Aerohive
Networks (NYSE:HIVE), a cloud-management innovator and leader,
today announced its participation at the National
Retail Federation (NRF) 2019 Retails Big Show, the worlds largest
retail conference and expo. NRF will take place January 13th
to 15th at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York,
NY. Aerohive will be showcasing how players in the retail industry can
change the way they engage with their customers and optimize their
shopping experience through new apps and insights powered by
cloud-managed Wireless, Machine Learning (ML), and Artificial
Intelligence (AI) capabilities.
In order to stay competitive, retailers need the ability to provide
modern and compelling in-store experiences to customers with
personalized recommendations, simplified buying, and faster customer
service. Aerohives personalized engagement platform delivers value
beyond wireless connectivity by allowing retailers to engage with
customers through mobile devices, track and analyze shopper behavior,
unchain store advisors from a static location, bridge the online and
physical shopping experience, and centrally enable and support one to
thousands of stores, warehouses, and corporate locations.
Aerohives access network technology provides opportunities to better
deliver customer experiences and gain competitive advantage by driving
conversion, increasing spend and encouraging repeat visits and loyalty.
City Furniture, a large furniture retailer with over 27 locations across
the state of Florida, has transformed its customer experience with
Aerohives retail wireless solution.
"Having Aerohive in place has been the ultimate game changer for our
retail business, said Eric Jensen, Infrastructure Manager, City
Furniture. "Customers now receive instant product recommendations and
suggestions based on preferences, increasing the closing percentages for
sales across our stores. The Aerohive solution has transformed and
elevated the way we serve customers and contributed to our bottom line.
Read the entire case
study to learn how City Furniture expanded its network with Aerohive
for targeted customer interaction and insights.
NRF attendees can stop by Booth #4636 for a demo on Aerohives complete
wireless-integrated, end-to-end solution for retailers who want the next
level of in-store services for their customers. Also stop by for a
chance to see how to bring your network to life with Amazon Alexa.
To learn how your retail IT operation could benefit from Aerohives AI
capabilities, schedule
your meeting today.
