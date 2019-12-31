AeroVironment Receives $8.5 Million Puma 3 AE Foreign Military Sales Contract Award for U.S. Central Command Ally

at the Singapore Air Show - AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), today announced it received a $8,584,734 firm-fixed-price U.S. Department of Defense Foreign Military Sales contract. The contract was awarded on December 17, 2019 to provide Puma 3 AE unmanned aircraft systems, training and support to an allied nation. Delivery is anticipated by June 2020.

A sailor launches AeroVironments Puma All-Environment (AE) unmanned aircraft system at sea. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Boatswains Mate Nelson Doromal Jr.

"Customers in the United States and around the world deploy AeroVironments rugged family of tactical unmanned aircraft systems, including Puma, to provide their forces the actionable intelligence they need to proceed with certainty in a broad range of operating environments, said Rick Pedigo, vice president of sales and business development for AeroVironment. "We designed our combat-proven unmanned aircraft systems to be easy to use, reliable and to provide the operational flexibility frontline forces need to succeed in the most demanding conditions.

The Aerovironment Puma 3 AE is a fully man-portable unmanned aircraft system designed for land and maritime operations. The hand-launched Puma 3 AE has a wingspan of 9.2 feet (2.8 meters), weighs 15 pounds (6.8 kilograms) and operates for up to 2.5 hours at line-of-sight range of 20 kilometers with a standard antenna, and up to 60 kilometers with AeroVironments Long-Range Tracking Antenna. Capable of landing in water or on land, the all-environment Puma, with its Mantis i45 sensor suite, empowers the operator with extended flight time and a level of imaging capability never before available in the small UAS class.

About AeroVironment Small UAS

The RQ-20A/B Puma, PumaLE, RQ-11B Raven®, RQ-12A Wasp®, together with the VAPOR® Helicopter UAS comprise AeroVironments family of tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems. This Family of Systems provides increased capability to the warfighter that gives ground commanders the option of selecting the appropriate aircraft based on the type of mission to be performed. This increased capability has the potential to provide significant force protection and force multiplication benefits to small tactical units and security personnel. AeroVironment provides logistics services worldwide to ensure a consistently high level of operational readiness. AeroVironment has delivered thousands of new and replacement tactical unmanned air vehicles to customers within the United States and to more than 45 allied governments.

About AeroVironment, Inc.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides customers with more actionable intelligence so they can proceed with certainty. Based in California, AeroVironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems and tactical missile systems, and serves defense, government, and commercial customers. For more information visit www.avinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are made on the basis of current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain additional contracts; changes in the regulatory environment; the activities of competitors; failure of the markets in which we operate to grow; failure to expand into new markets; failure to develop new products or integrate new technology with current products; and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

