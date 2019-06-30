AeroVironment, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) today reported financial results for its first quarter ended July 27, 2019.

Revenue of $86.9 million, up 11 percent year-over-year

Earnings per diluted share of $0.71 down $0.14 year-over-year; non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.74, up $0.15 year-over-year

Funded backlog of $165.2 million, an increase of five percent year-over-year

"Our team delivered outstanding first quarter results of $87 million in revenue, $0.71 and $0.74 in GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, respectively, and funded backlog of $165 million, said Wahid Nawabi, Aerovironment president and chief executive officer. "Strong performance globally in our small unmanned aircraft systems product line reflects our continued leadership in this category, which will benefit further from our newly acquired VAPOR unmanned helicopter solutions. We now have visibility into the timing of U.S. Army orders for our Switchblade tactical missile systems, and we are making great progress in our HAPS program, with ground testing underway and flight testing about to begin. Across our business, we are executing our plans and delivering results that support our current year guidance and long-term value creation objectives.

FISCAL 2020 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $86.9 million, an increase of 11% from first quarter fiscal 2019 revenue of $78.0 million. The increase in revenue was due to an increase in product sales of $10.5 million, partially offset by a decrease in service revenue of $1.7 million.

Gross margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $41.3 million, an increase of 27% from first quarter fiscal 2019 gross margin of $32.6 million. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to an increase in product margin of $9.9 million, partially offset by a decrease in service margin of $1.2 million. As a percentage of revenue, gross margin increased to 47% from 42%. The increase in gross margin percentage was primarily due to the increase in sales volume and an increase in the proportion of product revenue to total revenue.

Income from continuing operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $18.9 million, an increase of 33% from first quarter fiscal 2019 income from continuing operations of $14.2 million. The increase in income from continuing operations was primarily a result of an increase in gross margin of $8.7 million, partially offset by an increase in research and development expense of $2.3 million and an increase in selling, general and administrative expense of $1.7 million.

Other income, net for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $1.7 million compared to other income, net of $9.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The decrease in other income, net was primarily due to a one-time gain from a litigation settlement during the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Provision for income taxes for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was a $2.1 million compared to $2.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The decrease in provision for income taxes was primarily due to a decrease in income before income taxes.

Equity method investment loss, net of tax for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $1.3 million compared to $0.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The equity method loss is associated with our investment in the HAPSMobile Inc. joint venture formed in December 2017.

Net income attributable to AeroVironment for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $17.1 million, a decrease from first quarter fiscal 2019 net income attributable to AeroVironment of $27.3 million. The first quarter of fiscal 2019 included a one-time gain from a litigation settlement.

Earnings per diluted share from continuing operations attributable to AeroVironment for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $0.71 compared to earnings per diluted share from continuing operations attributable to AeroVironment for the first quarter fiscal 2019 of $0.85. The first quarter of fiscal 2019 included a one-time gain from a litigation settlement of $0.26.

Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations was $0.74 for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 of $0.59.

BACKLOG

As of July 27, 2019, funded backlog (remaining performance obligations under firm orders for which funding is currently appropriated to us under a customer contract) was $165.2 million compared to $157.0 million as of July 28, 2018.

FISCAL 2020  OUTLOOK FOR THE FULL YEAR

For fiscal 2020, the Company continues to expect to generate between $350 million and $370 million in revenue and between $1.35 and $1.55 in earnings per diluted share. This financial guidance assumes approximately 5% ownership of the HAPSMobile joint venture and includes the expected losses of Pulse Aerospace, which the Company acquired on June 10, 2019. The Company continues to expect non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, which excludes acquisition related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets to be between $1.47 and $1.67.

The foregoing estimates are forward looking and reflect management's view of current and future market conditions, including certain assumptions with respect to our ability to obtain and retain government contracts, changes in the timing and/or amount of government spending, changes in the demand for our products and services, activities of competitors, changes in the regulatory environment, and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world. Investors are reminded that actual results may differ materially from these estimates.

CONFERENCE CALL AND PRESENTATION

In conjunction with this release, AeroVironment, Inc. will host a conference call today, Wednesday September 4, 2019, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time that will be broadcast live over the Internet. Wahid Nawabi, president and chief executive officer, Teresa P. Covington, chief financial officer and Steven A. Gitlin, vice president of investor relations, will host the call.

Investors may dial into the call at (800) 708-4540 (U.S.) and enter the passcode 48934545 or (847) 619-6397 (international) five to ten minutes prior to the start time to allow for registration.

Investors with Internet access may listen to the live audio webcast via the Investor Relations page of the AeroVironment, Inc. website, http://investor.avinc.com. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

Audio Replay Options

An audio replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations page of the company's website, at http://investor.avinc.com. The audio replay will also be available via telephone from Wednesday September 4, 2019, at approximately 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time through September 11, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Dial (888) 843-7419 and enter the passcode 48934545#. International callers should dial (630) 652-3042 and enter the same passcode number to access the audio replay.

A supplementary investor presentation for the first fiscal quarter 2020, can be accessed at https://investor.avinc.com/events-and-presentations.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides customers with more actionable intelligence so they can proceed with certainty. Based in California, AeroVironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems and tactical missile systems, and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information visit www.avinc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as "believe, "anticipate, "expect, "estimate, "intend, "project, "plan, or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, reliance on sales to the U.S. government; availability of U.S. government funding for defense procurement and R&D programs; changes in the timing and/or amount of government spending; our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain new contracts; risks related to our international business, including compliance with export control laws; potential need for changes in our long-term strategy in response to future developments; the extensive regulatory requirements governing our contracts with the U.S. government and international customers; the consequences to our financial position, business and reputation that could result from failing to comply with such regulatory requirements; unexpected technical and marketing difficulties inherent in major research and product development efforts; the impact of potential security and cyber threats; changes in the supply and/or demand and/or prices for our products and services; the activities of competitors and increased competition; failure of the markets in which we operate to grow; uncertainty in the customer adoption rate of commercial use unmanned aircraft systems; failure to remain a market innovator and create new market opportunities; changes in significant operating expenses, including components and raw materials; failure to develop new products; the extensive regulatory requirements governing our contracts with the U.S. government; risk of litigation, including but not limited to pending litigation arising from the sale of our EES business; the impact of our recent acquisition of Pulse Aerospace, LLC and our ability to successfully integrate it into our operations; product liability, infringement and other claims; changes in the regulatory environment; and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release also contains a non-GAAP financial measure. See in the financial tables below the calculation of this measure, the reasons why we believe this measure provides useful information to investors, and a reconciliation of this measure to the most directly comparable GAAP.

AeroVironment, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands except share and per share data) Three Months Ended July 27, July 28, 2019 2018 Revenue: Product sales $ 65,839 $ 55,313 Contract services (inclusive of related party revenue of $12,335 and $11,563 for the three months ended July 27, 2019 and July 28, 2018, respectively) 21,072 22,730 86,911 78,043 Cost of sales: Product sales 30,408 29,811 Contract services 15,231 15,643 45,639 45,454 Gross margin: Product sales 35,431 25,502 Contract services 5,841 7,087 41,272 32,589 Selling, general and administrative 13,668 11,956 Research and development 8,709 6,435 Income from continuing operations 18,895 14,198 Other income: Interest income, net 1,329 906 Other income, net 355 8,388 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 20,579 23,492 Provision for income taxes 2,133 2,567 Equity method investment loss, net of tax (1,347 ) (602 ) Net income from continuing operations 17,099 20,323 Discontinued operations: Gain on sale of business, net of tax expense of $2,577  8,843 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax  (1,850 ) Net income from discontinued operations  6,993 Net income 17,099 27,316 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 11 14 Net income attributable to AeroVironment $ 17,110 $ 27,330 Net income per share attributable to AeroVironmentBasic Continuing operations $ 0.72 $ 0.86 Discontinued operations  0.30 Net income per share attributable to AeroVironmentBasic $ 0.72 $ 1.16 Net income per share attributable to AeroVironmentDiluted Continuing operations $ 0.71 $ 0.85 Discontinued operations  0.29 Net income per share attributable to AeroVironmentDiluted $ 0.71 $ 1.14 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 23,745,199 23,574,595 Diluted 24,069,933 24,010,303

AeroVironment, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands except share data) July 27, April 30, 2019 2019 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 137,094 $ 172,708 Short-term investments 163,634 150,487 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,053 at July 27, 2019 and $1,041 at April 30, 2019 42,724 31,051 Unbilled receivables and retentions (inclusive of related party unbilled receivables of $12,649 at July 27, 2019 and $9,028 at April 30, 2019) 47,935 53,047 Inventories 56,336 54,056 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,606 7,418 Income taxes receivable  821 Total current assets 455,329 469,588 Long-term investments 4,887 9,386 Property and equipment, net 17,747 16,905 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,917  Deferred income taxes 7,699 6,685 Intangibles, net 16,727 459 Goodwill 8,080  Other assets 14,196 5,821 Total assets $ 534,582 $ 508,844 Liabilities and stockholders equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,450 $ 15,972 Wages and related accruals 12,085 18,507 Customer advances 3,268 2,962 Current operating lease liabilities 2,771  Income taxes payable 1,367  Other current liabilities 12,167 7,425 Total current liabilities 43,108 44,866 Deferred rent  1,173 Non-current operating lease liabilities 7,597  Other non-current liabilities 2,298 150 Deferred tax liability 29 29 Liability for uncertain tax positions 51 51 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: Authorized shares10,000,000; none issued or outstanding at July 27, 2019 and April 30, 2019   Common stock, $0.0001 par value: Authorized shares100,000,000 Issued and outstanding shares23,990,459 shares at July 27, 2019 and 23,946,293 shares at April 30, 2019 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 177,207 176,216 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 171 2 Retained earnings 304,126 286,351 Total AeroVironment stockholders equity 481,506 462,571 Noncontrolling interest (7 ) 4 Total equity 481,499 462,575 Total liabilities and stockholders equity $ 534,582 $ 508,844

AeroVironment, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Three Months Ended July 27, July 28, 2019 2018 Operating activities Net income $ 17,099 $ 27,316 Gain on sale of business, net of tax  (8,843 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax  1,850 Net income from continuing operations 17,099 20,323 Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations: Depreciation and amortization 2,079 1,746 Loss from equity method investment 1,347 602 Provision for doubtful accounts 11 (48 ) Other non-cash expense 32  Non-cash lease expense (251 )  Losses (gains) on foreign currency transactions 1 (2 ) Deferred income taxes (349 ) (306 ) Stock-based compensation 1,566 1,287 Gain on sale of property and equipment (75 )  Amortization of held-to-maturity investments (527 ) (115 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (11,557 ) 43,189 Unbilled receivables and retentions 5,112 (42,998 ) Inventories (1,946 ) (4,819 ) Income tax receivable 821  Prepaid expenses and other assets (616 ) (133 ) Accounts payable (5,110 ) (9,893 ) Other liabilities (4,524 ) (3,797 ) Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 3,113 5,036 Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (1,902 ) (1,423 ) Equity method investments (4,569 )  Business acquisition, net of cash acquired (18,641 )  Proceeds from sale of business  31,994 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 81  Redemptions of held-to-maturity investments 65,035 78,909 Purchases of held-to-maturity investments (70,463 ) (81,646 ) Redemptions of available-for-sale investments  2,250 Purchases of available-for-sale investments (2,693 )  Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities from continuing operations (33,152 ) 30,084 Financing activities Principal payments of capital lease obligations  (57 ) Tax withholding payment related to net settlement of equity awards (668 ) (819 ) Exercise of stock options 93 67 Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations (575 ) (809 ) Discontinued operations Operating activities of discontinued operations  (6,609 ) Investing activities of discontinued operations  (431 ) Financing activities of discontinued operations   Net cash used in discontinued operations  (7,040 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (30,614 ) 27,271 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 172,708 143,517 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 142,094 $ 170,788 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid, net during the period for: Income taxes $ 294 $ (7 ) Non-cash activities Unrealized gain on investments, net of deferred tax expense of $51 for the three months ended July 28, 2018 $  $ 57 Change in foreign currency translation adjustments $ 169 $ (20 ) Acquisitions of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 1,253 $ 595

AeroVironment, Inc. Reconciliation of non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended July 27, 2019 July 28, 2018 Earnings per diluted share from continuing operations $ 0.71 $ 0.85 Acquisition related expenses 0.01 - Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.02 - One-time gain from a litigation settlement - (0.26 ) Earnings per diluted share from continuing operations as adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.74 $ 0.59 Reconciliation of Forecasted Earnings per Diluted Share (Unaudited) Fiscal year ending April 30, 2020 Forecasted earnings per diluted share $ 1.35 - 1.55 Acquisition related expenses 0.03 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.08 - 0.10 Forecasted earnings per diluted share as adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 1.47 - 1.67

Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

The non-GAAP measure set forth above should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement for or superior to, the comparable GAAP measure, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management believes that this measure provides useful information to investors by offering additional ways of viewing our results that, when reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure, help our investors to understand the long-term profitability trends of our business and compare our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers. In addition, management uses this non-GAAP measure to measure our operating and financial performance.

We exclude the acquisition-related expenses and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets in fiscal 2020 and the one-time gain from a litigation settlement in fiscal 2019 because we believe this facilitates more consistent comparisons of operating results over time between our newly acquired and existing businesses, and with our peer companies. We believe, however, that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized.

