AeroVironment and Kratos Team to Demonstrate Integrated High-Performance Tactical UAS and Tactical Missile System Capabilities

Sea Air Space AeroVironment,
Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), the leader in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS)
and tactical missile systems (TMS), and Kratos
Defense & Security Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) Unmanned
Systems Division, the leader in high-speed, tactical drone targets
and unmanned aircraft, today announced a new strategic relationship to
develop and demonstrate highly integrated and operationally effective
multi-domain unmanned system solutions for near-peer, denied
environments.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190507005338/en/
AeroVironment's Switchblade ® Tactical Missile System (Photo: AeroVironment, Inc.)
"AeroVironments small unmanned aircraft systems and tactical missile
systems have transformed the way ground forces train, equip, plan and
operate to deliver battlefield superiority, said Trace Stevenson,
vice president and deputy general manager of AeroVironments UAS
business. "Working with Kratos, an innovative host aircraft partner,
together we are developing and will demonstrate the integration of
tube-launched UAS and tactical missile systems into long-range, high
speed and low cost unmanned systems for their transport and delivery
into near-peer, denied environments.
"With sufficient onboard autonomy, sensors, payloads and an integrated
system design, we aim to demonstrate the deployment of large quantities
of smart systems that overwhelm and disable enemy systems, while bending
the cost curve to make it financially prohibitive for unfriendly nations
to challenge our armed forces, Stevenson added.
"Kratos and Aerovironment offer complementary capabilities while sharing
an intense focus on disruptive and affordable unmanned aircraft
solutions for the DoD, said Steve Fendley, president of Kratos
Unmanned Systems Division. "Deploying AeroVironments tube-launched UAS
and tactical missiles from Kratos highly survivable, long-range jet UAS
creates an exciting opportunity to substantially increase the
effectiveness and stand-off range of our existing technologies. Using
internal funding, Kratos rapidly developed and demonstrated the Mako
Tactical UAS in 2015, proving the speed advantage of the internal
funding approach. By teaming together and investing in this capability
in support of the American warfighter, Kratos and AeroVironment seek to
further enhance our nations defenses with an affordable, comprehensive
mission solution that will be ready in months, not years.
Kratos and AeroVironments first collaborative project is designed to
demonstrate the ability to launch, communicate with, and control a
small, tube-launched loitering aircraft from a larger runway-independent
unmanned aircraft. The overall system-of-system effectiveness will be
evaluated for its ability to coordinate the effects of the smaller
AeroVironment systems, relay useful information back to the Kratos
mothership, and either pass information back to a ground control station
or act upon that information to modify mission taskings.
Please visit the AeroVironment booth at Sea Air Space, National Harbor,
Maryland.
Sea Air Space Booth Number AeroVironment #2709
About AeroVironment, Inc.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV)
provides customers with more actionable intelligence so they can proceed
with certainty. Based in California, AeroVironment is a global leader in
unmanned aircraft systems and tactical missile systems, and serves
defense, government and commercial customers. For more information visit www.avinc.com.
About Kratos Defense & Security Systems, Inc.
Kratos
Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields
transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United
States National Security related customers, allies and commercial
enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for
these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial
and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and
streamlined development processes. Kratos specializes in unmanned
systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave
electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat
systems, and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development.
For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.
More information on Kratos Unmanned Systems Division can be found at www.KratosUSD.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements in this press
release may constitute "forward-looking statements" as that term is
defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These
statements are made on the basis of current expectations, forecasts and
assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not
limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological
factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or
actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the
forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability
to perform under existing contracts and obtain additional contracts;
changes in the regulatory environment; the activities of competitors;
failure of the markets in which we operate to grow; failure to expand
into new markets; failure to develop new products or integrate new
technology with current products; and general economic and business
conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world. For a
further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the
reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not
intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
For additional media and information, please follow us at:
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/aerovironmentinc
Twitter:
http://www.twitter.com/aerovironment
LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/aerovironment
YouTube:
http://www.youtube.com/user/AeroVironmentInc
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/aerovironmentinc/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190507005338/en/