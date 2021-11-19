  • Suche
19.11.2021 14:00

AEyes Jordan Greene Receives Prestigious Automotive Industry Honor From Informa Tech Automotive Awards

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) today announced that AEye co-founder and General Manager of Automotive, Jordan Greene has been named Automotive Inspiration of the Year, Under 30 by Informa Tech Automotive. The award recognizes an individual under the age of 30 who has made a significant contribution to the automotive technology industry, has demonstrably pushed the boundaries within automotive tech, and has contributed to positively driving change in the industry. The award was presented at Automotive Tech Week, taking place November 15-19 in Novi, Michigan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211119005248/en/

AEye co-founder and GM of Automotive, Jordan Greene, named Automotive Inspiration of the Year, Under 30 (Photo: Business Wire)

AEye co-founder and GM of Automotive, Jordan Greene, named Automotive Inspiration of the Year, Under 30 (Photo: Business Wire)

Greene co-founded AEye in 2013, and has been a key contributor to the companys core IP and the design of five generations of LiDAR products and perception software. Through his strategic leadership, AEye has created the industrys first adaptive, high performance LiDAR platform designed to leverage deterministic artificial intelligence to increase probability of detection, reduce false positive rates, and increase the speed and quality of data acquisition and classification. On the business side, Greene has pioneered a business model that leverages the automotive supply chain and the global manufacturing capabilities of Tier 1 automotive suppliers like Continental to reduce costs and drive innovation. Greenes technical and business acumen, as well as his leadership, have promoted technological advancements that are serving to accelerate safe vehicle autonomy.

"Im honored to be recognized as an automotive inspiration in an industry that is aggressively innovating on the road to autonomy, said Greene. "We made a decision at AEyes inception to take a software-first approach, believing that an adaptive platform is the key to meeting OEMs dynamic requirements, and that the best way to serve automakers is by leveraging the existing Tier 2 and Tier 1 value chain. Our bet has paid off, as the industry realizes the importance of intelligent data capture and the ability to continuously push out features and improvements over time. AEyes software-first approach fits with OEMS evolving business model, and ensures adaptive safety.

Winners of the Informa Tech Automotive Awards were selected based on rigorous criteria set forth by Informas judging panel, supported by the WardsAuto and Wards Intelligence editorial and analyst teams.

About AEye

AEye is the premier provider of intelligent, next generation, adaptive LiDAR for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and robotic vision applications. AEyes adaptive LiDAR leverages biomimicry and principles from automated targeting applications used by the military to scan the environment, intelligently focusing on what matters most, enabling faster, more accurate, and more reliable perception. It is the only software configurable LiDAR with integrated deterministic artificial intelligence, delivering industry-leading performance in range, resolution, and speed. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are sometimes accompanied by words such as "believe, "continue, "project, "expect, "anticipate, "estimate, "intend, "strategy, "future, "opportunity, "predict, "plan, "may, "should, "will, "would, "potential, "seem, "seek, "outlook, and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends, or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by an investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are very difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from the assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of AEye. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the risks that the Company will be unable to deliver world leading performance to its customers as quickly as anticipated, or at all; (ii) the risks that we will be able to successfully launch products into the market, or at all; (iii) the risks that the Companys relationship with the Tier 2 and Tier 1 value chain will result in the development of a product for the automotive market that meets the expectations of customers, or at all; (iv) the risks that the Companys products can be optimized for multiple markets, or at a price point acceptable to our customers; (v) the risks that lidar adoption occurs slower than anticipated or fails to occur at all; (vi) the risks that AEyes products will not meet the diverse range of performance and functional requirements of AEyes target markets and customers; (vii) the risks that AEyes products will not function as anticipated by AEye or by AEyes target markets and customers; (viii) the risks that AEye may not be in a position to adequately or timely address either the near or long-term opportunities that may or may not exist in the evolving autonomous transportation industry; (ix) the risks that AEye will be unable to successfully realize the benefits of AEyes capital-light business model; (x) the risks that laws and regulations are adopted impacting the use of lidar that AEye is unable to comply with, in whole or in part; (xi) changes in competitive and regulated industries in which AEye operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, and changes in laws and regulations affecting AEyes business; (xiii) the risks that AEye is unable to adequately implement its business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; and (xiv) the risks of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive and evolving industry in which AEye operates. These risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused significant economic uncertainty. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors section of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that AEye filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) and other documents filed by AEye or that will be filed by AEye from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements; AEye assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. AEye gives no assurance that AEye will achieve any of its expectations.

