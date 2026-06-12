AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): IPO

AEVIS VICTORIA SA: A further step in its transformation into an investment company with Infracore’s Intention to Float



16-Jun-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Fribourg, 16 June 2026

AEVIS VICTORIA SA: A further step in its transformation into an investment company with Infracore’s Intention to Float

AEVIS VICTORIA SA («AEVIS») notes the announcement by Infracore SA («Infracore») of its Intention to Float, as a first step towards a potential initial public offering.

This milestone represents an important step in Infracore’s development and is fully aligned with AEVIS’ strategy to continue its transformation into an investment company built around strategic, transparent and value-creating assets.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Infracore is a strategic participation of AEVIS within its healthcare investment portfolio. The company owns and develops a unique portfolio of healthcare real estate assets in Switzerland, benefiting from high-quality properties, strong visibility and a differentiated positioning in a sector supported by long-term structural demand.

Infracore’s Intention to Float is expected to enhance the visibility of this participation, improve transparency regarding its market value and contribute to a clearer recognition of AEVIS’ intrinsic value as an investment company.

AEVIS considers Infracore a long-term strategic investment. In this context, AEVIS intends to retain its entire stake in Infracore alongside its partner Medical Properties Trust, Inc. («MPT»), in order to support the company in its next phase of development.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

This development represents a further step towards greater clarity regarding the value of AEVIS’ key participations. It also illustrates the Group’s ambition to bring to the market independent, solid and well-positioned platforms within its portfolio.

AEVIS will continue to pursue its long-term value creation strategy, focusing its resources on strategic participations in healthcare, hospitality and related infrastructure sectors.

For further information

AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich

Marion Schihin, msc@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 79 705 88 15

Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 79 635 04 10

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life

AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS's main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network Holding SA (76.3%, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, MRH Switzerland AG, a luxury hotel group managing eleven hotels in Switzerland and abroad, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate division, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.