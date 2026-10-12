AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Partnership

AEVIS VICTORIA SA – Swiss Medical Network enters into a partnership with PHOENIX Pharma Switzerland in Ticino



12.10.2026 / 17:40 CET/CEST





Press release

Fribourg, 12 October 2026

AEVIS VICTORIA SA – Swiss Medical Network enters into a partnership with PHOENIX Pharma Switzerland in Ticino

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) announces that its subsidiary Swiss Medical Network is entering into a partnership with PHOENIX Pharma Switzerland. BENU pharmacies in Ticino are joining Rete Sant'Anna, Swiss Medical Network's integrated care network, which has been operating in the canton since January 2025.

VIVA insured persons in Ticino can now visit a BENU pharmacy directly for initial advice, as well as for preventive care, vaccinations, smoking cessation support and medication adherence monitoring, in coordination with their general practitioner, who remains the central point of contact throughout the care pathway.

Werbung

Rete Sant'Anna brings together Centromedico medical centres, affiliated general practitioners and specialists, as well as Swiss Medical Network hospitals. BENU pharmacies provide an additional point of access to the network.

«This partnership with a pharmacy network is an important step in the rollout of our integrated care strategy, while strengthening the accessibility and coordination of care for the benefit of patients,» says Fabrice Zumbrunnen, CEO of AEVIS.

For further information

AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich

Marion Schihin, msc@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 79 705 88 15

Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 79 635 04 10

Werbung

About AEVIS VICTORIA SA

AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS’s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network Holding SA (76.3%, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country’s three main language regions, MRH Switzerland AG, a luxury hotel group managing eleven hotels in Switzerland and abroad, Infracore SA (22.6%, directly and indirectly), a listed real estate company (INFRAC.SW) dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate division, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.