Aerohive Networks Reports Q3 2018 Results, With Record EPS and Subscription and Support Revenue

Aerohive Networks (NYSE: HIVE), a Cloud Networking Leader, today
announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30,
2018.
"Today we reported financially strong third quarter results with record
subscription and support revenue and gross margins, as well as record
high EPS and deferred revenue, stated David Flynn, President and Chief
Executive Officer. "These results demonstrate our progress moving to a
SaaS-like business model and underscore our focus on profitability. We
are pleased to return to growth in the second half, and while we are not
yet seeing the growth levels that we aspire to, we are encouraged that
our improved product offerings are bringing us into more large
opportunities, suggesting progress toward our long-term goals.
Financial Summary
Total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018 was $40.6
million, compared with $39.3 million for the third quarter of 2017.
Subscription and support revenue was $11.7 million, or 29% of total
revenue, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018, compared with $10.1
million, or 26% of total revenue, for the third quarter of 2017.
On a GAAP basis, net loss was $2.4 million for the third quarter of
fiscal year 2018, compared with a net loss of $5.1 million for the third
quarter of 2017. GAAP gross margin was 65.6% for the third quarter of
fiscal year 2018, compared with 66.6% for the third quarter of 2017.
On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $1.5 million for the third quarter
of fiscal year 2018, compared with a net loss of $0.1 million for the
third quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP gross margin was 66.1% for the third
quarter of fiscal year 2018, compared with 67.5% for the third quarter
of 2017.
New Accounting Standard
The Company adopted, effective January 1, 2018, ASC 606, the new
accounting standard related to revenue recognition. The Company has
adjusted prior-period information to reflect the adoption of this new
standard.
|
|
AEROHIVE NETWORKS, INC.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
(As Adjusted*)
|
|
|
|
(As Adjusted*)
|
Product
|
|
$
|
28,817
|
|
|
$
|
29,162
|
|
|
$
|
83,151
|
|
|
$
|
88,234
|
|
Subscription and support
|
|
11,735
|
|
|
10,139
|
|
|
33,643
|
|
|
29,597
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
40,552
|
|
|
39,301
|
|
|
116,794
|
|
|
117,831
|
|
Cost of revenue (1):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product
|
|
10,595
|
|
|
9,880
|
|
|
29,645
|
|
|
29,165
|
|
Subscription and support
|
|
3,344
|
|
|
3,244
|
|
|
10,131
|
|
|
9,573
|
|
Total cost of revenue
|
|
13,939
|
|
|
13,124
|
|
|
39,776
|
|
|
38,738
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
26,613
|
|
|
26,177
|
|
|
77,018
|
|
|
79,093
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development (1)
|
|
8,529
|
|
|
9,260
|
|
|
26,389
|
|
|
28,032
|
|
Sales and marketing (1)
|
|
15,449
|
|
|
16,153
|
|
|
46,850
|
|
|
51,001
|
|
General and administrative (1)
|
|
5,243
|
|
|
5,700
|
|
|
16,469
|
|
|
17,486
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
29,221
|
|
|
31,113
|
|
|
89,708
|
|
|
96,519
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
(2,608
|
)
|
|
(4,936
|
)
|
|
(12,690
|
)
|
|
(17,426
|
)
|
Interest income
|
|
437
|
|
|
180
|
|
|
1,063
|
|
|
484
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(196
|
)
|
|
(135
|
)
|
|
(543
|
)
|
|
(412
|
)
|
Other expense, net
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
(90
|
)
|
|
(210
|
)
|
|
(268
|
)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
(2,373
|
)
|
|
(4,981
|
)
|
|
(12,380
|
)
|
|
(17,622
|
)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
60
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
202
|
|
|
369
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(2,433
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5,056
|
)
|
|
$
|
(12,582
|
)
|
|
$
|
(17,991
|
)
|
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.23
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.34
|
)
|
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic
and diluted
|
|
55,381,268
|
|
|
53,683,727
|
|
|
54,851,435
|
|
|
53,070,863
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
$
|
170
|
|
|
$
|
313
|
|
|
$
|
672
|
|
|
$
|
860
|
|
Research and development
|
|
1,094
|
|
|
1,329
|
|
|
3,108
|
|
|
3,082
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
1,152
|
|
|
1,566
|
|
|
3,259
|
|
|
4,361
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
1,415
|
|
|
1,756
|
|
|
4,047
|
|
|
4,658
|
|
Total stock-based compensation
|
|
$
|
3,831
|
|
|
$
|
4,964
|
|
|
$
|
11,086
|
|
|
$
|
12,961
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* The Company has adjusted certain amounts for the retrospective
change in accounting policy for revenue recognition.
|
|
|
AEROHIVE NETWORKS, INC.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
(As Adjusted*)
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
32,473
|
|
|
$
|
27,249
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
62,270
|
|
|
57,675
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
14,810
|
|
|
17,662
|
|
Inventories
|
|
13,690
|
|
|
13,495
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
6,430
|
|
|
6,396
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
129,673
|
|
|
122,477
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
6,529
|
|
|
6,381
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
513
|
|
|
513
|
|
Other assets
|
|
5,244
|
|
|
4,900
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
141,959
|
|
|
$
|
134,271
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
15,117
|
|
|
$
|
11,946
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
8,568
|
|
|
8,602
|
|
Debt, current
|
|
20,000
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred revenue, current
|
|
38,183
|
|
|
33,279
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
81,868
|
|
|
53,827
|
|
Debt, non-current
|
|
|
|
|
20,000
|
|
Deferred revenue, non-current
|
|
37,642
|
|
|
33,761
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
1,612
|
|
|
1,769
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
121,122
|
|
|
109,357
|
|
Stockholders equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
56
|
|
|
55
|
|
Additional paidin capital
|
|
289,383
|
|
|
278,528
|
|
Treasury stock
|
|
(8,572
|
)
|
|
(6,216
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
(30
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(260,005
|
)
|
|
(247,423
|
)
|
Total stockholders equity
|
|
20,837
|
|
|
24,914
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders equity
|
|
$
|
141,959
|
|
|
$
|
134,271
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* The Company has adjusted certain amounts for the retrospective
change in accounting policy for revenue recognition.
|
|
|
AEROHIVE NETWORKS, INC.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(unaudited, in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
(As Adjusted*)
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(12,582
|
)
|
|
$
|
(17,991
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating
activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
2,277
|
|
|
2,371
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
11,086
|
|
|
12,961
|
|
Other
|
|
(494
|
)
|
|
(45
|
)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
2,852
|
|
|
9,004
|
|
Inventories
|
|
(195
|
)
|
|
(577
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
(34
|
)
|
|
(1,054
|
)
|
Other assets
|
|
(344
|
)
|
|
(183
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
2,874
|
|
|
(911
|
)
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
(30
|
)
|
|
(329
|
)
|
Other liabilities
|
|
(20
|
)
|
|
93
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
8,785
|
|
|
4,476
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
14,175
|
|
|
7,815
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(2,129
|
)
|
|
(510
|
)
|
Maturities of short-term investments
|
|
60,551
|
|
|
29,600
|
|
Purchases of short-term investments
|
|
(64,647
|
)
|
|
(36,189
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(6,225
|
)
|
|
(7,099
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from exercise of vested stock options and employee stock
purchase plan
|
|
1,659
|
|
|
3,113
|
|
Payment for shares withheld for tax withholdings on vesting of
restricted stock units
|
|
(1,888
|
)
|
|
(1,070
|
)
|
Payment to repurchase common stock
|
|
(2,356
|
)
|
|
(3,030
|
)
|
Payment on capital lease obligations
|
|
(141
|
)
|
|
(126
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(2,726
|
)
|
|
(1,113
|
)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
5,224
|
|
|
(397
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
27,249
|
|
|
34,346
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
$
|
32,473
|
|
|
$
|
33,949
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* The Company has adjusted certain amounts for the retrospective
change in accounting policy for revenue recognition.
|
|
AEROHIVE NETWORKS, INC.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(As Adjusted*)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(As Adjusted*)
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Margin
|
|
Amount
|
|
Margin
|
|
Amount
|
|
Margin
|
|
Amount
|
|
Margin
|
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Reconciliations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP gross profit
|
|
$
|
26,613
|
|
|
65.6
|
%
|
|
$
|
26,177
|
|
|
66.6
|
%
|
|
$
|
77,018
|
|
|
65.9
|
%
|
|
$
|
79,093
|
|
|
67.1
|
%
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
170
|
|
|
0.4
|
%
|
|
313
|
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
|
672
|
|
|
0.6
|
%
|
|
860
|
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
Amortization of internal-use software
|
|
35
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
35
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
105
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
105
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
%
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
|
$
|
26,818
|
|
|
66.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
26,525
|
|
|
67.5
|
%
|
|
$
|
77,795
|
|
|
66.6
|
%
|
|
$
|
80,109
|
|
|
68.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product Gross Profit and Product Gross
Margin Reconciliations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP product gross margin
|
|
$
|
18,222
|
|
|
63.2
|
%
|
|
$
|
19,282
|
|
|
66.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
53,506
|
|
|
64.3
|
%
|
|
$
|
59,069
|
|
|
66.9
|
%
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
28
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
62
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
90
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
165
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
51
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
Non-GAAP product gross margin
|
|
$
|
18,250
|
|
|
63.3
|
%
|
|
$
|
19,344
|
|
|
66.3
|
%
|
|
$
|
53,596
|
|
|
64.5
|
%
|
|
$
|
59,285
|
|
|
67.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription and Support Gross Profit and
Subscription and Support Gross Margin Reconciliations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP subscription and support gross margin
|
|
$
|
8,391
|
|
|
71.5
|
%
|
|
$
|
6,895
|
|
|
68.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
23,512
|
|
|
69.9
|
%
|
|
$
|
20,024
|
|
|
67.7
|
%
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
142
|
|
|
1.2
|
%
|
|
251
|
|
|
2.5
|
%
|
|
582
|
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
695
|
|
|
2.3
|
%
|
Amortization of internal-use software
|
|
35
|
|
|
0.3
|
%
|
|
35
|
|
|
0.3
|
%
|
|
105
|
|
|
0.3
|
%
|
|
105
|
|
|
0.4
|
%
|
Non-GAAP subscription and support gross margin
|
|
$
|
8,568
|
|
|
73.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
7,181
|
|
|
70.8
|
%
|
|
$
|
24,199
|
|
|
71.9
|
%
|
|
$
|
20,824
|
|
|
70.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Income (Loss) and Operating
Margin Reconciliations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP operating loss
|
|
$
|
(2,608
|
)
|
|
(6.4
|
)%
|
|
$
|
(4,936
|
)
|
|
(12.6
|
)%
|
|
$
|
(12,690
|
)
|
|
(10.9
|
)%
|
|
$
|
(17,426
|
)
|
|
(14.8
|
)%
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
3,831
|
|
|
9.4
|
%
|
|
4,964
|
|
|
12.7
|
%
|
|
11,086
|
|
|
9.5
|
%
|
|
12,961
|
|
|
11.0
|
%
|
Amortization of internal-use software
|
|
35
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
35
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
105
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
105
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
1,327
|
|
|
1.1
|
%
|
Charges related to securities litigation
|
|
45
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
198
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
|
|
$
|
1,303
|
|
|
3.2
|
%
|
|
$
|
63
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
$
|
(1,301
|
)
|
|
(1.1
|
)%
|
|
$
|
(3,033
|
)
|
|
(2.6
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Per share
|
|
Amount
|
|
Per share
|
|
Amount
|
|
Per share
|
|
Amount
|
|
Per share
|
Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss)
per Share Reconciliations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net loss
|
|
$
|
(2,433
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5,056
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
$
|
(12,582
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.23
|
)
|
|
$
|
(17,991
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.34
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
3,831
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
4,964
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
11,086
|
|
|
0.21
|
|
|
12,961
|
|
|
0.24
|
|
Amortization of internal-use software
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,327
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
Charges related to securities litigation
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
198
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss), basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
1,478
|
|
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
|
$
|
(57
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
|
$
|
(1,193
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3,598
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.07
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares Used in Computing non-GAAP Basic
and Diluted Net Income (Loss) per Share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per
share, basic
|
|
55,381,268
|
|
|
|
|
53,683,727
|
|
|
|
|
54,851,435
|
|
|
|
|
53,070,863
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per
share, diluted
|
|
56,807,296
|
|
|
|
|
53,683,727
|
|
|
|
|
54,851,435
|
|
|
|
|
53,070,863
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* The Company has adjusted certain amounts for the retrospective
change in accounting policy for revenue recognition.
|
|
AEROHIVE NETWORKS, INC.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(As Adjusted*)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(As Adjusted*)
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of
Revenue
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of
Revenue
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of
Revenue
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of
Revenue
|
Operating and Functional Expenses and
Expenses Percentages Reconciliations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP research and development
|
|
$
|
8,529
|
|
|
21.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
9,260
|
|
|
23.6
|
%
|
|
$
|
26,389
|
|
|
22.6
|
%
|
|
28,032
|
|
|
23.8
|
%
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
(1,094
|
)
|
|
(2.7
|
)%
|
|
(1,329
|
)
|
|
(3.4
|
)%
|
|
(3,108
|
)
|
|
(2.7
|
)%
|
|
(3,082
|
)
|
|
(2.6
|
)%
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
(838
|
)
|
|
(0.7
|
)%
|
Non-GAAP research and development
|
|
$
|
7,435
|
|
|
18.3
|
%
|
|
$
|
7,931
|
|
|
20.2
|
%
|
|
$
|
23,281
|
|
|
19.9
|
%
|
|
$
|
24,112
|
|
|
20.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP sales and marketing
|
|
$
|
15,449
|
|
|
38.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
16,153
|
|
|
41.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
46,850
|
|
|
40.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
51,001
|
|
|
43.3
|
%
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
(1,152
|
)
|
|
(2.8
|
)%
|
|
(1,566
|
)
|
|
(4.0
|
)%
|
|
(3,259
|
)
|
|
(2.8
|
)%
|
|
(4,361
|
)
|
|
(3.7
|
)%
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
(243
|
)
|
|
(0.2
|
)%
|
Non-GAAP sales and marketing
|
|
$
|
14,297
|
|
|
35.3
|
%
|
|
$
|
14,587
|
|
|
37.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
43,591
|
|
|
37.3
|
%
|
|
$
|
46,397
|
|
|
39.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP general and administrative
|
|
$
|
5,243
|
|
|
12.9
|
%
|
|
$
|
5,700
|
|
|
14.5
|
%
|
|
$
|
16,469
|
|
|
14.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
17,486
|
|
|
14.8
|
%
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
(1,415
|
)
|
|
(3.5
|
)%
|
|
(1,756
|
)
|
|
(4.5
|
)%
|
|
(4,047
|
)
|
|
(3.5
|
)%
|
|
(4,658
|
)
|
|
(4.0
|
)%
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
(195
|
)
|
|
(0.1
|
)%
|
Charges related to securities litigation
|
|
(45
|
)
|
|
(0.1
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
(198
|
)
|
|
(0.1
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
Non-GAAP general and administrative
|
|
$
|
3,783
|
|
|
9.3
|
%
|
|
$
|
3,944
|
|
|
10.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
12,224
|
|
|
10.5
|
%
|
|
$
|
12,633
|
|
|
10.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP operating expenses
|
|
$
|
29,221
|
|
|
72.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
31,113
|
|
|
79.2
|
%
|
|
$
|
89,708
|
|
|
76.8
|
%
|
|
$
|
96,519
|
|
|
81.9
|
%
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
(3,661
|
)
|
|
(9.1
|
)%
|
|
(4,651
|
)
|
|
(11.9
|
)%
|
|
(10,414
|
)
|
|
(8.9
|
)%
|
|
(12,101
|
)
|
|
(10.2
|
)%
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
(1,276
|
)
|
|
(1.1
|
)%
|
Charges related to securities litigation
|
|
(45
|
)
|
|
(0.1
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
(198
|
)
|
|
(0.2
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
Non-GAAP operating expenses
|
|
$
|
25,515
|
|
|
62.9
|
%
|
|
$
|
26,462
|
|
|
67.3
|
%
|
|
$
|
79,096
|
|
|
67.7
|
%
|
|
$
|
83,142
|
|
|
70.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* The Company has adjusted certain amounts for the retrospective
change in accounting policy for revenue recognition.
|
