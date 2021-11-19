AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) today announced that AEye co-founder and General Manager of Automotive, Jordan Greene has been named Automotive Inspiration of the Year, Under 30 by Informa Tech Automotive. The award recognizes an individual under the age of 30 who has made a significant contribution to the automotive technology industry, has demonstrably pushed the boundaries within automotive tech, and has contributed to positively driving change in the industry. The award was presented at Automotive Tech Week, taking place November 15-19 in Novi, Michigan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211119005248/en/

AEye co-founder and GM of Automotive, Jordan Greene, named Automotive Inspiration of the Year, Under 30 (Photo: Business Wire)

Greene co-founded AEye in 2013, and has been a key contributor to the companys core IP and the design of five generations of LiDAR products and perception software. Through his strategic leadership, AEye has created the industrys first adaptive, high performance LiDAR platform designed to leverage deterministic artificial intelligence to increase probability of detection, reduce false positive rates, and increase the speed and quality of data acquisition and classification. On the business side, Greene has pioneered a business model that leverages the automotive supply chain and the global manufacturing capabilities of Tier 1 automotive suppliers like Continental to reduce costs and drive innovation. Greenes technical and business acumen, as well as his leadership, have promoted technological advancements that are serving to accelerate safe vehicle autonomy.

"Im honored to be recognized as an automotive inspiration in an industry that is aggressively innovating on the road to autonomy, said Greene. "We made a decision at AEyes inception to take a software-first approach, believing that an adaptive platform is the key to meeting OEMs dynamic requirements, and that the best way to serve automakers is by leveraging the existing Tier 2 and Tier 1 value chain. Our bet has paid off, as the industry realizes the importance of intelligent data capture and the ability to continuously push out features and improvements over time. AEyes software-first approach fits with OEMS evolving business model, and ensures adaptive safety.

Winners of the Informa Tech Automotive Awards were selected based on rigorous criteria set forth by Informas judging panel, supported by the WardsAuto and Wards Intelligence editorial and analyst teams.

About AEye

AEye is the premier provider of intelligent, next generation, adaptive LiDAR for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and robotic vision applications. AEyes adaptive LiDAR leverages biomimicry and principles from automated targeting applications used by the military to scan the environment, intelligently focusing on what matters most, enabling faster, more accurate, and more reliable perception. It is the only software configurable LiDAR with integrated deterministic artificial intelligence, delivering industry-leading performance in range, resolution, and speed. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

