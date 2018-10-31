finanzen.net
Aerohive Networks Extends Its Cloud-Management Leadership by Soon Introducing HiveManager Skill for Amazon Alexa

Aerohive Networks (NYSE: HIVE), a cloud-management innovator and leader, today announced that it will soon be adding an Amazon Alexa skill, called Aerohive HiveManager Shortcuts, to its HiveManager® network management. Aerohive uses cloud management, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to radically simplify and secure 30,000+ access networks around the globe. Adding this new Amazon Alexa skill to its HiveManager application has been a top request of lean IT departments eager to further simplify network management and boost efficiencies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181031005811/en/

"Nobody believes that IT departments, even lean IT departments, will shift in the short term to 100 percent voice interaction to control their infrastructure, says Alan Cuellar Amrod, senior vice president and general manager of Products for Aerohive Networks. "However, providing busy IT personnel, who are on the go or away from their workstation, the ability to easily query client and network analytics, as well as accomplish routine tasks, such as onboarding network devices with just your voice, has been a top ask for quite some time.

To utilize the AI-driven Aerohive HiveManager Shortcuts skill, IT personnel will simply need an Amazon Alexa-enabled device or Alexa app on their phone. IT personnel can then pair and authenticate into their Aerohive HiveManager to execute a growing number of voice commands. It is important to note that AI is at its best when backed up by human intelligence. The Aerohive HiveManager Shortcuts skill was developed by a team of dedicated Power Users and Developers who can tune an existing skill or push out a new skill to production across Aerohives global cloud footprint in 30 minutes or less, or at cloud-speed, as we like to say at Aerohive.

The initial release of the Aerohive HiveManager Shortcuts skill supports 100+ "specific requests, such as "have any Clients failed to authenticate to the network in the last hour and if so provide a list to me, along with 15 "multi-step conversations, such as:

  • Drilling down to a specific clients experience during a specific session or over a period of time
  • Reporting the operational effectiveness of a network infrastructure device at a specific time or over a period of time
  • Onboarding an infrastructure device using a serial number and applying a pre-configured network and security policy to the device

Below are some initial examples of what the Aerohive HiveManager Shortcuts skill can provide to assist busy IT personnel when on the go or away from their workstation.

Specific Request examples (100+ available at initial release with 50+ added weekly thereafter)

1. Were there any configuration changes to the network since I last logged in?

2. Were there any new infrastructure devices added to the network since I last logged in?

3. Have any infrastructure devices been taken offline since I last logged in and if so when?

4. Have any infrastructure devices rebooted since I last logged in and if so when?

5. Have any clients failed to authenticate to the network in the last hour and if so provide a list to me?

6. Are there any clients with poor health on the network at this time and if so provide a list to me?

7. How is my network doing compared to others of similar size and configuration with respect to bandwidth usage?

8. How is my network doing compared to others of similar size and configuration with respect to client health?

9. What are the hostnames of the top-5-busiest clients and their usage summary?

10. What are the top-5 applications being used on the network and the bandwidth each of them has consumed in the last hour?

Multi-step examples (15+ available at initial release with 5+ added weekly thereafter)

Checking on the experience of a specific client:

  • IT Admin: Alexa does Erik Miller have a device connected to the network?
    Alexa: Erik Miller has a Windows 10 device connected to the network on SSID ABCCorp
  • IT Admin: Alexa how much bandwidth has that device consumed in the last hour?
    Alexa: Eriks Windows 10 device consumed 272 megabytes of bandwidth in the last hour
  • IT Admin: Alexa what AP or APs was Eriks device connected to in the last hour?
    Alexa: Eriks Window 10 Device was connected to AP119, AP120, and AP132 and all roaming and authentication events were successful
  • IT Admin: Alexa what was the average RSSI Erik experienced in the last hour?
    Alexa: Eriks Windows 10 device had an average RSSI of -68 over the last hour
  • IT Admin: Alexa would you say Eriks network experience in the last hour is as good or better than others on the network
    Alexa: All network metrics for Eriks Windows 10 device show good-to-excellent health over the last hour

Helping a remote non-IT employee onboard a device for extra capacity after stepping away from a lunch meeting:

  • IT Admin: Alexa do you see serial number 123456789 that was just plugged in?
    Alexa: Yes, it connected to HiveManager 4 minutes ago and is an AP30 using a default hostname
  • IT Admin: Alexa please assign it to the Atlanta Office Floor 2
    Alexa: AP30 serial number 123456789 has been assigned to the Atlanta Office Floor 2
  • IT Admin: Alexa what network policy are the neighboring APs using?
    Alexa: They are using CorpGlobal3 network policy
  • IT Admin: Alexa please assign CorpGlobal3 network policy and configure the AP
    Alexa: I am to assign CorpGlobal3 network policy to AP30 serial number 123456789 assigned to Atlanta Office Floor 2 and push the configuration  please confirm?
  • IT Admin: Confirmed Alexa
    Alexa: Executing now and an email will be sent to you when the push configuration is complete and AP30 serial number 123456789 is operational with the network policy

The HiveManager Shortcuts skill will be released by the end of November and will be available at no additional cost to current HiveManager customers.

Get smarter, leaner network management for todays IT. Watch the video to learn more: www.aerohive.com/ai

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding new Aerohive product and service offerings and statements regarding their expected performance, market receptiveness and competitive advantage. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult or impossible to predict. The actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of these uncertainties, risk and changes in circumstances, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: general demand for wireless networking in the industry verticals targeted or demand for Aerohive products in particular, unpredictable and changing market conditions, risks associated with the deployment, performance and adoption of new products and services, risks associated with our growth, competitive pressures from existing and new companies, technological change, product development delays, our inability to protect Aerohive intellectual property or to predict or limit exposure to third party claims relating to its or Aerohives intellectual property, and general market, political, regulatory, economic and business conditions in the United States and internationally.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Aerohives financial and operating results are included under the captions "Risk Factors and "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, in the Companys recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q.

Aerohives SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of the Companys website at http://ir.aerohive.com and on the SECs website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Aerohive Networks disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive uses Cloud Management, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence to radically simplify and secure the Access Network. Our Cloud-Managed Wireless, Switching, Routing, and Security technologies provide unrivalled flexibility in deployment, management, and licensing. Credited with pioneering Controller-less Wi-Fi and Cloud Management, Aerohive delivers continuous innovation at Cloud-speed that constantly challenges the industry norm, allowing customers to rethink whats possible. Our innovations and global cloud footprint radically simplify Access Network operation for 30,000+ customers and 10+ million daily users. See how at www.aerohive.com/customers.

Aerohive was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA. For more information, please visit www.aerohive.com, call us at 408-510-6100, follow us on Twitter @Aerohive, subscribe to our blog, or become a fan on our Facebook page.

"Aerohive and "HiveManager are registered trademarks and "Aerohive Networks is a trademark of Aerohive Networks, Inc. All product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

