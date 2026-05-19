AEVIS VICTORIA SA – Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: all proposals approved
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
AEVIS VICTORIA SA
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Werbung
Werbung
Press release
Fribourg, 21 May 2026
AEVIS VICTORIA SA – Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: all proposals approved
AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) today held its Ordinary General Meeting for the financial year 2025. All items on the agenda were approved. The annual accounts for 2025 were approved, and discharge was granted to the Board Members and to the Management. Shareholders approved to carry forward the retained earnings in the amount of CHF 455'383'105. The Annual General Meeting also approved the Remuneration Report 2025 and the Report on non-financial matters.
The General Meeting renewed the mandates of Antoine Hubert, Raymond Loretan, Michel Reybier, Antoine Kohler and Dr Cédric A. George as members of the Board of Directors for a one-year term and appointed Antoine Hubert as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Raymond Loretan remains Vice-chairman. Dr Cédric A. George and Antoine Kohler were re-elected as Chairman and member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, respectively.
Werbung
Werbung
For further information
AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
End of Media Release
Werbung
Werbung
2331748 21.05.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf AEVIS VICTORIA SA
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf AEVIS VICTORIA SA
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent