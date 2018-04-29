AGCO Announces Strategic Partnership with Solinftec

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO), a world-leading manufacturer and
distributor of agricultural equipment solutions, announces a commercial
and technological partnership with Solinftec, a world-leading developer
and distributor of digital agriculture solutions. The partnership will
give AGCO customers direct access to Solinftec´s portfolio of solutions
including on-board computers, weather stations, soil sensors, telemetry
networks, proprietary algorithms and the real-time generation of
actionable insights generating operational efficiency and agronomic
efficacy. The new solutions will launch in Brazil beginning in early
2019 for growers of sugarcane, soybean, corn and cotton and will launch
in the United States for the 2020 crop cycle for corn and soybean
growers. Solinftecs offerings will complement the fleet and farm
solutions already available through AGCOs
Fuse® smart farming portfolio.
For 11 years, Solinftec has brought solutions to its clients that
capture and process data real-time and online, focusing on improving the
broad operational ecosystem of a farm. Solinftec solutions are comprised
of different layers of hardware, telecommunications, and software which
are common across crops and regions. On top of these layers, Solinftec
developed a broad suite of software and algorithmic solutions which
solve challenges that are important for each specific crop and region.
These solutions have substantially improved operational effectiveness
and have earned Solinftec 60 percent of the sugarcane market in Brazil.
Renato Hersz, Strategy and Corporate Development director for Solinftec
says, "We are humbled and thrilled by the opportunity to work with AGCO.
Together we can positively impact food production in a global scale.
Through technology we can definitely do more with less from an economic,
environmental, and social perspective.
AGCOs partnership with Solinftec is a function of Fuses open approach
to smart farming, which includes a transparent partnering model that
allows farmers freedom and flexibility in their choices of machinery,
farm management and agronomic software, and service providers. "We are
happy to add such a proven innovator to our global Fuse network and to
continue giving farmers choices to improve efficiency for their farm
operations. This resource will be particularly valuable for our South
American customers right away, but we also look forward to expanding
with them to other parts of the world over the next several years, said
Chris Rhodes, director of Business Development, Global Fuse from AGCO
Corporation. Additionally, AGCO and Solinftec will be discussing ways to
integrate the Solinftec portfolio into South Americas recently
launched Farm Solutions program as well as possible integrations and
APIs with other Fuse products.
To learn more about AGCOs Fuse partnering model and open approach to
smart farming, visit http://www.AGCOcorp.com/Fuse.
Learn more about Solinftec at http://solinftec.com/en/.
About AGCO
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and
distribution of agricultural solutions and delivers high-tech solutions
for farmers feeding the world through its full line of equipment and
related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands,
Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®, supported by
Fuse® smart farming solutions. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in
Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of $9.4 billion in 2018. For
more information, visit http://www.AGCOcorp.com.
For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter:
@AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag
#AGCOIR.
About Solinftec
Solinftec is a global leader in digital agriculture providing actionable
insights to farmers. We deliver operational efficiency and agronomic
efficacy by developing and using the best available technology in IoT
(Internet of Things), telecommunications (satellite, mobile, mesh, low
power wide area), data processing (cloud and edge) and data sciences
(linear algorithms and artificial intelligence, or A.I.). The Solinftec
platform is scalable and it tackles the core bottlenecks of agricultural
production in 10 different countries and in multiple crop types.
Solinftec´s platform compiles and processes in real time granular sensor
data from over 18 million acres and over 30 thousand agricultural
machines, as well as integrates remote sensing and external data
sources. We deliver automatically generated recommendations through
mobile devices, on board computers and a web platform. Solinftec is
always aiming to help farmers do more with less, as well as doing the
right thing. For more information about Solinftec, visit www.solinftec.com.br
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005746/en/