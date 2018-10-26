finanzen.net
26.10.2018 14:00
Bewerten
(0)

AGCO Appoints Eric Hansotia Chief Operating Officer

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a world-leading manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and solutions, announced today that Eric Hansotia, Senior Vice President, Global Crop Cycle and Fuse Connected Services, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, a new position within AGCO. Effective January 1, 2019, Mr. Hansotia will assume responsibility for all of AGCOs regional commercial operations as well as its global product management, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain functions. He will continue to report to Martin Richenhagen, Chairman, President, and CEO of AGCO.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181026005224/en/

Effective January 1, 2019, Eric Hansotia will assume responsibility for all of AGCO's regional comme ...

Effective January 1, 2019, Eric Hansotia will assume responsibility for all of AGCO's regional commercial operations as well as its global product management, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain functions as Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Erics leadership and broad industry knowledge make him uniquely qualified for this important new position, said Mr. Richenhagen. "He has made significant contributions to AGCOs success over the past five years particularly in the areas of our precision agriculture and harvesting product offerings. His strong strategic view on the future trends in global agriculture along with his operational experience will ensure AGCO continues to be successful in meeting the changing needs of our customers. I look forward to working closely with Eric on our initiatives to achieve growth and improved returns.

Mr. Hansotia has extensive experience in the agricultural equipment industry in the areas of engineering, quality, advanced technology, manufacturing, product management, and global business leadership. Prior to joining AGCO in 2013, Mr. Hansotia had a successful 20-year tenure with Deere & Company where he held a number of leadership positions including Senior Vice President, Global Harvesting and Vice President of Global Crop Care.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agriculture equipment and solutions that supports more productive farming through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® precision technologies and farm optimization services. Founded in 1990, AGCO is headquartered in Duluth, GA, USA. In 2017, AGCO had net sales of $8.3 billion. For more information, visit http://www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu AGCO Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
23.10.18
Agco (AGCO) Q3 Earnings Preview: What to Look Out For (Zacks)
30.08.18
Agco (AGCO) Up 0.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? (Zacks)
27.08.18
AGCO Rides on Investments & Acquisitions Amid Inflating Costs (Zacks)
06.08.18
AGCO (AGCO) Tops Q2 Earnings & Sales Estimates, Affirms View (Zacks)
02.08.18
Agco CEO says he wants US to implement EU-like farmer subsidies for equipment (CNBC)
30.07.18
Machinery Stock Q2 Earnings Due on Jul 31: XYL, AGCO & More (Zacks)
29.07.18
Ausblick: AGCO mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
11.07.18
AGCO vs. LNN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? (Zacks)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr AGCO News
RSS Feed
AGCO zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu AGCO Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
21.12.2017AGCO HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
13.12.2017AGCO Equal WeightBarclays Capital
04.08.2017AGCO Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
11.04.2017AGCO HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
19.12.2016AGCO Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
21.12.2017AGCO HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
04.08.2017AGCO Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
11.04.2017AGCO HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.11.2012AGCO buyUBS AG
26.05.2011AGCO buyUBS AG
13.12.2017AGCO Equal WeightBarclays Capital
19.12.2016AGCO Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
07.09.2016AGCO HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.04.2016AGCO Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
17.12.2015AGCO HoldDeutsche Bank AG
01.10.2015AGCO SellUBS AG
06.04.2015AGCO SellDeutsche Bank AG
15.09.2006Update AGCO Corp.: UnderperformWachovia Sec
28.09.2005Update AGCO Corp.: UnderweightLehman Brothers
28.09.2005Update AGCO Corp.: ReduceUBS

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für AGCO Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene AGCO News

23.10.18Agco (AGCO) Q3 Earnings Preview: What to Look Out For
Weitere AGCO News
Anzeige

Inside

DZ BANK - Crash am Aktienmarkt - Bayer und Daimler im Check
UBS: EUR/USD  Wie gewonnen, so zerronnen
Vontobel: Abstimmung zum ZertifikateAwards: Bitte stimmen Sie für Vontobel ab!
BNP Paribas: Trends vom Parkett | Das Kursmakler-Interview. Jede Woche LIVE
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Das nächste Verkaufssignal im EURO STOXX 50 droht
GBP/USD: Kurzfristige Gegenbewegung möglich
ING Markets: DAX vor Erholung?
Continental  Umkehr nach Zahlen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur AGCO-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

AGCO Peer Group News

02:32 UhrCaterpillar hits milestone with 40.000th dozer
25.10.18Jim Cramer: Wie sich Anleger im derzeitigen Marktumfeld NICHT verhalten sollten
25.10.18Caterpillar Q3 profit surges as steel prices rising
25.10.18Caterpillar releases cost-saving drill bits
24.10.18Tariffs Kick Caterpillar Where It Hurts
24.10.18Caterpillar. 3M Drag Down Industrial ETFs
24.10.18Caterpillar and 3M just got clobbered - here's the next move for industrials
24.10.18Neue Halberg Guss muss Motorenfabrikanten Deutz weiter beliefern
24.10.18DEUTZ-Aktien profitieren von Gerichtsurteil
24.10.18Zulieferer: Neue Halberg Guss muss Motorenbauer Deutz beliefern

News von

Diese Kennzahlen führen Aktionäre jetzt in die Irre
Hier leben die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Wenn die Hälfte des Einkommens für die Miete draufgeht
Diese Kosten kommen auf Sie zu, wenn Ihr Kind studiert
Von diesen günstigen Spülmaschinen sollten Sie die Finger lassen

News von

Goldpreis: Krisenwährung im Aufwind - Wie hoch der Kurs jetzt steigen kann
Künstliche Intelligenz: Vier Aktien, mit denen Anleger auf den Megatrend KI setzen
EZB: Leitzins bleibt auf Rekordtief - Ausblick zu Zinsen und Anleihekäufen bekräftigt
Dax-Chartanalyse: Der Ausverkauf macht nur eine kurze Pause
DAX schließt mit einem Prozent im Plus - Bayer-Aktie weiter unter Druck

News von

Uni-Ranking: Diese deutschen Hochschulen bringen die meisten Gründer hervor
DAX-Konzerne wie die Post oder Infineon machen einen Fehler, mit dem sie ihre Zukunft riskieren
Banker-Exil Deutschland? Was die Hessenwahl für Frankfurt als Finanzmetropole bedeutet
So kommen User an alle Daten, die Apple jemals gesammelt hat
Studie zeigt eine beunruhigende Entwicklung auf dem Immobilienmarkt, mit der bisher kaum jemand gerechnet hat

Heute im Fokus

DAX fällt unter Jahrestief -- Hohe Kosten drücken auf BASF-Gewinn -- Amazon enttäuscht Anleger trotz Rekordgewinns -- Wirecard, Zalando, Covestro, Lufthansa im Fokus

Deutsche Post und S.F. Holding vereinbaren Supply-Chain-Deal. Alphabet steigert Gewinn kräftig. Intel übertrifft Prognosen weit und erhöht Ausblick. Snapchat-Mutter Snap überrascht positiv. GfK: Konsumklima bleibt unerwartet stabil. Autobauer Volvo Cars mit Gewinneinbruch.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 43: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 43: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Gut bezahlte Jobs
Bei diesen Top-Konzernen brauchen Bewerber keinen Abschluss

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Der Financial Secrecy Index 2018
Die größten Schattenfinanzzentren der Welt
Die bestbezahlten Promis der Welt 2018
Bis zu 285 Millionen US-Dollar Verdienst
Die beliebtesten Marken im Social Web 2018
Kundenlieblinge 2018
Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
Diese Autobauer machen den meisten Profit
Größte Marge bei verkauften Autos
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Italien plant eine höhere Neuverschuldung und befindet sich damit auf Konfrontationskurs zur EU. Sollte die EU nachsichtig mit Italien sein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:43 Uhr
DAX fällt unter Jahrestief -- Hohe Kosten drücken auf BASF-Gewinn -- Amazon enttäuscht Anleger trotz Rekordgewinns -- Wirecard, Zalando, Covestro, Lufthansa im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
14:08 Uhr
Alphabet-Aktie wird abgestraft: Google-Mutter Alphabet steigert Gewinn kräftig
Aktie im Fokus
14:13 Uhr
Snap-Aktie tiefrot: Snapchat-Mutter Snap überrascht positiv
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Amazon906866
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
TeslaA1CX3T
BASFBASF11
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
BayerBAY001
Wirecard AG747206
GAZPROM903276
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Infineon AG623100
BVB (Borussia Dortmund)549309
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403