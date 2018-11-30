Age Matters: PMI Calls All Tobacco and E-Cigarette Companies To Do Their Part to Guard Against Youth Nicotine Use

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today reaffirmed its
vision for the future: To achieve a smoke-free world; that is, one
without cigarettes. For the hundreds of millions of men and women
globally who will otherwise continue to smoke, PMIs goal is to switch
them to nicotine-containing products that are scientifically
substantiated as better choices than continuing to smoke. Our strong
beliefif you dont smoke, dont startbegins with a continued and
robust focus on preventing youth from beginning to smoke or use nicotine
products.
"Given the rapid pace of innovation in the tobacco products space, we
are emphatic that youth should not use any tobacco- or
nicotine-containing product. Nicotine is addictive. It is not risk-free,
and it poses particular risks for adolescents. We know that great care
must be taken to achieve our smoke-free goal. Youth should not become
nicotine users. Former smokers and never smokers should not return to,
or pick up, the tobacco or nicotine habit. The entire effort must be on
providing better choices to the men and women who smoke today,
reiterated André Calantzopoulos, CEO of Philip Morris International.
He continues: "PMI takes that responsibility seriously. Our Good
Conversion Practices serve as the companys bedrock for encouraging
adult smokers to switch while working to prevent unintended use in the
countries where we sell innovative products that do not burn tobacco. In
our IQOS stores, we refuse to offer these products to people who have
never smoked or those who have quit smoking. We are also clear that
these products are not risk-free or a safe alternative to cigarettes.
Similarly, our marketing standards are rooted in the principle that we
market and sell our products to adult smokers.
"Increasing the legal age of purchase for tobacco and nicotine products
can play an important role in further guarding against youth use of such
products, together with access control and education that has to expand
from cigarette smoking prevention to the use of any nicotine product.
However, that effort must first begin with companies themselves. Tobacco
and e-cigarette manufacturers must have the right approach, the right
product and the right science as well as robust post-market surveillance
programs to ensure new tobacco and nicotine technologies reach their
intended audiencemen and women who currently smoke. PMI turned to
commercializing our smoke-free products only after we were confident we
got all three right, said PMI COO Jacek Olczak.
In countries where IQOS, PMIs heated tobacco system, is sold,
real-world data shows we are reaching current adult smokersin other
words, the correct audience. In Japan (the largest market for IQOS), 98
percent of IQOS adopters were tobacco users before switching, and
globally the average IQOS user is aged 30 to 49. PMI is reaching current
adult smokersagain: the correct audience.
In the U.S., PMI affirms, the best way tobacco and e-cigarette companies
can address the most serious issues, such as underage use, is by
availing themselves of the opportunity presented by review and
authorization by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). More than two
years ago, PMI put IQOS, our electrically heated tobacco system, for
review before the agency. No other company has presented to the FDA a
scientific evidence package as comprehensive as PMI has for its heated
tobacco system. We are hopeful FDA will soon authorize IQOS for sale in
the U.S.
"There is a balance that must be struck. Youth should not use nicotine
products. That is beyond dispute. At the same time, public policy needs
to recognize the role that new smoke-free tobacco and other
nicotine-containing products can play in helping move adult smokers away
from cigarettes. Achieving this balance is absolutely necessary to
realizing a true public health breakthrough, and requires close
coordination with the regulatory agencies pre and most importantly
post-market, adds Mr. Calantzopoulos.
To date, PMI has invested over USD$6 billion in the research,
development, manufacturing and commercialization of smoke-free products
and dedicated 400+ scientists and engineers to research and
development. Recently, PMI launched its "Unsmoke
Your World initiative designed to deliver a clear and simple
message to adults who currently smoke and those who do not: If you dont
smoke, dont start; If you smoke, quit; If you dont quit, change.
-ENDS-
Philip Morris International: Building a Smoke-Free Future
Philip
Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco
industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes
with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise
continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. PMI is a
leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and
sale of cigarettes, smoke-free products and associated electronic
devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in
markets outside the U.S. PMI is building a future on a new category of
smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice
than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in
product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific
substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet
adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. For
more information, see our PMI
and PMIScience
websites.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190423005816/en/