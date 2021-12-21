  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
21.12.2021 23:00

AGCO Agrees to Acquire Appareo Systems

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced an agreement to acquire Appareo Systems, LLC ("Appareo), a leader in software engineering, hardware development and electronic manufacturing. The acquisition is expected to close in January 2022.

Appareo, based in Fargo, North Dakota, specializes in the research, development, design, and manufacture of tangible technology that utilizes A.I., mechatronics, and innovative electronics designed to deliver exceptional customer value. The solutions Appareo has delivered are focused on communication, monitoring, sensing, tracking and controlling devices and systems used in the agricultural and aviation industries as well as other off-road businesses.

"Appareo has developed a world-class organization with exceptional capabilities to solve highly complex customer problems in emerging technology areas, said Eric Hansotia, AGCOs Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We see Appareo as a great addition to support delivering high quality, smart solutions to our farmers to maximize both their user experience and profitability. The addition of Appareo enhances our portfolio and talent as we execute our strategy to provide advanced technology solutions to farmers around the world.

AGCO intends to retain the Appareo team and maintain its operations in Fargo, North Dakota and Paris, France.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Statements which are not historical facts, including expectations regarding the closing of the acquisition and its benefits, are forward-looking and subject to risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the failure to satisfy closing conditions, the possible lack of success in developing the technology, and the lack of customer acceptance of the technology. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are current as of the date of this release, and AGCO and Appareo Systems disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About AGCO:
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger, Fendt, GSI, Massey Ferguson and Valtra. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCOs full line of equipment and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $9.1 billion in 2020. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

Please visit our website at www.agcocorp.com

About Appareo:
Founded in 2003, Appareo is a premier provider of custom electronics and software design for off-highway and airborne equipment. Appareo works with original equipment manufacturers to deliver the desired technologies affordably and effectively when no off-the-shelf capabilities are available. Additionally, through the Intelligent Ag, Galeo, and Stratus brands, Appareo delivers aftermarket electronic and software solutions for agricultural, aviation, and offroad customers. Appareo is based in Fargo, North Dakota with an additional design office in Paris, France. All products are built and supported in the USA. For more information, visit Appareo.com, and follow us on Twitter: @Appareo_.

Nachrichten zu AGCO Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
23.11.21
Innovationsaktie der Woche: AGCO - mit Agri-Tech von der Inflation profitieren (Börse Online)
30.10.21
AGCO präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
26.10.21
Ausblick: AGCO zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
AGCO-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
13.10.21
Erste Schätzungen: AGCO öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
30.07.21
AGCO: Bilanzzahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
27.07.21
Ausblick: AGCO zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
14.07.21
Erste Schätzungen: AGCO legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
30.04.21
AGCO verkündete Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr AGCO News
RSS Feed
AGCO zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu AGCO Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
23.01.2019AGCO UnderweightBarclays Capital
21.12.2017AGCO HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
13.12.2017AGCO Equal WeightBarclays Capital
04.08.2017AGCO Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
11.04.2017AGCO HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.12.2017AGCO HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
04.08.2017AGCO Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
11.04.2017AGCO HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.11.2012AGCO buyUBS AG
26.05.2011AGCO buyUBS AG
13.12.2017AGCO Equal WeightBarclays Capital
19.12.2016AGCO Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
07.09.2016AGCO HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.04.2016AGCO Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
17.12.2015AGCO HoldDeutsche Bank AG
23.01.2019AGCO UnderweightBarclays Capital
01.10.2015AGCO SellUBS AG
06.04.2015AGCO SellDeutsche Bank AG
15.09.2006Update AGCO Corp.: UnderperformWachovia Sec
28.09.2005Update AGCO Corp.: UnderweightLehman Brothers

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für AGCO Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene AGCO News

23.11.21Innovationsaktie der Woche: AGCO - mit Agri-Tech von der Inflation profitieren
10.12.21: AGCO downgraded to hold from buy at Deutsche Bank
14.12.21AGCO Invests in Apex.AI. a Developer of Safety-Certified Software for Mobility and Autonomous Applications
29.11.21AGCO Corp (AGCO) Gains on Farm Equipment Demand & Investment
01.12.21 AGCO Agriculture Foundation und MANRRS geben dreijährige Partnerschaft zur Unterstützung von Minderheiten in der Landwirtschaft bekannt
16.12.21AGCO Invests in Greeneye Technology. an Innovator in Smart Farming Solutions for Precision Spraying
21.12.21AGCO Agrees to Acquire Appareo Systems
15.12.21AGCO Corp (AGCO) Buys 2.53% Stake in Software Company Apex.AI
17.12.21AGCO Corp (AGCO) Invests in Greeneye. Boosts Crop Protection
30.11.21 AGCO Agriculture Foundation and MANRRS Announce a Three-Year Partnership to Advance Minority Representation in the Agricultural Industry
Weitere AGCO News
Werbung

Trading-News

General Motors: Baldige Erholung? So können sich risikofreudige Anleger jetzt positionieren!
Omikron bremst Carnival aus
Vontobel: ThyssenKrupp  Der lange Weg zurück
Bären zeigen ihre Krallen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

ETHENEA: Aktien bekommen 2022 weiter Rückenwind
Solidvest Winteraktion: Bis zu 2.000 Euro Winterbonus sichern
Um jeden Preis
S&T mit massiven Kurseinbruch
Ein Meister der Rendite
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur AGCO-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

AGCO Peer Group News

21.12.21Cat Financial Contributes to the National Museum of African American Music to Promote Education. Understanding and Diversity to Youth Throughout the Nashville Area
21.12.21Catapult Teams Dominate College Football Standings
17.12.21Form 4/A 315189
16.12.21DGAP-PVR: DEUTZ AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
16.12.21DGAP-PVR: DEUTZ AG: Release according to Article 40. Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
16.12.21DEUTZ AG : Release according to Article 40. Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
15.12.21Caterpillar (CAT). Chevron to Pilot Hydrogen-Powered Locomotive
15.12.21DGAP-News: DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ investiert in Blue World Technologies
15.12.21DGAP-News: DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ completes deal to acquire stake in Blue World Technologies
14.12.21John Deere to Acquire Majority Ownership in Kreisel Electric

News von

Die große Endabrechnung entlarvt das verrückte Börsenjahr
Profiteure der Neujahrs-Vorsätze und Lockdown-Gewinner
Verlassen Sie den Planeten nie ohne  wie das Schweizer Taschenmesser Ruhm erlangte
Lindner schlägt Joachim Nagel als neuen Bundesbankpräsidenten vor
Weihnachten 2021  tolle Angebote zum Verschenken und selbst behalten

News von

DAX bricht ein: Furcht vor Lockdowns zwingt Europas Börsen in die Knie
Valneva-Aktie: Lauer Booster - Unsere Einschätzung zum Papier
VW-Aktie bricht ein: Wie tief das Papier fallen kann
Ausblick 2022: Börsenampel steht auf Grün - Wo Experten Chancen fürs kommende Jahr sehen
Der Morgen kompakt: Heute mit RWE, Deutsche Telekom, Infineon, Daimler, Amazon und Kaisa

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt deutlich fester -- US-Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen -- Deutsche Wohnen-CEO geht zum Jahresende -- Qatar Airways verklagt Airbus -- Türkei stemmt sich gegen Lira-Verfall -- Nike im Fokus

S IMMO eröffnet Übernahmerennen um IMMOFINANZ. AT&T verkauft digitale Werbetechnik-Plattform Xandr an Microsoft. JPMorgan hebt Ziel nach gutem Quartalsbericht für Micron. EU genehmigt Microsoft Übernahme von Nuance ohne Auflagen. ArcelorMittal: Umweltschonend produzieren kostet über eine Milliarde. McDonald's verkauft Digital-Startup an MasterCard.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Studie: In diesen deutschen Städten sind die Nebenkosten am niedrigsten
Welche Städte haben die geringsten Nebenkosten?
Die toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
Weihnachtsgeld 2021: Die Top 10-Branchen
In diesen Branchen wird am meisten Weihnachtsgeld gezahlt
Das sind Deutschlands beste Städte für Gründer
Startups im Blick
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen