift in the short term to 100 percent voice interaction to control
their infrastructure, says Alan Cuellar Amrod, senior vice president
and general manager of Products for Aerohive Networks. "However,
providing busy IT personnel, who are on the go or away from their
workstation, the ability to easily query client and network analytics,
as well as accomplish routine tasks, such as onboarding network devices
with just your voice, has been a top ask for quite some time.
To utilize the AI-driven Aerohive HiveManager Shortcuts skill, IT
personnel will simply need an Amazon Alexa-enabled device or Alexa app
on their phone. IT personnel can then pair and authenticate into their
Aerohive HiveManager to execute a growing number of voice commands. It
is important to note that AI is at its best when backed up by human
intelligence. The Aerohive HiveManager Shortcuts skill was developed by
a team of dedicated Power Users and Developers who can tune an existing
skill or push out a new skill to production across Aerohives global
cloud footprint in 30 minutes or less, or at cloud-speed, as we like to
say at Aerohive.
The initial release of the Aerohive HiveManager Shortcuts skill supports
100+ "specific requests, such as "have any Clients failed to
authenticate to the network in the last hour and if so provide a list to
me, along with 15 "multi-step conversations, such as:
-
Drilling down to a specific clients experience during a specific
session or over a period of time
-
Reporting the operational effectiveness of a network infrastructure
device at a specific time or over a period of time
-
Onboarding an infrastructure device using a serial number and applying
a pre-configured network and security policy to the device
Below are some initial examples of what the Aerohive HiveManager
Shortcuts skill can provide to assist busy IT personnel when on the go
or away from their workstation.
Specific Request examples
(100+ available at initial release
with 50+ added weekly thereafter)
1. Were there any configuration changes to the network since I last
logged in?
2. Were there any new infrastructure devices added to the network since
I last logged in?
3. Have any infrastructure devices been taken offline since I last
logged in and if so when?
4. Have any infrastructure devices rebooted since I last logged in and
if so when?
5. Have any clients failed to authenticate to the network in the last
hour and if so provide a list to me?
6. Are there any clients with poor health on the network at this time
and if so provide a list to me?
7. How is my network doing compared to others of similar size and
configuration with respect to bandwidth usage?
8. How is my network doing compared to others of similar size and
configuration with respect to client health?
9. What are the hostnames of the top-5-busiest clients and their usage
summary?
10. What are the top-5 applications being used on the network and the
bandwidth each of them has consumed in the last hour?
Multi-step examples
(15+ available at initial release with 5+
added weekly thereafter)
Checking on the experience of a specific client:
-
IT Admin: Alexa does Erik Miller have a device connected to the
network?
Alexa: Erik Miller has a Windows 10 device
connected to the network on SSID ABCCorp
-
IT Admin: Alexa how much bandwidth has that device consumed in
the last hour?
Alexa: Eriks Windows 10 device consumed
272 megabytes of bandwidth in the last hour
-
IT Admin: Alexa what AP or APs was Eriks device connected to
in the last hour?
Alexa: Eriks Window 10 Device was
connected to AP119, AP120, and AP132 and all roaming and
authentication events were successful
-
IT Admin: Alexa what was the average RSSI Erik experienced in
the last hour?
Alexa: Eriks Windows 10 device had an
average RSSI of -68 over the last hour
-
IT Admin: Alexa would you say Eriks network experience in the
last hour is as good or better than others on the network
Alexa:
All network metrics for Eriks Windows 10 device show
good-to-excellent health over the last hour
Helping a remote non-IT employee onboard a device for extra capacity
after stepping away from a lunch meeting:
-
IT Admin: Alexa do you see serial number 123456789 that was
just plugged in?
Alexa: Yes, it connected to HiveManager 4
minutes ago and is an AP30 using a default hostname
-
IT Admin: Alexa please assign it to the Atlanta Office Floor 2
Alexa:
AP30 serial number 123456789 has been assigned to the Atlanta Office
Floor 2
-
IT Admin: Alexa what network policy are the neighboring APs
using?
Alexa: They are using CorpGlobal3 network policy
-
IT Admin: Alexa please assign CorpGlobal3 network policy and
configure the AP
Alexa: I am to assign CorpGlobal3 network
policy to AP30 serial number 123456789 assigned to Atlanta Office
Floor 2 and push the configuration please confirm?
-
IT Admin: Confirmed Alexa
Alexa: Executing now and
an email will be sent to you when the push configuration is complete
and AP30 serial number 123456789 is operational with the network policy
The HiveManager Shortcuts skill will be released by the end of November
and will be available at no additional cost to current HiveManager
customers.
Get smarter, leaner network management for todays IT. Watch the video
to learn more: www.aerohive.com/ai
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements regarding new Aerohive product and service offerings and
statements regarding their expected performance, market receptiveness
and competitive advantage. These forward-looking statements are based on
current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks
and changes in circumstances that are difficult or impossible to
predict. The actual outcomes and results may differ materially from
those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of
these uncertainties, risk and changes in circumstances, including, but
not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: general demand for
wireless networking in the industry verticals targeted or demand for
Aerohive products in particular, unpredictable and changing market
conditions, risks associated with the deployment, performance and
adoption of new products and services, risks associated with our growth,
competitive pressures from existing and new companies, technological
change, product development delays, our inability to protect Aerohive
intellectual property or to predict or limit exposure to third party
claims relating to its or Aerohives intellectual property, and general
market, political, regulatory, economic and business conditions in the
United States and internationally.
Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Aerohives
financial and operating results are included under the captions "Risk
Factors and "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial
Condition and Results of Operations, in the Companys recent annual
report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q.
Aerohives SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section
of the Companys website at http://ir.aerohive.com and
on the SECs website at www.sec.gov.
All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on
information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Aerohive
Networks disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking
statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that
exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.
About Aerohive Networks
Aerohive uses Cloud Management, Machine Learning, and Artificial
Intelligence to radically simplify and secure the Access Network. Our
Cloud-Managed Wireless, Switching, Routing, and Security technologies
provide unrivalled flexibility in deployment, management, and licensing.
Credited with pioneering Controller-less Wi-Fi and Cloud Management,
Aerohive delivers continuous innovation at Cloud-speed that constantly
challenges the industry norm, allowing customers to rethink whats
possible. Our innovations and global cloud footprint radically simplify
Access Network operation for 30,000+ customers and 10+ million daily
users. See how at www.aerohive.com/customers.
Aerohive was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA. For
more information, please visit www.aerohive.com,
call us at 408-510-6100, follow us on Twitter @Aerohive,
subscribe to our blog,
or become a fan on our Facebook
page.
"Aerohive and "HiveManager are registered trademarks and "Aerohive
Networks is a trademark of Aerohive Networks, Inc. All product and
company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of
their respective owners. All rights reserved.
