AGCO Appoints Eric Hansotia Chief Operating Officer

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a world-leading manufacturer and
distributor of agricultural equipment and solutions, announced today
that Eric Hansotia, Senior Vice President, Global Crop Cycle and Fuse
Connected Services, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, a new
position within AGCO. Effective January 1, 2019, Mr. Hansotia will
assume responsibility for all of AGCOs regional commercial operations
as well as its global product management, engineering, manufacturing and
supply chain functions. He will continue to report to Martin
Richenhagen, Chairman, President, and CEO of AGCO.
Effective January 1, 2019, Eric Hansotia will assume responsibility for all of AGCO's regional commercial operations as well as its global product management, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain functions as Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
"Erics leadership and broad industry knowledge make him uniquely
qualified for this important new position, said Mr. Richenhagen. "He
has made significant contributions to AGCOs success over the past five
years particularly in the areas of our precision agriculture and
harvesting product offerings. His strong strategic view on the future
trends in global agriculture along with his operational experience will
ensure AGCO continues to be successful in meeting the changing needs of
our customers. I look forward to working closely with Eric on our
initiatives to achieve growth and improved returns.
Mr. Hansotia has extensive experience in the agricultural equipment
industry in the areas of engineering, quality, advanced technology,
manufacturing, product management, and global business leadership. Prior
to joining AGCO in 2013, Mr. Hansotia had a successful 20-year tenure
with Deere & Company where he held a number of leadership positions
including Senior Vice President, Global Harvesting and Vice President of
Global Crop Care.
About AGCO
AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and
distribution of agriculture equipment and solutions that supports more
productive farming through its full line of equipment and related
services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®,
Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® precision
technologies and farm optimization services. Founded in 1990, AGCO is
headquartered in Duluth, GA, USA. In 2017, AGCO had net sales of $8.3
billion. For more information, visit http://www.AGCOcorp.com.
