AEVIS VICTORIA SA: A further step in its transformation into an investment company with Infracore’s Intention to Float
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AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): IPO
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Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Fribourg, 16 June 2026
AEVIS VICTORIA SA: A further step in its transformation into an investment company with Infracore’s Intention to Float
AEVIS VICTORIA SA («AEVIS») notes the announcement by Infracore SA («Infracore») of its Intention to Float, as a first step towards a potential initial public offering.
This milestone represents an important step in Infracore’s development and is fully aligned with AEVIS’ strategy to continue its transformation into an investment company built around strategic, transparent and value-creating assets.
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Infracore is a strategic participation of AEVIS within its healthcare investment portfolio. The company owns and develops a unique portfolio of healthcare real estate assets in Switzerland, benefiting from high-quality properties, strong visibility and a differentiated positioning in a sector supported by long-term structural demand.
Infracore’s Intention to Float is expected to enhance the visibility of this participation, improve transparency regarding its market value and contribute to a clearer recognition of AEVIS’ intrinsic value as an investment company.
AEVIS considers Infracore a long-term strategic investment. In this context, AEVIS intends to retain its entire stake in Infracore alongside its partner Medical Properties Trust, Inc. («MPT»), in order to support the company in its next phase of development.
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This development represents a further step towards greater clarity regarding the value of AEVIS’ key participations. It also illustrates the Group’s ambition to bring to the market independent, solid and well-positioned platforms within its portfolio.
AEVIS will continue to pursue its long-term value creation strategy, focusing its resources on strategic participations in healthcare, hospitality and related infrastructure sectors.
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AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
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2346564 16-Jun-2026 CET/CEST
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