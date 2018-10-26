AGCO Appoints Eric Hansotia Chief Operating Officer

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a world-leading manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and solutions, announced today that Eric Hansotia, Senior Vice President, Global Crop Cycle and Fuse Connected Services, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, a new position within AGCO. Effective January 1, 2019, Mr. Hansotia will assume responsibility for all of AGCOs regional commercial operations as well as its global product management, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain functions. He will continue to report to Martin Richenhagen, Chairman, President, and CEO of AGCO.

"Erics leadership and broad industry knowledge make him uniquely qualified for this important new position, said Mr. Richenhagen. "He has made significant contributions to AGCOs success over the past five years particularly in the areas of our precision agriculture and harvesting product offerings. His strong strategic view on the future trends in global agriculture along with his operational experience will ensure AGCO continues to be successful in meeting the changing needs of our customers. I look forward to working closely with Eric on our initiatives to achieve growth and improved returns.

Mr. Hansotia has extensive experience in the agricultural equipment industry in the areas of engineering, quality, advanced technology, manufacturing, product management, and global business leadership. Prior to joining AGCO in 2013, Mr. Hansotia had a successful 20-year tenure with Deere & Company where he held a number of leadership positions including Senior Vice President, Global Harvesting and Vice President of Global Crop Care.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agriculture equipment and solutions that supports more productive farming through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® precision technologies and farm optimization services. Founded in 1990, AGCO is headquartered in Duluth, GA, USA. In 2017, AGCO had net sales of $8.3 billion. For more information, visit http://www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

