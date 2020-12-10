  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Um 18 Uhr geht's los: Aus Rendite Vermögen machen - wie Anleger mit nachhaltigen Investments der Inflation trotzen Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!
07.07.2021 15:10

AeroVironment Introduces Crysalis, A Next-Generation Ground Control Solution Designed for Collaboration Across Todays Dynamic Battlefields

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today introduced Crysalis, the companys next-generation ground control solution. Crysalis is an integrated hardware and software-based ground control system (GCS) that provides command and control of compatible Aerovironment unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and their payloads, through an intuitive user experience (UX).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005029/en/

AeroVironments new Crysalis Ground Control Solution (Photo: AeroVironment, Inc.)

AeroVironments new Crysalis Ground Control Solution (Photo: AeroVironment, Inc.)

Built around three core elements  software, hardware, and antennas  Crysalis was designed to make operating robotic systems easier than ever before. Crysalis offers complete interchangeability, either as modular elements or turnkey systems, both adaptable to meet specific mission requirements. Crysalis is cross-platform compatible with Android, Microsoft Windows and Linux operating systems. The new GCS is available in multiple configurations ranging from lightweight and wearable to mobile and command center systems that are modular and scalable.

Crysalis was designed with the operator in mind, featuring an intuitive user interface (UI) to reduce cognitive load and training burden while enhancing situational awareness and battlefield collaboration. Through the easy-to-use Crysalis Control app, users can plan and execute flight missions as well as navigate and control UAS assets and payloads with one-click access to critical information, modes and telemetry meta data. Additional operational participants can gain enhanced situational awareness, share information and collaborate on tactical decisions by accessing telemetry and downlink data through remote video terminals, while also allowing them to capture data directly on their devices. Crysalis standardizes the user experience across all AeroVironment small UAS platforms, simplifying the training requirements and operation of Puma, Raven® and Wasp®.

"With the introduction of Crysalis, we are streamlining command and control of our small UAS and empowering warfighters with actionable intelligence at the speed of war to increase their tactical decision making, said Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment chairman and chief executive officer. "Crysalis can be integrated into our portfolio of intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems and deliver easy-to-use, yet powerful new capabilities that enable our customers to succeed in full spectrum operations.

The Crysalis GCS is available in scalable hardware configurations with all necessary software components pre-configured for quick mission deployment. These range from the Crysalis Ultralight GCS that provides full control of UAS and payloads through virtual control or tactile joysticks on a wearable smartphone configuration to Crysalis Command GCS  a command center configuration featuring a ruggedized laptop. Every Crysalis GCS configuration is natively compatible with AeroVironments Digital Data Link (DDL) radios and antennas, is designed for plug-and-play compatibility with Nett Warrior and can integrate with both third party command and control and battlefield management applications.

"As a software-based ecosystem, Crysalis will continue to develop and evolve based on customer needs and front-line user feedback with expanded aircraft command and control capabilities, software features and IoBT compatible functionality, said Tom Vaneck, AeroVironment vice president of solution strategy.

For more information on AeroVironments Crysalis next-generation ground control solution, visit www.avinc.com/crysalis.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SOLUTIONS

AeroVironments portfolio of intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems includes small footprint, runway-independent unmanned aircraft systems. The JUMP® 20, T-20 and Puma LE provide extended range, multi-payload capabilities, and the Puma RQ-20, Raven® RQ-11B, Wasp® RQ-12A, VAPOR® Helicopter and automated Quantix Recon deliver highly tactical, frontline situational awareness. These solutions deliver increased, multi-mission capabilities and the option of selecting the appropriate aircraft based on the type of mission to be performed. These capabilities have the potential to provide significant force protection and force multiplication benefits to small tactical units and security personnel, as well as greater safety, scalability and cost-savings to commercial operators. AeroVironment provides turnkey ISR and support services worldwide to ensure a consistently high level of mission success. AeroVironment has delivered tens of thousands of new and replacement unmanned air vehicles to customers within the United States and to more than 50 allied governments. For more information, visit https://www.avinc.com/uas.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can Proceed with Certainty. Celebrating 50 years of innovation, AeroVironment is a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are made on the basis of current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain additional contracts; changes in the regulatory environment; the activities of competitors; failure of the markets in which we operate to grow; failure to expand into new markets; failure to develop new products or integrate new technology with current products; and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Aerovironment IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero. Jetzt informieren (Anzeige)
01.07.21
Aerovironment: Quartalsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
07.06.21
Erste Schätzungen: Aerovironment mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
11.03.21
Aerovironment gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
07.03.21
Ausblick: Aerovironment veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
23.02.21
Erste Schätzungen: Aerovironment präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
31.01.21
Aerovironment-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats (finanzen.net)
31.12.20
Aerovironment-Aktie: Was Analysten im Dezember vom Papier halten (finanzen.net)
10.12.20
Aerovironment: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Aerovironment News
RSS Feed
Aerovironment zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Aerovironment IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
14.05.2019Aerovironment BuyCanaccord Adams
28.06.2018Aerovironment HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
11.04.2018Aerovironment BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
06.10.2016Aerovironment NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
02.09.2015Aerovironment HoldCanaccord Adams
14.05.2019Aerovironment BuyCanaccord Adams
28.06.2018Aerovironment HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
11.04.2018Aerovironment BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
14.01.2015Aerovironment HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
10.11.2008AeroVironment outperformFriedman, Billings, Ramsey Group, Inc.
06.10.2016Aerovironment NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
02.09.2015Aerovironment HoldCanaccord Adams
26.11.2014Aerovironment HoldCanaccord Adams
20.11.2014Aerovironment HoldCanaccord Adams
10.09.2012Aerovironment holdStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Aerovironment IncShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Um 18 Uhr geht's los!

Attraktive Renditen und nachhaltiges Investieren - geht das überhaupt? Wie Geldanlage heute geht - das zeigt Ihnen ein Kapitalmarktexperte heute um 18 Uhr im Online-Seminar. Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Aerovironment News

07.06.21Erste Schätzungen: Aerovironment mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
01.07.21Aerovironment: Quartalsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
30.06.21Why AeroVironment Stock Is Down Today
02.07.21Why Dronemaker Stock AeroVironment Is Falling From the Sky This Week
15.06.21AeroVironment (AVAV) to Report Q4 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
30.06.21Aerovironment Inc (AVAV) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
02.07.21AeroVironment (AVAV) Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy?
Weitere Aerovironment News
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Kryptowährungen  Mit Zertifikaten einfach am Megatrend partizipieren
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Fed-Protokoll steht im Fokus - Heute 18:00 Uhr live
Abverkauf bei Rohstoffen
DZ BANK - Erholungsbewegung nach Korrekturbewegung
Hellofresh will expandieren - Aktie auf Rekordhoch
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Abgesichert für die Zukunft. Mit ETFs und Garantien.
Morgen um 18:30 Uhr: Wie Sie aktiv die UN-Nachhaltigkeitsziele unterstützen können : Webinar von Ginmon
Warren Buffett vs. Top-Trader - so unterschiedlich sind die Depots
Neue Anlageideen für die Digitalisierung
Drei wichtige Schritte vor dem Kauf einer Aktie
Geduld und Börsenrally
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Aerovironment-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Aerovironment Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Aufseher wollen britische Finanzinstitute zu mehr Diversität zwingen
160.000 Regalmeter Archiv? EU stellt Immobilien auf den Prüfstand
100 oder 0 Dollar  das zerstrittene Kartell beschwört ein Ölpreis-Chaos
Lukrativer als Gold  Diese Edelmetalle sind der bessere Inflationsschutz
Wie Amazon, Apple und Google  diese Aktien besitzen das Billionen-Gen

News von

Leerverkäufer haben Nel Asa auf dem Kieker
DAX im Minus: Ölpreis-Rally schürt Inflationsangst an der Börse
DAX-Chartanalyse: Warten auf den Ausbruch
Amazon-Aktie, Alphabet und Microsoft: Warum das bei Fonds-Profis beliebteste Aktien-Trio weltweit ein Kauf ist
Varta-Aktie: Aufwärtstrend sichert guten Bonus

Heute im Fokus

DAX weit im Plus -- Wall Street vorbörslich fester -- Verbraucherschützer verklagen Daimler -- BMW-Absatz über Vorkrisenniveau -- Shell plant höhere Dividende -- Wise-Aktie, Nordex im Fokus

Nicht nur DiDi im Visier: China verschärft Kontrolle von im Ausland gelisteten Unternehmen. Vonovia sammelt Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien ein. Airbus-Beschäftigte protestieren in Hamburg gegen Konzernumbau. Huawei sichert sich Patentdeal mit Volkswagen-Zulieferer. Insolvenzverwalter findet Käufer für Wirecard-Tochter in Indien. HelloFresh expandiert nach Norwegen. Samsung erwartet deutlichen Gewinnanstieg.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
In diesen Berufen herrscht der größte Bewerbermangel
Wo werden dringend Fachkräfte benötigt?
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
Das verdienen die Chefs der Notenbanken
Wie hoch sind ihre Gehälter?
Das sind die unsinnigsten Subventionen der Bundesregierung
So werden Steuergelder verschwendet
Materialien, die teurer sind als Gold
Diese Materialien könnten Sie sich nach Ihrem nächsten Lottogewinn gönnen
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Information sind Ihnen vor dem Kauf eines Wertpapiers wichtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen