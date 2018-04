Aerohive® to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 2

Aerohive Networks™ (NYSE: HIVE), a Cloud Networking leader, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, after market close, and hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET that day.

Conference Call Information:

When: Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at 2:00 PM PT

Dial-in: 719-457-2642

Passcode: 1935059

Webcast and Replay: http://ir.aerohive.com

Please join the conference call at least 10 minutes early to register.

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive (NYSE: HIVE) enables our customers to simply and confidently connect to the information, applications, and insights they need to thrive. Our simple, scalable, and secure platform delivers mobility without limitations. For our customers worldwide, every access point is a starting point. Aerohive was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA. For more information, please visit www.aerohive.com, call us at 408-510-6100, follow us on Twitter @Aerohive, subscribe to our blog, join our community, or become a fan on our Facebook page.

"Aerohive” is a registered trademark and "Aerohive Networks” a trademark of Aerohive Networks, Inc. All product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180404005986/en/