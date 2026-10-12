AEVIS VICTORIA SA – Swiss Medical Network enters into a partnership with PHOENIX Pharma Switzerland in Ticino
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Press release
Fribourg, 12 October 2026
AEVIS VICTORIA SA – Swiss Medical Network enters into a partnership with PHOENIX Pharma Switzerland in Ticino
AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) announces that its subsidiary Swiss Medical Network is entering into a partnership with PHOENIX Pharma Switzerland. BENU pharmacies in Ticino are joining Rete Sant'Anna, Swiss Medical Network's integrated care network, which has been operating in the canton since January 2025.
VIVA insured persons in Ticino can now visit a BENU pharmacy directly for initial advice, as well as for preventive care, vaccinations, smoking cessation support and medication adherence monitoring, in coordination with their general practitioner, who remains the central point of contact throughout the care pathway.
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Rete Sant'Anna brings together Centromedico medical centres, affiliated general practitioners and specialists, as well as Swiss Medical Network hospitals. BENU pharmacies provide an additional point of access to the network.
«This partnership with a pharmacy network is an important step in the rollout of our integrated care strategy, while strengthening the accessibility and coordination of care for the benefit of patients,» says Fabrice Zumbrunnen, CEO of AEVIS.
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2414332 12.10.2026 CET/CEST
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