Mit digitalen Geschäftsmodellen die Immobilienwirtschaft revolutionieren - Smart Building Solutions 2019 am 2.-3. April in Aachen.-w-
18.03.2019 20:31
AGCO Announces Strategic Partnership with Solinftec

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO), a world-leading manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment solutions, announces a commercial and technological partnership with Solinftec, a world-leading developer and distributor of digital agriculture solutions. The partnership will give AGCO customers direct access to Solinftec´s portfolio of solutions including on-board computers, weather stations, soil sensors, telemetry networks, proprietary algorithms and the real-time generation of actionable insights generating operational efficiency and agronomic efficacy. The new solutions will launch in Brazil beginning in early 2019 for growers of sugarcane, soybean, corn and cotton and will launch in the United States for the 2020 crop cycle for corn and soybean growers. Solinftecs offerings will complement the fleet and farm solutions already available through AGCOs Fuse® smart farming portfolio.

For 11 years, Solinftec has brought solutions to its clients that capture and process data real-time and online, focusing on improving the broad operational ecosystem of a farm. Solinftec solutions are comprised of different layers of hardware, telecommunications, and software which are common across crops and regions. On top of these layers, Solinftec developed a broad suite of software and algorithmic solutions which solve challenges that are important for each specific crop and region. These solutions have substantially improved operational effectiveness and have earned Solinftec 60 percent of the sugarcane market in Brazil.

Renato Hersz, Strategy and Corporate Development director for Solinftec says, "We are humbled and thrilled by the opportunity to work with AGCO. Together we can positively impact food production in a global scale. Through technology we can definitely do more with less from an economic, environmental, and social perspective.

AGCOs partnership with Solinftec is a function of Fuses open approach to smart farming, which includes a transparent partnering model that allows farmers freedom and flexibility in their choices of machinery, farm management and agronomic software, and service providers. "We are happy to add such a proven innovator to our global Fuse network and to continue giving farmers choices to improve efficiency for their farm operations. This resource will be particularly valuable for our South American customers right away, but we also look forward to expanding with them to other parts of the world over the next several years, said Chris Rhodes, director of Business Development, Global Fuse from AGCO Corporation. Additionally, AGCO and Solinftec will be discussing ways to integrate the Solinftec portfolio into South Americas recently launched Farm Solutions program as well as possible integrations and APIs with other Fuse products.

To learn more about AGCOs Fuse partnering model and open approach to smart farming, visit http://www.AGCOcorp.com/Fuse.

Learn more about Solinftec at http://solinftec.com/en/.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions and delivers high-tech solutions for farmers feeding the world through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® smart farming solutions. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of $9.4 billion in 2018. For more information, visit http://www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

About Solinftec

Solinftec is a global leader in digital agriculture providing actionable insights to farmers. We deliver operational efficiency and agronomic efficacy by developing and using the best available technology in IoT (Internet of Things), telecommunications (satellite, mobile, mesh, low power wide area), data processing (cloud and edge) and data sciences (linear algorithms and artificial intelligence, or A.I.). The Solinftec platform is scalable and it tackles the core bottlenecks of agricultural production in 10 different countries and in multiple crop types. Solinftec´s platform compiles and processes in real time granular sensor data from over 18 million acres and over 30 thousand agricultural machines, as well as integrates remote sensing and external data sources. We deliver automatically generated recommendations through mobile devices, on board computers and a web platform. Solinftec is always aiming to help farmers do more with less, as well as doing the right thing. For more information about Solinftec, visit www.solinftec.com.br

