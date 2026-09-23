AEVIS VICTORIA SA rejoins five SIX ESG indices and improves its Inrate rating from B- to B
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AEVIS VICTORIA SA
/ Key word(s): ESG
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Press release
Fribourg, 23 September 2026
AEVIS VICTORIA SA rejoins five SIX ESG indices and improves its Inrate rating from B- to B
AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) has rejoined five SIX Swiss Exchange ESG indices, effective 21 September 2026, following the annual index review, namely the SPI ESG, SPI ESG Select, SPI ESG Weighted, SPI ESG Extra and SPI ESG ex SLI. At the same time, AEVIS’ ESG rating assigned by Inrate has improved from B- to B.
The renewed inclusion follows the progress made by AEVIS in ESG transparency and reporting. In 2025, following a change in SIX's ESG index methodology introducing, among other requirements, compliance with the OECD Guidelines as an additional eligibility criterion, AEVIS no longer met certain requirements, primarily related to the level of disclosure across corporate responsibility, employment practices, environmental metrics and competition policies.
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Since then, AEVIS has strengthened its sustainability reporting and transparency. At the same time, its overall ESG rating assigned by the independent Swiss sustainability rating agency Inrate has improved from B- to B.
The Group pursues a long-term investment strategy focused on healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and real estate infrastructure, with the ambition of combining sustainable value creation with positive impact. The simultaneous inclusion in five ESG indices increases AEVIS's visibility among institutional investors and investment strategies incorporating ESG criteria.
AEVIS is also a constituent of several benchmark indices of the Swiss equity market, including the Swiss Performance Index (SPI), SPI Extra, SXI Life Sciences Index and SXI Bio+Medtech Index.
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2403446 23.09.2026 CET/CEST
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