  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
29.09.2021 23:00

AGCO Announces Pricing of 0.800% Senior Euro-Denominated Notes due 2028

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced today that it has priced an offering of 600,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 0.800% unsecured notes due 2028 (the "Notes") issued by AGCO International Holdings, B.V., a Netherlands subsidiary of AGCO Corporation. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by AGCO Corporation. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and cannot be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration. The Notes were offered to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This offering is expected to close on October 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Notes are expected to be admitted to the Official List of the Euronext Dublin Stock Exchange and to trading on its Global Exchange Market. The proceeds will be used primarily to repay and refinance multiple senior term loans and, the remainder, if applicable, for general corporate purposes.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the Notes or any other securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (the "EEA). For these purposes, a "retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended, the "Insurance Distribution Directive), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended). Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation) for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom. For these purposes, a "retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "EUWA); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended, the "FSMA) and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement the Insurance Distribution Directive, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "UK PRIIPs Regulation) for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the United Kingdom has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Statements which are not historical facts, including expectations regarding the closing of the offering are forward-looking and subject to risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the failure to satisfy closing conditions. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are current as of the date of this release, and AGCO disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About AGCO:

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®,. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCOs full line of equipment and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $9.1 billion in 2020.

Nachrichten zu AGCO Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr AGCO News
RSS Feed
AGCO zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu AGCO Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
23.01.2019AGCO UnderweightBarclays Capital
21.12.2017AGCO HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
13.12.2017AGCO Equal WeightBarclays Capital
04.08.2017AGCO Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
11.04.2017AGCO HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.12.2017AGCO HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
04.08.2017AGCO Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
11.04.2017AGCO HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.11.2012AGCO buyUBS AG
26.05.2011AGCO buyUBS AG
13.12.2017AGCO Equal WeightBarclays Capital
19.12.2016AGCO Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
07.09.2016AGCO HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.04.2016AGCO Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
17.12.2015AGCO HoldDeutsche Bank AG
23.01.2019AGCO UnderweightBarclays Capital
01.10.2015AGCO SellUBS AG
06.04.2015AGCO SellDeutsche Bank AG
15.09.2006Update AGCO Corp.: UnderperformWachovia Sec
28.09.2005Update AGCO Corp.: UnderweightLehman Brothers

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für AGCO Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene AGCO News

13.09.21AGCO Acquires Faromatics. a Precision Livestock Farming Company
07.09.21AGCO to Present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference
23:00 UhrAGCO Announces Pricing of 0.800% Senior Euro-Denominated Notes due 2028
14.09.21Should Value Investors Buy Agco (AGCO) Stock?
15.09.21Is AGCO (AGCO) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
22.09.21AGCO (AGCO) Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy?
14.09.21AGCO Corp (AGCO) Teams Up With Faromatics. Boosts Animal Welfare
13:07 UhrThe Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Terex Corp. AGCO Corp. Deere. John Bean Tech and O-I Glass
Weitere AGCO News
Werbung

Trading-News

DZ BANK - Brent nimmt nach Breakout auf neues Jahreshoch Trendfortsetzung ins Visier!
DAX nach der Indexanpassung: Das sollten Sie über die Änderungen wissen!
Carnival schippert tief in roten Zahlen - Aktie erlebt Comeback
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Daimler, Infineon, Delivery Hero
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Gold und Inflation
Wehe, wenn die Nullzins-Ära zu Ende geht
Podcast: BIT Capital's Chief Investment Officer Jan Beckers verrät seine Aktienformel
Ein Fass ohne Boden
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur AGCO-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

AGCO Peer Group News

16:56 UhrCaterpillar hält an Stellenabbau in Kiel und Rostock fest - Aktie tiefer
27.09.21Caterpillar (CAT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
27.09.21Form 4 18230
24.09.21Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Caterpillar (CAT) Could Be a Great Choice
23.09.21Will Caterpillar Stock Rebound After A 6% Fall In A Week?
22.09.21Trading Idee: Deutz - Long-Chance im unteren Trendkanalbereich
21.09.21Caterpillar (CAT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
20.09.21MÄRKTE USA/Sehr schwach - Evergrande-Krise schickt Kurse auf Talfahrt
20.09.21MÄRKTE USA/Sehr schwach - Evergrande-Krise drückt Kurse
20.09.21Caterpillar und Goldman Sachs: Brechen diese Aktien jetzt ein?

News von

Historischer Heizkosten-Schock  was Sie jetzt dagegen tun können
Welche Akkustaubsauger können mit dem Platzhirsch mithalten?
Ist das jetzt der Auftakt für eine größere Korrektur?
Amazon-Angebote: Diese Deals gibt es schon vor dem Black Friday
Smartphones für Senioren  Worauf Sie beim Kauf achten sollten

News von

Wahl-Ticker 2021: Wissing (FDP) betont Differenzen mit Union in Sachen Steuerreform
Lufthansa-Aktie nach der Kapitalerhöhung: Was Sie jetzt wissen müssen
Goldpreis: Heftige Verkaufswelle unter Terminmarktprofis
DAX 1,5 Prozent im Minus - Inflations- und Konjunktursorgen setzen Börsen zu
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Knappes Angebot verteuert Rohöl weiter

Heute im Fokus

DAX beendet Handel fester -- US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- HeidelbergCement will Anteil an US-Softwarespezialisten übernehmen -- Santander will Milliarden ausschütten -- VW, GEA, ASML im Fokus

Amazon präsentiert Haushaltsroboter. Lucid liefert ab Oktober erste Autos aus. Tesla-Aktie: Weitere Teilgenehmigung für Fabrikbau in Grünheide erhalten. Youtube entfernt und sperrt deutsche Kanäle von RT - Russland droht. Netflix kauft sich Spiele-Studio zu. Caterpillar hält an Stellenabbau in Kiel und Rostock fest.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rentendauer in Europa: So viel Zeit hat man, um die Rente zu genießen
Lohnt sich die Rente?
Pleitekandidaten: Das sind die Länder mit den höchsten Staatsschulden
Diese Staaten haben die höchsten Staatsschulden
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 38 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die Topverdiener unter den Hollywoodstars
Bestbezahlte Schauspieler
Bundesländer mit der größten Pro-Kopf-Verschuldung
So hoch ist die Pro-Kopf-Verschuldung deutscher Bundesländer
Diese Jobs werden künftig Roboter übernehmen
Billiger als der Mensch.
Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es in Deutschland das höchste Gehalt
Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es in Deutschland das höchste Gehalt
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welches Regierungsbündnis würden Sie bevorzugen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen