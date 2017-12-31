AeroVironment, Inc. to Present at the Gabelli 24th Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference

AeroVironment,
Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) today announced that Vice President of Corporate
Strategy and Investor Relations, Steven Gitlin, will present at the
Gabelli 24th Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference in New York City on
Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time.
A live audio webcast of each presentation will be available in the
Events and Presentations section of the Aerovironment website at http://investor.avinc.com/events.cfm.
A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.
About AeroVironment, Inc.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides customers with more actionable
intelligence so they can proceed with certainty. Based in California,
AeroVironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems and
tactical missile systems, and serves defense, government and commercial
customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements as that term is
defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement
that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results,
performance or achievements, and may contain words such as "believe,
"anticipate, "expect, "estimate, "intend, "project, "plan, or
words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are
based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve
risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic,
competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our
control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to
differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking
statements include, but are not limited to, reliance on sales to the
U.S. government; availability of U.S. government funding for defense
procurement and R&D programs; changes in the timing and/or amount of
government spending; risks related to our international business,
including compliance with export control laws; potential need for
changes in our long-term strategy in response to future developments;
unexpected technical and marketing difficulties inherent in major
research and product development efforts; the impact of potential
security and cyber threats; changes in the supply and/or demand and/or
prices for our products and services; the activities of competitors and
increased competition; failure of the markets in which we operate to
grow; uncertainty in the customer adoption rate of commercial use
unmanned aircraft systems; failure to remain a market innovator and
create new market opportunities; changes in significant operating
expenses, including components and raw materials; failure to develop new
products; the extensive regulatory requirements governing our contracts
with the U.S. government; product liability, infringement and other
claims; changes in the regulatory environment; and general economic and
business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world. For
a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the
reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not
intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912005013/en/