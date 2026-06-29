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AEVIS VICTORIA welcomes announcement of Infracore’s IPO

30.06.26 07:00 Uhr
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AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
AEVIS VICTORIA welcomes announcement of Infracore’s IPO

30.06.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Press release

Fribourg, 30 June 2026

AEVIS VICTORIA welcomes announcement of Infracore’s IPO

AEVIS VICTORIA SA («AEVIS») notes the announcement by Infracore SA («Infracore») of the launch of its initial public offering («IPO»).

This milestone represents an important step in Infracore’s development and is fully aligned with AEVIS’ strategy to continue its transformation into an investment company built around strategic, transparent and value-creating assets.

Infracore is a strategic participation of AEVIS within its healthcare investment portfolio. Infracore holds and develops a unique portfolio of healthcare real estate assets in Switzerland, benefiting from high-quality properties, strong visibility and a differentiated positioning in a sector supported by long-term structural demand.

Infracore’s IPO is expected to enable further growth, enhance the visibility of this participation, improve transparency regarding its market value and contribute to a clearer recognition of AEVIS’ intrinsic value as an investment company.

AEVIS considers Infracore a long-term strategic investment. In this context, AEVIS intends to retain its entire stake in Infracore to support Infracore in its next phase of development.

For more information about the IPO launch, see Infracore’s media release: link to Infracore's website

 

For further information
AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Marion Schihin, msc@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 79 705 88 15
Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 79 635 04 10

 

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS's main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network Holding SA (76.3%, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, MRH Switzerland AG, a luxury hotel group managing eleven hotels in Switzerland and abroad, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate division, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.

 

 

 

 

 


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

2356040  30.06.2026 CET/CEST

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