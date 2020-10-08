finanzen.net
+++ Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro +++ -w-
08.10.2020 03:00

AeroVironment Successfully Completes Sunglider Solar HAPS Stratospheric Test Flight, Surpassing 60,000 Feet Altitude and Demonstrating Broadband Mobile Connectivity

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), today announced the Sunglider solar-powered high-altitude pseudo-satellite (HAPS) achieved key test milestones, including reaching an altitude of more than 60,000 feet above sea level and successfully demonstrating mobile broadband communication. Sungliders development and testing is funded by HAPSMobile Inc., a joint venture majority-owned by SoftBank Corp. (TOKYO: 9434) and minority-owned by AeroVironment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201007006052/en/

The HAPSMobile Inc. Sunglider solar-powered HAPS successfully completed its first stratospheric flight and demonstrated broadband mobile communication on September 22, 2020 (Photo: Business Wire)

The HAPSMobile Inc. Sunglider solar-powered HAPS successfully completed its first stratospheric flight and demonstrated broadband mobile communication on September 22, 2020 (Photo: Business Wire)

During the test flight, which began at 5:16 a.m. MDT on September 21 and concluded at 1:32 a.m. MDT on September 22, the Aerovironment team piloted Sunglider to a stratospheric altitude of 62,500 feet above Spaceport America in New Mexico. Sunglider successfully achieved major test objectives relating to propulsion, power systems, flight control, navigation and datalink integrity, as well as structural performance during the most turbulent phases of the flight as it entered and exited the jet stream.

The broadband communication demonstration successfully linked teams in Tokyo, Spaceport America and Silicon Valley using an LTE payload jointly developed by Alphabets Loon LLC and HAPSMobile. Employing standard LTE smartphones, a team at Spaceport America conducted multiple video calls via the Sungliders payload while the aircraft circled for more than five hours in the stratosphere.

"In less than three years AeroVironment and HAPSMobile have made incredible progress, developing two Sunglider solar HAPS unmanned aircraft and performing five consecutive flight demonstrations, culminating in this latest significant milestone, said Wahid Nawabi, president and chief executive officer of AeroVironment. "Reaching stratospheric altitude, maintaining continuous flight for more than 20 hours, achieving key test objectives and demonstrating seamless broadband communication illustrate the tremendous potential HAPS technology offers to expand connectivity globally. We look forward to maintaining our momentum toward aircraft certification and commercialization, working in close partnership with HAPSMobile as we establish a disruptive capability that offers tremendous value creation potential.

The Sunglider, a solar-powered HAPS, has a wingspan of 262 feet and is propelled by 10 electric motors powered by solar panels covering the surface of the wing and rechargeable battery packs, resulting in zero emissions. Flying at an altitude of approximately 65,000 feet above sea level and above the clouds, the Sunglider can carry payloads weighing as much as 150 pounds and is designed for continuous, extended missions of months without landing.

To view footage from the Sunglider solar HAPS stratospheric test flight, click here.

About AeroVironment, Inc.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can proceed with certainty. Celebrating 50 years of innovation, AeroVironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems and tactical missile systems, and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are made on the basis of current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain additional contracts; changes in the regulatory environment; the activities of competitors; failure of the markets in which we operate to grow; failure to expand into new markets; failure to develop new products or integrate new technology with current products and uncertainty in the customer adoption rate of such products; and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For additional media and information, please follow us at:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aerovironmentinc/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/aerovironment
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aerovironment
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/AeroVironmentInc
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aerovironmentinc/ 

Nachrichten zu Aerovironment IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Vermögenswirksame Leistungen mit ETFs, kostenlose Altersvorsorge vom Chef (Anzeige)
11.09.20
Aerovironment verkündete Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
08.09.20
Ausblick: Aerovironment veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
25.08.20
Erste Schätzungen: Aerovironment stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
30.06.20
Juni 2020: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Aerovironment-Aktie (finanzen.net)
25.06.20
Aerovironment: Bilanzzahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
22.06.20
Ausblick: Aerovironment zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
31.03.20
Die Expertenmeinungen zur Aerovironment-Aktie im März 2020 (finanzen.net)
02.03.20
Ausblick: Aerovironment zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Aerovironment News
RSS Feed
Aerovironment zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Aerovironment IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
14.05.2019Aerovironment BuyCanaccord Adams
28.06.2018Aerovironment HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
11.04.2018Aerovironment BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
06.10.2016Aerovironment NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
02.09.2015Aerovironment HoldCanaccord Adams
14.05.2019Aerovironment BuyCanaccord Adams
28.06.2018Aerovironment HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
11.04.2018Aerovironment BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
14.01.2015Aerovironment HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
10.11.2008AeroVironment outperformFriedman, Billings, Ramsey Group, Inc.
06.10.2016Aerovironment NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
02.09.2015Aerovironment HoldCanaccord Adams
26.11.2014Aerovironment HoldCanaccord Adams
20.11.2014Aerovironment HoldCanaccord Adams
10.09.2012Aerovironment holdStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Aerovironment IncShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Aerovironment News

11.09.20Aerovironment verkündete Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
08.09.20Ausblick: Aerovironment veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
10.09.20Aerovironment Inc (AVAV) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
09.09.20AeroVironment (AVAV) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Weitere Aerovironment News
Werbung

Trading-News

So partizipieren Sie von Kursbewegungen im DAX nach Handelsschluss!
Podcast mit Martin Lück: Trump vs. Biden - was bringt die US-Wahl?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Situation hoch spannend
Adyen springt in Wirecard-Lücke
Vontobel: Kampf ums Weiße Haus  Wer führt künftig die USA?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Für ein Investment in das Thema Cybersicherheit kann man nicht zu spät dran sein
Renditefallen: Diese drei Biases sollten Anleger kennen
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Wohlstand im Alter als Selbstständiger: Sorgenfreie Ruhestandsplanung
Einsteins Erben
Die Rente versteuern - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
Allianz startet Allvest: Jetzt Ersparnisse sicher und renditestark anlegen!
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Aerovironment-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Aerovironment Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Pandemie stürzt 150 Millionen Menschen in absolute Armut
Alles, was Sie über den Prime Day 2020 wissen müssen
Das billige Geld sorgt für eine globale Ausdehnung der Zombie-Zone
Warum Sie Ihre Nebenkosten-Abrechnung ganz genau prüfen sollten
Dieser Vergleich zeigt eine großzügige Generation Y

News von

Nel Asa bekommt Millionenauftrag - Aktie steigt
Goldpreis: Starke Kaufwelle an den Terminmärkten - Was das bedeutet
Auffällige Insiderkäufe bei Siemens Energy, Deutsche Euroshop und Leifheit
Achtung Absturz: Welche Aktien Sie unbedingt verkaufen sollten
DAX-Chartanalyse: Marktteilnehmer meiden Risiko

Heute im Fokus

Dow klettert schlussendlich kräftig -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Dialog optimistischer -- Conti verhandelt über den Verkauf von Geschäftsteilen -- Disney, Daimler, Lufthansa im Fokus

HeidelbergCement will nach Klage-Aus gegen EU-Veto Vorgehen prüfen. Deutsche Post erhöht Ergebnisprognose 2020. Eli Lilly beantragt Notfallzulassung für COVID-19-Medikament. AUDI schafft es im dritten Quartal aus dem Absatzminus. Siemens und Toutenkamion Group schaffen mobile Intensivstationen. Vorwürfe gegen QIAGEN wegen Steuervermeidung. CropEnergies steigert Gewinn.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Faktoren werden den Börsenverlauf im 4. Quartal 2020 am stärksten beeinflussen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
07.10.20
Dow klettert schlussendlich kräftig -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Dialog optimistischer -- Conti verhandelt über den Verkauf von Geschäftsteilen -- Disney, Daimler, Lufthansa im Fokus
Immobilien
04:05 Uhr
Wie die Corona-Erfahrung unsere Wohnbedürfnisse verändert
Ausland
04:20 Uhr
Apple eliminiert Drittanbieterprodukte aus dem eigenen Store - Lässt dies auf neue Produkte schließen?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTechA2PSR2
NEL ASAA0B733
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
CureVacA2P71U
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
XiaomiA2JNY1
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Siemens Energy AGENER6Y
GRENKE AGA161N3