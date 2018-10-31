Aerohive Networks Reports Q3 2018 Results, With Record EPS and Subscription and Support Revenue

Aerohive Networks (NYSE: HIVE), a Cloud Networking Leader, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

"Today we reported financially strong third quarter results with record subscription and support revenue and gross margins, as well as record high EPS and deferred revenue, stated David Flynn, President and Chief Executive Officer. "These results demonstrate our progress moving to a SaaS-like business model and underscore our focus on profitability. We are pleased to return to growth in the second half, and while we are not yet seeing the growth levels that we aspire to, we are encouraged that our improved product offerings are bringing us into more large opportunities, suggesting progress toward our long-term goals.

Financial Summary

Total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018 was $40.6 million, compared with $39.3 million for the third quarter of 2017. Subscription and support revenue was $11.7 million, or 29% of total revenue, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018, compared with $10.1 million, or 26% of total revenue, for the third quarter of 2017.

On a GAAP basis, net loss was $2.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018, compared with a net loss of $5.1 million for the third quarter of 2017. GAAP gross margin was 65.6% for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018, compared with 66.6% for the third quarter of 2017.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $1.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018, compared with a net loss of $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP gross margin was 66.1% for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018, compared with 67.5% for the third quarter of 2017.

New Accounting Standard

The Company adopted, effective January 1, 2018, ASC 606, the new accounting standard related to revenue recognition. The Company has adjusted prior-period information to reflect the adoption of this new standard.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Aerohive Networks financial expectations and operating performance and expectations for continued momentum, including statements regarding the progress we are making to address challenges in our business, including sales execution issues, our ability to deliver innovative solutions as a full-stack cloud networking company, and our ability to strengthen our financial position. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult or impossible to predict. The actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of these uncertainties, risk and changes in circumstances, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to continue to attract, integrate, retain and train skilled personnel, especially skilled R&D and sales personnel, in general and in specific regions, our ability to develop and expand our revenue opportunities and sales capacity and improve the effectiveness of our channel, our ability to resolve challenges related to sales execution and improve our operating and sales execution, general demand for wireless networking in the industry verticals we target or demand for Aerohive® products in particular, our ability to benefit from our participation in the E-Rate program, unpredictable and changing market conditions, risks associated with the deployment, performance and adoption of our new products and services, risks associated with our growth, competitive pressures from existing and new companies, including pricing pressures, changes in the mix and selling prices of Aerohive products, technological change, product development delays, reliance on third parties to manufacture, warehouse and timely deliver Aerohive products, our inability to protect Aerohive intellectual property or to predict or limit exposure to third-party claims relating to its or Aerohives intellectual property, Aerohives limited operating history, particularly as a public company, uses of Aerohives capital and general market, political, regulatory, economic and business conditions in the United States and internationally.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Aerohives financial and operating results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the Companys recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Aerohives SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of the Companys website at http://ir.aerohive.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Aerohive Networks disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Aerohives results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2018 reported in this press release and the related earnings conference call include certain non-GAAP financial measures, including:

non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin;

non-GAAP product gross profit and non-GAAP product gross margin;

non-GAAP subscription and support gross profit and non-GAAP subscription and support gross margin;

non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP operating margin;

non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share;

non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP functional expenses; and

non-GAAP operating expense percentage and non-GAAP functional expense percentage.

The Company defines non-GAAP financial measures to exclude share-based compensation, adjustments to internal-use software amortization, and certain charges related to litigation and restructuring.

The Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release because the Company believes they are key measures which can be used to evaluate the business, measure performance, identify trends affecting the business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating these non-GAAP financial measures can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Companys core business.

Although investors frequently use non-GAAP financial measures in their evaluations of companies, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Companys results of operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

the non-GAAP measures do not consider the expense related to stock-based compensation, which is an ongoing expense for the Company;

although amortization of internal-use software is a non-cash charge, the assets being amortized often will have to be replaced in the future, and the non-GAAP measures do not reflect any future cash requirement for such replacements;

excluding certain expenses associated with litigation in the quarter or fiscal year does not reflect the impact on our ongoing operations over these periods of the cash requirement to defend such or other litigation;

restructuring charges excluded in the quarter or fiscal year primarily relate to employee termination costs and benefits and do not reflect the cash requirement relating to the costs associated with such restructuring; and

other companies, including companies in our industry, may not exclude these as non-GAAP financial measures or may include them but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these and other limitations, you should consider non-GAAP financial measures only together with other financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net loss and other GAAP results.

We have provided a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of the Companys historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most-directly comparable GAAP measures in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and we encourage investors to review the reconciliation.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP guidance measures is not available on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to the charges that we exclude from these non-GAAP measures.

AEROHIVE NETWORKS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue: (As Adjusted*) (As Adjusted*) Product $ 28,817 $ 29,162 $ 83,151 $ 88,234 Subscription and support 11,735 10,139 33,643 29,597 Total revenue 40,552 39,301 116,794 117,831 Cost of revenue (1): Product 10,595 9,880 29,645 29,165 Subscription and support 3,344 3,244 10,131 9,573 Total cost of revenue 13,939 13,124 39,776 38,738 Gross profit 26,613 26,177 77,018 79,093 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) 8,529 9,260 26,389 28,032 Sales and marketing (1) 15,449 16,153 46,850 51,001 General and administrative (1) 5,243 5,700 16,469 17,486 Total operating expenses 29,221 31,113 89,708 96,519 Operating loss (2,608 ) (4,936 ) (12,690 ) (17,426 ) Interest income 437 180 1,063 484 Interest expense (196 ) (135 ) (543 ) (412 ) Other expense, net (6 ) (90 ) (210 ) (268 ) Loss before income taxes (2,373 ) (4,981 ) (12,380 ) (17,622 ) Provision for income taxes 60 75 202 369 Net loss $ (2,433 ) $ (5,056 ) $ (12,582 ) $ (17,991 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.34 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 55,381,268 53,683,727 54,851,435 53,070,863 (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Cost of revenue $ 170 $ 313 $ 672 $ 860 Research and development 1,094 1,329 3,108 3,082 Sales and marketing 1,152 1,566 3,259 4,361 General and administrative 1,415 1,756 4,047 4,658 Total stock-based compensation $ 3,831 $ 4,964 $ 11,086 $ 12,961 * The Company has adjusted certain amounts for the retrospective change in accounting policy for revenue recognition.

AEROHIVE NETWORKS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS (As Adjusted*) CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,473 $ 27,249 Short-term investments 62,270 57,675 Accounts receivable, net 14,810 17,662 Inventories 13,690 13,495 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,430 6,396 Total current assets 129,673 122,477 Property and equipment, net 6,529 6,381 Goodwill 513 513 Other assets 5,244 4,900 Total assets $ 141,959 $ 134,271 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 15,117 $ 11,946 Accrued liabilities 8,568 8,602 Debt, current 20,000  Deferred revenue, current 38,183 33,279 Total current liabilities 81,868 53,827 Debt, non-current  20,000 Deferred revenue, non-current 37,642 33,761 Other liabilities 1,612 1,769 Total liabilities 121,122 109,357 Stockholders equity: Preferred stock   Common stock 56 55 Additional paidin capital 289,383 278,528 Treasury stock (8,572 ) (6,216 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (25 ) (30 ) Accumulated deficit (260,005 ) (247,423 ) Total stockholders equity 20,837 24,914 Total liabilities and stockholders equity $ 141,959 $ 134,271 * The Company has adjusted certain amounts for the retrospective change in accounting policy for revenue recognition.

AEROHIVE NETWORKS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities (As Adjusted*) Net loss $ (12,582 ) $ (17,991 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,277 2,371 Stock-based compensation 11,086 12,961 Other (494 ) (45 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 2,852 9,004 Inventories (195 ) (577 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (34 ) (1,054 ) Other assets (344 ) (183 ) Accounts payable 2,874 (911 ) Accrued liabilities (30 ) (329 ) Other liabilities (20 ) 93 Deferred revenue 8,785 4,476 Net cash provided by operating activities 14,175 7,815 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (2,129 ) (510 ) Maturities of short-term investments 60,551 29,600 Purchases of short-term investments (64,647 ) (36,189 ) Net cash used in investing activities (6,225 ) (7,099 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of vested stock options and employee stock purchase plan 1,659 3,113 Payment for shares withheld for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units (1,888 ) (1,070 ) Payment to repurchase common stock (2,356 ) (3,030 ) Payment on capital lease obligations (141 ) (126 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,726 ) (1,113 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 5,224 (397 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 27,249 34,346 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 32,473 $ 33,949 * The Company has adjusted certain amounts for the retrospective change in accounting policy for revenue recognition.

AEROHIVE NETWORKS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (As Adjusted*) (As Adjusted*) Amount Margin Amount Margin Amount Margin Amount Margin Gross Profit and Gross Margin Reconciliations: GAAP gross profit $ 26,613 65.6 % $ 26,177 66.6 % $ 77,018 65.9 % $ 79,093 67.1 % Stock-based compensation 170 0.4 % 313 0.8 % 672 0.6 % 860 0.8 % Amortization of internal-use software 35 0.1 % 35 0.1 % 105 0.1 % 105 0.1 % Restructuring charges   %   %   % 51  % Non-GAAP gross profit $ 26,818 66.1 % $ 26,525 67.5 % $ 77,795 66.6 % $ 80,109 68.0 % Product Gross Profit and Product Gross Margin Reconciliations: GAAP product gross margin $ 18,222 63.2 % $ 19,282 66.1 % $ 53,506 64.3 % $ 59,069 66.9 % Stock-based compensation 28 0.1 % 62 0.2 % 90 0.2 % 165 0.2 % Restructuring charges   %   %   % 51 0.1 % Non-GAAP product gross margin $ 18,250 63.3 % $ 19,344 66.3 % $ 53,596 64.5 % $ 59,285 67.2 % Subscription and Support Gross Profit and Subscription and Support Gross Margin Reconciliations: GAAP subscription and support gross margin $ 8,391 71.5 % $ 6,895 68.0 % $ 23,512 69.9 % $ 20,024 67.7 % Stock-based compensation 142 1.2 % 251 2.5 % 582 1.7 % 695 2.3 % Amortization of internal-use software 35 0.3 % 35 0.3 % 105 0.3 % 105 0.4 % Non-GAAP subscription and support gross margin $ 8,568 73.0 % $ 7,181 70.8 % $ 24,199 71.9 % $ 20,824 70.4 % Operating Income (Loss) and Operating Margin Reconciliations: GAAP operating loss $ (2,608 ) (6.4 )% $ (4,936 ) (12.6 )% $ (12,690 ) (10.9 )% $ (17,426 ) (14.8 )% Stock-based compensation 3,831 9.4 % 4,964 12.7 % 11,086 9.5 % 12,961 11.0 % Amortization of internal-use software 35 0.1 % 35 0.1 % 105 0.1 % 105 0.1 % Restructuring charges   %   %   % 1,327 1.1 % Charges related to securities litigation 45 0.1 %   % 198 0.2 %   % Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 1,303 3.2 % $ 63 0.2 % $ (1,301 ) (1.1 )% $ (3,033 ) (2.6 )% Amount Per share Amount Per share Amount Per share Amount Per share Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) per Share Reconciliations: GAAP net loss $ (2,433 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (5,056 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (12,582 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (17,991 ) $ (0.34 ) Stock-based compensation 3,831 0.07 4,964 0.09 11,086 0.21 12,961 0.24 Amortization of internal-use software 35  35  105  105  Restructuring charges       1,327 0.03 Charges related to securities litigation 45    198    Non-GAAP net income (loss), basic and diluted $ 1,478 $ 0.03 $ (57 ) $ 0.00 $ (1,193 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (3,598 ) $ (0.07 ) Shares Used in Computing non-GAAP Basic and Diluted Net Income (Loss) per Share: Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share, basic 55,381,268 53,683,727 54,851,435 53,070,863 Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share, diluted 56,807,296 53,683,727 54,851,435 53,070,863 * The Company has adjusted certain amounts for the retrospective change in accounting policy for revenue recognition.

AEROHIVE NETWORKS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (As Adjusted*) (As Adjusted*) Amount % of

Revenue Amount % of

Revenue Amount % of

Revenue Amount % of

Revenue Operating and Functional Expenses and Expenses Percentages Reconciliations: GAAP research and development $ 8,529 21.0 % $ 9,260 23.6 % $ 26,389 22.6 % 28,032 23.8 % Stock-based compensation (1,094 ) (2.7 )% (1,329 ) (3.4 )% (3,108 ) (2.7 )% (3,082 ) (2.6 )% Restructuring charges   %   %   % (838 ) (0.7 )% Non-GAAP research and development $ 7,435 18.3 % $ 7,931 20.2 % $ 23,281 19.9 % $ 24,112 20.5 % GAAP sales and marketing $ 15,449 38.1 % $ 16,153 41.1 % $ 46,850 40.1 % $ 51,001 43.3 % Stock-based compensation (1,152 ) (2.8 )% (1,566 ) (4.0 )% (3,259 ) (2.8 )% (4,361 ) (3.7 )% Restructuring charges   %   %   % (243 ) (0.2 )% Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 14,297 35.3 % $ 14,587 37.1 % $ 43,591 37.3 % $ 46,397 39.4 % GAAP general and administrative $ 5,243 12.9 % $ 5,700 14.5 % $ 16,469 14.1 % $ 17,486 14.8 % Stock-based compensation (1,415 ) (3.5 )% (1,756 ) (4.5 )% (4,047 ) (3.5 )% (4,658 ) (4.0 )% Restructuring charges   %   %   % (195 ) (0.1 )% Charges related to securities litigation (45 ) (0.1 )%   % (198 ) (0.1 )%   % Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 3,783 9.3 % $ 3,944 10.0 % $ 12,224 10.5 % $ 12,633 10.7 % GAAP operating expenses $ 29,221 72.1 % $ 31,113 79.2 % $ 89,708 76.8 % $ 96,519 81.9 % Stock-based compensation (3,661 ) (9.1 )% (4,651 ) (11.9 )% (10,414 ) (8.9 )% (12,101 ) (10.2 )% Restructuring charges   %   %   % (1,276 ) (1.1 )% Charges related to securities litigation (45 ) (0.1 )%   % (198 ) (0.2 )%   % Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 25,515 62.9 % $ 26,462 67.3 % $ 79,096 67.7 % $ 83,142 70.6 % * The Company has adjusted certain amounts for the retrospective change in accounting policy for revenue recognition.

