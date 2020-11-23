  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
26.03.2021 21:30

AeroVironment Announces Establishment of 10b5-1 Trading Plan by Chairman

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) today announced that its Chairman, Timothy E. Conver, as trustee of The Conver Family Trust and manager of C5 Holdings LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (C5), has established a pre-arranged stock trading plan to sell a portion of company stock held by the Trust and C5 over a specific period of time. The stock trading plan is part of a long-term strategy for asset diversification and liquidity and was adopted in accordance with guidelines specified under Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and AeroVironment's policies with respect to employee stock transactions.

Rule 10b5-1 allows corporate officers and directors to adopt written, pre-arranged stock trading plans when they do not have material, non-public information. Using these plans, insiders can diversify their investment portfolios, can spread stock trades out over an extended period of time to reduce market impact and can avoid concerns about whether they had material, non-public information when they sold their stock.

Under the Rule 10b5-1 Plan, over a period of approximately six months the Trust may sell up to 350,000 shares and C5 may sell up to 150,000 shares. If the Trust and C5 complete all the planned sales under the Rule 10b5-1 Plan, Mr. Conver would beneficially own approximately 868,704 shares of Aerovironment common stock (including all options currently exercisable by Mr. Conver), or approximately 3.5 percent of AeroVironments outstanding shares as of March 19, 2021. The transactions under this plan will commence no earlier than April 2021 and will be disclosed publicly through Form 144 and Form 4 filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Form 4 filings will also be posted on AeroVironment's website.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can Proceed with Certainty. Celebrating 50 years of innovation, AeroVironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems and tactical missile systems, and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are made on the basis of current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain additional contracts; changes in the regulatory environment; the activities of competitors; failure of the markets in which we operate to grow; failure to expand into new markets; failure to develop new products or integrate new technology with current products; and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Aerovironment IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Hot Bets, der Podcast zu den heißesten Aktien von finanzen.net - Jetzt anhören (Anzeige)
11.03.21
Aerovironment gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
07.03.21
Ausblick: Aerovironment veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
23.02.21
Erste Schätzungen: Aerovironment präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
31.01.21
Aerovironment-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats (finanzen.net)
31.12.20
Aerovironment-Aktie: Was Analysten im Dezember vom Papier halten (finanzen.net)
10.12.20
Aerovironment: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen (finanzen.net)
06.12.20
Ausblick: Aerovironment gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
23.11.20
Erste Schätzungen: Aerovironment präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Aerovironment News
RSS Feed
Aerovironment zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Aerovironment IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
14.05.2019Aerovironment BuyCanaccord Adams
28.06.2018Aerovironment HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
11.04.2018Aerovironment BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
06.10.2016Aerovironment NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
02.09.2015Aerovironment HoldCanaccord Adams
14.05.2019Aerovironment BuyCanaccord Adams
28.06.2018Aerovironment HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
11.04.2018Aerovironment BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
14.01.2015Aerovironment HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
10.11.2008AeroVironment outperformFriedman, Billings, Ramsey Group, Inc.
06.10.2016Aerovironment NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
02.09.2015Aerovironment HoldCanaccord Adams
26.11.2014Aerovironment HoldCanaccord Adams
20.11.2014Aerovironment HoldCanaccord Adams
10.09.2012Aerovironment holdStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Aerovironment IncShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Aerovironment News

07.03.21Ausblick: Aerovironment veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
11.03.21Aerovironment gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
11.03.21Why AeroVironment Shares Are Up Today
02.03.21AeroVironment (AVAV) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
09.03.21What Makes AeroVironment (AVAV) a New Strong Buy Stock
09.03.21AeroVironment (AVAV) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
10.03.21Aerovironment Inc (AVAV) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere Aerovironment News
Werbung

Trading-News

Video: Interview zu nachhaltigen Investments & Fonds | Scalable meets HanseMerkur Trust
DAX & Co: Neue Rekorde trotz Lockdown?
DZ BANK - Linde peilt zweistelliges Gewinnwachstum an
Cardano steigt um 10 Prozent an - zündet nun die Rally?
Vontobel: Das Depot aufladen  mit Batterien
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Das 3-Säulen-Modell der Altersvorsorge
Financial Fact: Finanzwerte sowie Industrie- und Chemieaktien könnten Favoritentitel werden
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Webinar: Wie Sie intelligent alternative Anlagen mit ETFs & Investmentfonds kombinieren. Jetzt anmelden
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Shopping für Stubenhocker
my-si: 60 Prozent der Verbraucher würden nachhaltig investieren - wenn sie wüssten wie
Stabile Divdenden
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Aerovironment-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Aerovironment Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der beste Hochdruckreiniger für zu Hause
Rasen kalken gegen saure Erde
Rasen lüften: Ein gesunder Rasen braucht Luft
Über diese Aufmerksamkeiten freuen sich Kinder und Erwachsene
So handeln Sie das Taschengeld mit Ihrem Kind richtig aus

News von

Wasserstoff Newsblog: Nel ASA setzt jetzt auch auf Ammoniak und Methanol
Deutsche Telekom, RWE & Co.: Vier deutsche Top-Aktien-Kauf-Tipps der Credit Suisse
DAX-Chartanalyse: Käufer bleiben schmerzfrei
Newsticker Corona: Insider - Novavax zögert Vertrag mit EU über Impfdosen heraus
Kalifonien fördert Iwatani und Nel ASA

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Handel endet grün -- Allianz übernimmt Aviva-Tochter -- VW will Schadenersatz von Stadler und Winterkorn -- CompuGroup, BioNTech, Tesla, Deutsche Bank im Fokus

VW-Konzerchef erteilt Porsche-Börsengang Absage. GAZPROM rechnet mit Fertigstellung von Nord Stream 2 in diesem Jahr. Börsenmantel von Ex-Commerzbank-Chef Blessing fällt zum Debüt. Uniper startet Stromhandel mit Japan. BASF legt Fahrplan zur Klimaneutralität bis 2050 fest. Jungheinrich kommt dank Sparmaßnahmen robust durch die Krise.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 12 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 12 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 12 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Das sind die größten Hersteller für Smartphones auf der Welt.
Die 20 größten europäischen Banken
Finanzhäuser: Wessen Marktkapitalisierung wiegt am schwersten?
Forbes: Die reichsten Selfmade-Frauen der USA unter 40
Sie gehören zu den 100 reichsten Selfmade-Frauen der USA - und sind noch keine 40 Jahre alt
4. Quartal 2020: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie bewerten Sie die derzeitigen Corna-Einschränkungen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen